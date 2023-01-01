TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Policy Enforcement to give you a significant competitive edge. Our platform saves you time and money and helps protect your established resale channel from unauthorized or unknown sellers on sites like Amazon, who may be hurting your brand and margins. Our clients use our services to: • Gain deep insights into their online sales channel • Assess market opportunities for new products and brands • Manage and enforce MAP programs • Understand market feedback and catch product issues before they snowball TrackStreet Services - Market Visibility TrackStreet monitors Internet marketplaces and free-standing websites to track who’s selling your products, where they’re selling them, their price, and gives you tools to understand sales and distribution trends that drive data-based market decisions. - Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Compliance With the most powerful and effective MAP enforcement platform in the industry, TrackStreet automates many otherwise manual processes such as the sending of MAP violation notices, tracking policy compliance, and the creation and distribution of customized Do-Not-Sell lists. - Product Review Tracking and Aggregation TrackStreet Review Tracking is a proactive monitoring service that tracks all your Internet sales channels for new or updated reviews, and then compiles your consumer feedback in one easy to access interface where you can run detailed analysis and enable automated alerts that inform you to new reviews that need your attention. - Dealer Portal and other modules to help you improve management of your existing network of authorized dealers and sellers and drive more revenue from your resale channel. How can we best help you? Call us to schedule a free consultation or find more information at TrackStreet.com

