替代項 - vidIQ

Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory 強大的人工智慧使您能夠使用文字創建和編輯專業品質的視頻，無需技術技能或下載軟體。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl 讓小型企業能夠在幾分鐘內創建具有專業外觀的動畫影片、拼貼畫、幻燈片和分層靜態圖像帖子，以及立即安排或發佈到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部透過簡單易用的行動和桌面瀏覽器應用程式實現。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智慧以您的品牌語言生成和分享影片、輪播、單一圖像貼文。
Submagic
submagic.co
使用 AI 支援的字幕提升您的影片 🚀 輕鬆的字幕、完美的表情符號和智慧突出顯示的關鍵字，全部由人工智慧產生。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
完全可自訂的 WordPress 社群媒體來源外掛。顯示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 來源 - 受到 130 萬用戶的信任。
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...