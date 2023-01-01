替代項 - TruConversion
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行為分析公司，分析網站使用情況，透過熱圖、會話記錄和調查等工具提供回饋。它與 Google Analytics 等網路分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人們如何瀏覽網站以及如何改善客戶體驗。 Hotjar 成立於 2014 年，由來自 20 個國家/地區的 100 多名團隊成員完全遠端運行，並在全球超過 50 萬個站點上使用。
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
清楚了解使用者的需求。 Clarity 是一款免費且易於使用的工具，可捕捉真實的人們如何實際使用您的網站。設定很簡單，您將在幾分鐘內開始取得數據。
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
轉換優化和個性化平台。 衡量您的關鍵網站指標，了解訪客的線上行為，並為他們提供個人化的網站體驗以提高轉換率。
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory 是您的數位體驗分析平台，適用於動態漏斗、像素完美重播、自訂事件、熱圖、進階搜尋、開發工具等。
LogRocket
logrocket.com
現代前端監控與產品分析。 LogRocket 結合了會話重播、效能監控和產品分析 – 讓軟體團隊能夠創建理想的 Web 和行動產品體驗
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的數位體驗分析平台來提高收入、轉換率和參與度。
Smartlook
smartlook.com
以前所未有的方式分析使用者行為。 Smartlook 是分析使用者行為中缺少的一塊拼圖。獲得真正的定性見解，幫助您改進行動應用程式和網站。
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
更少的時間處理數字，更多的時間發展您的業務。 使用我們的工具集（包括動態熱圖、會話記錄和即時聊天）來提高您網站的轉換率。
Plerdy
plerdy.com
轉換率優化工具 追蹤、分析訪客並將其轉換為買家 免費試用 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 我們的產品
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
預測人類行為。 透過神經科學和我們的人工智慧工具在幾秒鐘內預測客戶的反應、注意力和行為。 透過反覆試驗進行的 A/B 測試緩慢且低效。 停止在無法激發行動的活動上浪費預算。
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
使用 Crazy Egg 查看熱門內容和冷門內容，並了解網路訪客使用熱圖、錄音、調查、A/B 測試等工具進行的操作。
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
隱私第一的客戶洞察平台。 Squeaky 透過打造更好的數位體驗來幫助您發展業務。我們的一體化工具包括分析、會話記錄、回饋和熱圖。
Silktide
silktide.com
透過在一個平台上進行自動可訪問性測試、內容優化和數位行銷，讓您的網站變得更好。
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
確定性地優化您的網站，而不是假設 了解使用者旅程中每個接觸點發生的情況。無需猜測。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可協助您透過訪客記錄、熱圖、回饋小工具、A/B 測試等創建高效能的使用者體驗。
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil 在簡單的網頁分析儀表板中為您提供所有有價值的網站流量指標。
cux.io
cux.io
我們將訪客的體驗轉化為數字，識別他們在客戶旅程中的行為模式，並提供即時可行的見解。不再有資料垃圾郵件
Capturly
capturly.com
了解使用者行為、識別問題點、提高轉換率並增加銷售額 希望提高您目前的表現？如果是，Capturly 適合您！它是傳統分析、會話記錄、熱圖和轉換漏斗功能的出色組合。
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido 是領先的網路治理解決方案，旨在使組織能夠在其數位業務中提供卓越且包容的用戶體驗，並支援他們的旅程，以確保通訊開放、優化和合規。 Monsido 平台包括一套完整的工具，用於網路可訪問性、網站品質保證、品牌和內容合規性、用戶同意管理、社交和網路內容存檔等。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 monsido.com。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO 是唯一能夠利用目標受眾來找出轉換障礙並提供提高網站上線前轉換率的建議的工具。 透過更準確的使用者回饋更快地創建正確的客戶體驗。
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
成長型品牌最值得信賴的商業工具。 更有效地接觸、追蹤、吸引和轉換您的網站用戶，讓他們感覺最舒服，沒有任何麻煩。
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet 會記錄訪客使用您網站時的視頻，讓您可以看到他們所做的一切。查看您網站上的每次滑鼠移動、滾動、單擊和按鍵。忘記傳統的分析。您永遠不需要想知道人們再次使用您的網站的具體情況。
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession 是一種網路分析工具，具有會話重播、分段、智慧地圖和錯誤追蹤功能。