替代項 - UpCity
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
Liftify
liftify.com
Your company's reputation is everything. We provide software designed to help businesses build and promote a 5 star reputation online.
Procurated
home.procurated.com
Procurement is complex, but finding great suppliers shouldn’t be. Join thousands of public procurement professionals rating and reviewing suppliers on Procurated.
Reputedfirms
reputedfirms.com
An online platform to publish customer experiences and reviews of your company.
TechBehemoths
techbehemoths.com
為您的下一個專案尋找最佳的 IT 公司。從 146 個國家和 7,532 個城市的 56,128 家公司中進行選擇。僱用您所在地區的領先科技公司！
GoodFirms
goodfirms.co
最值得信賴的 B2B 評論和研究平台，收集了 IT 服務的客戶評論和評分、公司簡介和 CEO 訪談。尋找世界上最好的 IT 公司。
Sortlist
sortlist.com
根據您自己的具體要求，找到與您的專案最相關的機構。
Famewall
famewall.io
透過輕鬆收集推薦來促進銷售🎉。 透過客戶評價來提高銷售量和轉換率，這些評價可以在 2 分鐘內從您的客戶收集並嵌入到您的網站上，無需任何程式碼！
Clutch.co
clutch.co
這是您找到合適公司所需的唯一資源。根據超過 98,000 則真實客戶評價，選擇最適合您業務的公司。