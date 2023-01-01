替代項 - UNGUESS
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性測試和研究工具可透過 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的線上客戶體驗。 G2 排名第一的 CX 產業軟體。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能夠在一個地方捕捉客戶、產品、品牌和員工體驗洞察並採取行動。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行為分析公司，分析網站使用情況，透過熱圖、會話記錄和調查等工具提供回饋。它與 Google Analytics 等網路分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人們如何瀏覽網站以及如何改善客戶體驗。 Hotjar 成立於 2014 年，由來自 20 個國家/地區的 100 多名團隊成員完全遠端運行，並在全球超過 50 萬個站點上使用。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用戶測試工具，無需訂閱或月費。從我們的高品質測試人員小組中獲得更好的見解，每位測試人員僅需 30 美元。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用行動應用程式和超過 10 萬名熱切的參與者來有效捕捉即時視訊並輕鬆獲得見解…
Maze
maze.co
很棒的產品建立在良好的習慣之上。 使產品發現持續不斷。利用整個團隊可以收集、使用和採取行動的使用者洞察來驗證整體和日常產品決策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助資料收集。 Prolific 幫助您招募高品質的研究參與者來參與您的研究、調查或實驗。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
從我們超過 450,000 名經過審查的消費者和專業人士的受眾中招募用戶，或引入您自己的受眾並為任何類型的用戶體驗研究建立參與者資料庫。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 透過其多功能回饋平台幫助您的企業在客戶回饋的幫助下建立更好、更成功的產品和服務。在產品開發生命週期中收集使用者回饋。免費試用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
使用者體驗研究，做得對。透過 UserZoom 的使用者體驗洞察系統，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整個產品開發生命週期中提供卓越的數位體驗。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak 是一個使用者體驗研究平台，隨時可以幫助您應對遇到的任何挑戰。如果您曾經想知道用戶對您的網站、應用程式或原型的想法和感受，您不必再猜測了。 UXtweak 平台提供許多工具，包括複雜的網站測試、會話記錄、卡片分類、樹測試、行動測試、原型測試、競爭可用性測試等。這些工具可讓您從使用者的角度檢查您的網站，並確定什麼對他們來說最重要。 UXtweak 是一款非常靈活的工具，讓您不僅可以測試網站的一兩個功能，還可以測試網站的整個生命週期，從繪製特定功能、原型設計、測試成品或測試競爭對手。透過增強的分析功能，即使對於對使用者體驗一無所知的個人（例如利害關係人），也可以為您的網站提供深入的視...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在透過改變遊戲規則的生成式人工智慧洞察來擴展定性研究，是世界上最受歡迎的市場研究工具的所在地。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
在數據的支持下打造更好的數位體驗。 使用我們的專業用戶研究工具套件快速輕鬆地測試從網站架構到設計原型的任何內容。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Userback
userback.io
#1 視覺化使用者回饋平台 使用者回饋 [@#!#+$?%] 很難。這就是為什麼 20,000 多個軟體團隊選擇 Userback 來自動化、簡化和建立他們的回饋循環（從收集到關閉）。 - 透過上下文應用程式內視訊和螢幕截圖豐富回饋 - 優先考慮用戶真正需要的功能和修復 - 整合到現有的工作流程和專案平台中
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: - Single source of truth for all customer audio and video - Upload and sync large video files from any source - Robust research and insight repository - Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...
Ethnio
ethn.io
Ethnio is a UX research recruiting, scheduling, incentives, and participant management CRM. The most powerful user research CRM, Ethnio was built by UX Researchers to cover all your research operations needs
YOMO
yomoai.com
YOMO is an innovative AI-driven SaaS platform engineered to revolutionize the way businesses interact with and benefit from their meetings. It stands out as a comprehensive solution for enhancing meeting productivity and decision-making in the SaaS and startup sectors. At its core, YOMO offers seaml...
Lightster
lightster.co
Lightster is the only platform that instantly surrounds you with potential customers that can test your product, tell you about their pain-points, and give you their feedback. What you can do on Lightster: - Conduct customer discovery sessions. - Test product designs & prototypes. - Brainstorm ideas...
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT 是一個由人工智慧驅動的產品發現平台，可將客戶互動轉化為產品洞察。 NEXT 收集客戶互動，準確理解這些互動，並提供基於證據的見解，團隊使用這些見解來驗證日常產品決策和整體想法。結果？ - 打造更好的產品。 - 加快產品適應市場的時間。 - 開發成本減少高達 50% Deloitte、Autodesk、Bosch 和數百家其他組織使用 NEXT 讓客戶參與每一個決策。 欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.nextapp.co
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy 是一個使用者研究平台。借助 UXArmy，用戶測試的創建只需幾分鐘，測試啟動後數小時內用戶回應就會開始流入。當測試人員按照您為他們設定的說明和任務進行操作時，UXArmy 線上可用性測試會擷取螢幕影片。當他們在您的網站或行動應用程式中導航時，您可以看到他們的螢幕並聽到他們大聲思考。在查看測試結果時，您可以編輯影片以建立主要發現的短片。該供應商表示，透過與產品經理、開發人員和行銷主管分享視訊回饋，您可以使用戶研究結果產生更大的影響。
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter 為您提供目標客戶的回饋。了解您的 B2B SaaS ICP： ⦿ 所想和想要的、他們的痛點、期望的收益和待完成的工作 ⦿ 您的營銷和產品信息如何引起他們的共鳴 Wynter 幫助 B2B 公司加快市場反饋循環並實現轉化更多最適合的客戶。這是了解目標市場中的人們如何思考以及您的訊息如何與他們產生共鳴的最快方法。經過驗證的 B2B 受眾：按職位、行業、公司規模進行定位。只需幾分鐘即可設定測試和買家調查，12-48 小時內即可獲得結果。
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta 是Press Ganey 旗下公司，為HX（人類體驗）平台提供支持，該平台是一個綜合性體驗和研究技術平台，可打破CX（客戶體驗）、員工體驗(EX)、市場研究之間的隔閡，從而使公司能夠獲得更深入、更全面地了解受眾的體驗。 HX 平台收集和分析數據，並將結果轉化為可共享的行動，為決策提供資訊並推動成長。 Forsta 的技術與其專家顧問團隊結合，為金融服務、醫療保健、酒店、市場研究、專業服務、零售和技術等多個行業的組織提供服務。 Forsta 獲選為 2021 年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 客戶之聲領導者。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.forsta.com。
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline 是一個針對消費者網路公司的應用程式內互動平台。產品和行銷團隊可以配置高度可自訂的應用程式內訊息或提示，以提高功能採用率並推動轉換。完全無代碼。
Indeemo
indeemo.com
我們的人工智慧即時視訊研究平台使 MR、UX 和 CX 團隊能夠了解日常生活中的人、產品和體驗。我們支持的研究人員、設計師和產品經理在B2C 和B2B 環境中使用Indeemo 進行各種發現研究方法，包括：發現/探索/生成研究- 日記研究- 行動/數位民族誌- 使用者角色旅程研究- 旅程地圖- 服務旅行- 購買路徑- 買家決策之旅混合方法研究- 訪談/焦點小組的預先任務- 透過視訊可用性/體驗研究將細分/用戶角色帶入生活- 產品測試/IHUT - 購物者/客戶/員工體驗我們的客戶範圍包括規模從顧問公司到新創企業，再到政府部門和全球品牌。我們的 Instagram 風格的受訪者應用程式允許研究參...
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide 是一個 SaaS 平台，由 Dig Insights 的消費者專家建構並不斷改進。 Upsiide 讓您能夠更有效率、更有效地完善和驗證您的創新想法。 …… 顯示更多 將創新流程轉移到 Upsiide 平台的組織發現，上市時間顯著縮短，市場成功率顯著提高。創新常常與新產品連結在一起。但創新的範圍要廣泛得多，包括新產品、新變體、新功能、新服務、新主張、新溝通等。Upsiide 是一個單一平台，可以測試每個類別的每項創新。憑藉我們內部的消費者研究專家及其數十年的專業知識，我們重塑了傳統研究的3 個核心要素： - 受訪者體驗：Upsiide 的遊戲化介面可提高受訪者的參與度和更準確的...
Survicate
survicate.com
輕鬆的調查軟體可讓您在幾分鐘（而不是幾週）內大規模收集客戶回饋。因為客戶回饋不應該那麼複雜。 Survicate 因輕鬆設定、自訂和整合而受到高度評價。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO 是唯一能夠利用目標受眾來找出轉換障礙並提供提高網站上線前轉換率的建議的工具。 透過更準確的使用者回饋更快地創建正確的客戶體驗。
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前稱為 UserLeap。快速可靠的上下文使用者研究。透過 Sprig 的有針對性的微觀調查、視訊問題等，確保用戶研究儘早且經常進行。
Qualaroo
qualaroo.com
Qualaroo 透過調查簡化了收集用戶回饋的過程。立即註冊，從客戶那裡獲取可操作的用戶體驗見解