替代項 - Verkada
Rhombus
rhombus.com
在統一雲端平台上打造更智慧、更安全的空間 物理安全變得現代化。透過一體化解決方案隨時隨地管理您的建築物，該解決方案將智慧攝影機、存取控制、感測器、整合和警報整合在單一管理平台下。
Milestone Systems
milestonesys.com
Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...