替代項 - Transifex
Murf AI
murf.ai
使用多功能人工智慧語音產生器從文字到語音。 支援人工智慧，真實的人們的聲音。 在幾分鐘內製作工作室品質的配音。使用 Murf 逼真的 AI 聲音進行播客、影片和所有專業演示。
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ 是一款專有的電腦輔助翻譯軟體套件，可在 Microsoft Windows 作業系統上運作。它由匈牙利軟體公司 memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt 開發。 (memoQ Translation Technologies)，前身為Kilgray，是一家成立於2004 年的翻譯管理軟體提供商，並在2012 年和2013 年被評為翻譯技術領域發展最快的公司之一。memoQ 提供翻譯記憶庫、術語、機器翻譯整合和參考資訊桌面、客戶端/伺服器和 Web 應用程式環境中的管理。
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
跨多個區域本地化和部署材料非常複雜。您需要一個簡單、可擴展且強大的翻譯解決方案。 XTM 翻譯管理系統 (TMS) 將協助您更快、更有經濟效率地交付在地化為多種語言的內容。
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat 是一款免費開源的線上 CAT 工具。它對翻譯公司、譯員和企業用戶免費。
Smartcat
smartcat.com
一體化平台將企業和翻譯人員連接到簡化的內容交付循環中
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin 的在地化管理平台是為您的團隊提供的技術解決方案。使用我們的雲端軟體翻譯和更新您的多語言產品的內容。
Lokalise
lokalise.com
為成長而建構的本地化平台。 透過以他們的語言提供本地體驗，吸引全新的應用程式用戶、線上購物者、網路瀏覽器和遊戲玩家，無論他們身在何處。
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel 提供超過 30 種語言的多語言翻譯服務，以增強您的客戶服務體驗。了解更多關於我們的語言操作解決方案！
Weglot
weglot.com
翻譯您的網站並覆蓋更廣泛的受眾的最快、最簡單的方法！
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...