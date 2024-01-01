替代項 - UTM.io
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly 是一個 URL 縮短服務和連結管理平台。 Bitly, Inc. 公司成立於 2008 年。它是一家私人控股公司，總部位於紐約市。 Bitly 每月縮短 6 億個鏈接，用於社交網路、簡訊和電子郵件。 Bitly 透過對由於許多人使用縮短的 URL 而創建的聚合資料的存取收費來賺錢。 2017年，Spectrum Equity以6,400萬美元收購了Bitly的多數股權。截至2018年8月，Bitly已縮短了超過375億個URL。
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com 是原始的 URL 縮短器，可將您笨重的連結縮短為更易於管理和使用的 URL。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企業連結管理。為全球團隊提供協作、合規性和創造力，以改善每次參與、保護您的資料並在每次點擊中建立信心。
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
具有自訂網域的 URL 縮短器。使用業界領先的連結管理平台縮短、品牌化和追蹤 URL。免費試用。 API、短 URL、自訂網域。
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply 是唯一能夠推動轉換的連結縮短工具。透過輕鬆地將號召性用語嵌入到您共享的每個頁面中，可以在任何地方顯示您的訊息。免費將您的追蹤者轉化為用戶和客戶。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe 是一種 URL 縮短工具，其中包含您共享的每個連結中的重定向像素。創建強大的品牌鏈接，點擊次數增加高達 34%。
Dub
dub.co
開源 Bitly 替代方案。 Dub 是一款開源連結縮短工具，具有內建分析功能和免費的自訂網域。
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
體驗對您的短連結的完全控制 完整的 URL 縮短平台、連結管理、連結分析、深層連結、QR 程式碼產生器和 Bio 中的連結。輕鬆縮短、品牌化、管理、追蹤和分享您的連結。
GoLinks
golinks.io
直覺、安全、可連結、由團隊分享。 GoLinks® 透過名為 go/links 的令人難忘的短連結幫助團隊快速尋找和分享訊息，從而提高工作效率。
Upslash
upslash.io
透過易於記憶的短連結（稱為「go links」）幫助團隊快速尋找和分享資訊。
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY 是世界上最短的連結縮短服務，用於追蹤、品牌化和共享短 URL。
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
只需點擊幾下，即可追蹤您的點擊次數和轉換率、收集潛在客戶、為您的聯盟產品一體化平台建立網頁。
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
透過吸引人的號召性用語、重定向像素、品牌連結和強大的分析來縮短、追蹤和優化您的連結。
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL 縮短器是一款一體式連結管理平台。具有品牌網域名稱和 API 的最佳自訂 URL 縮短器。帶有二維碼和高級分析和報告的個人化虛榮短連結。機構專用實例選項。
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
透過 Linkin Bio、URL 重定向和策劃頁面，Linkjoy 可以幫助您 提高品牌知名度、產生更多潛在客戶並一次重新定位目標 訪客。