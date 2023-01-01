The National Weather Service (NWS) is an agency of the United States federal government that is tasked with providing weather forecasts, warnings of hazardous weather, and other weather-related products to organizations and the public for the purposes of protection, safety, and general資訊.它是商務部國家海洋暨大氣總署 (NOAA) 分支機構的一部分，總部位於華盛頓都會區內的馬裡蘭州銀泉。該機構從 1890 年起一直被稱為美國氣象局，直到 1970 年採用現在的名稱。NWS 透過一系列國家和地區中心以及 122 個地方天氣預報辦公室 (WFO) 執行其主要任務。由於 NWS 是美國聯邦政府的一個機構，其大部分產品都屬於公共領域並且免費提供。

網站： weather.gov

