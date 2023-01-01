替代項 - Tripleseat
Whova
whova.com
適用於現場、混合和虛擬活動的一體化活動管理軟體
Wrike
wrike.com
只有 Wrike 的工作管理平台可以讓您的團隊全面了解並控制所有任務和專案。專案管理軟體從未如此具有協作性。
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
更聰明、更好地舉辦您的活動。 Zoho Backstage 是一款活動管理軟體，使活動組織者能夠以更高的效率和影響力規劃和舉辦會議、聚會和產品發布會。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
舉辦更好的活動來推動實際收入。 每一次活動都是增加收入的機會—無論發生在哪裡。優先考慮來自單一平台的管道，包括網路研討會、觀看聚會、演示、會議和可轉換的現場活動。
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...