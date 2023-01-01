替代項 - UserTesting
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用戶測試工具，無需訂閱或月費。從我們的高品質測試人員小組中獲得更好的見解，每位測試人員僅需 30 美元。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用行動應用程式和超過 10 萬名熱切的參與者來有效捕捉即時視訊並輕鬆獲得見解…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
進行非同步視訊對話的最輕鬆的方式。吸引您的社區、招募新人才、產生更好的銷售線索等等。
Userlytics
userlytics.com
利用我們最先進的用戶研究平台和超過 160 萬的全球小組來改善您的客戶和用戶體驗。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
我們的人工智慧即時視訊研究平台使 MR、UX 和 CX 團隊能夠了解日常生活中的人、產品和體驗。我們支持的研究人員、設計師和產品經理在B2C 和B2B 環境中使用Indeemo 進行各種發現研究方法，包括：發現/探索/生成研究- 日記研究- 行動/數位民族誌- 使用者角色旅程研究- 旅程地圖- 服務旅行- 購買路徑- 買家決策之旅混合方法研究- 訪談/焦點小組的預先任務- 透過視訊可用性/體驗研究將細分/用戶角色帶入生活- 產品測試/IHUT - 購物者/客戶/員工體驗我們的客戶範圍包括規模從顧問公司到新創企業，再到政府部門和全球品牌。我們的 Instagram 風格的受訪者應用程式允許研究參...