替代項 - ToneDen
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly 是一個 URL 縮短服務和連結管理平台。 Bitly, Inc. 公司成立於 2008 年。它是一家私人控股公司，總部位於紐約市。 Bitly 每月縮短 6 億個鏈接，用於社交網路、簡訊和電子郵件。 Bitly 透過對由於許多人使用縮短的 URL 而創建的聚合資料的存取收費來賺錢。 2017年，Spectrum Equity以6,400萬美元收購了Bitly的多數股權。截至2018年8月，Bitly已縮短了超過375億個URL。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企業連結管理。為全球團隊提供協作、合規性和創造力，以改善每次參與、保護您的資料並在每次點擊中建立信心。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 碼製作工具。徽標、顏色和設計，以及隱私和數據支持，全部免費。立即下載高品質的列印文件。
Linkfire
linkfire.com
音樂行銷的智慧連結。從您的第一首單曲到您的第一次世界巡演，Linkfire 簡化了您的藝術家推廣的每一步。深受主要唱片公司和超過 50,000 名藝術家的信賴。
Linkr
linkr.com
為創作者和品牌打造的一體化獲利平台！您可以創建您的個人簡介、增加您的追隨者、透過創造力獲利並透過 Linkr.com 實現繁榮。
YAPA.page
yapa.page
YAPA.page is an easy-to-use tool to crease awesome page for all social networks and messengers. Large set of templates and customization feature help to create incredible pages for your business. Features: - Create multipe pages in one project - Support of Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pi...
Social Unicorn
social-unicorn.com
To grow, your brand needs visibility. While Social Channels are wonderful to spread the word, maintaining LinkedIn and Twitter is time consuming and requires constant inspiration. With Social Unicorn everything is automatic! You feed the machine with everything you have to say (lists of blog posts,...
Smartlinks.ai
smartlinks.ai
Smartlinks is a SEO software that helps with off-page SEO. We help simplify link building and save time for link builders. We do this by: 1. Creating a community of verified SaaS Marketers interested in content collaborations 2. Once you enter your priority keywords we search it in all member websit...
geno.link
geno.link
Geno.link is a software for all digital creators, coaches, marketers, entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to share, sell and show more online, even WITHOUT an expensive and complex website.
Amplify
amplify.link
Amplify.link provides the tools and knowledge to help artists and creators market themselves more effectively, reach more fans, and monetize their audiences. Offering highly customizable smart link pages for music marketing, powerful analytics and insights, and forward thinking features to help user...
1LINK.IO
1link.io
Improve the user experience and automatically optimize your app presence on the web. Device detection, landing page and analytics included.
Soundplate Clicks
click.soundplate.com
Soundplate Clicks is the ultimate tool for creating music smart links for marketing, pre-save campaigns, artist pages and more. Instantly take your music marketing campaigns to the next level. Use Soundplate Clicks to easily create intelligent smart links for your music with innovative new features ...
Veshort
veshort.com
Veshort 是一款使用強大的行銷工具建立的 URL 縮短工具，可協助您有效吸引客戶。透過我們的一體化平台，您將擁有開始行銷活動所需的一切。
Tapbiolink
tapbiolink.com
Tapbiolink is a link in bio maker to create smart bio link pages. Build smart bio pages for your social media links. Tapbiolink help you to create link in bio pages to combine all your important links and stuff into a single place. Tapbiolink comes with 20+ addons to create beautiful landing pages. ...
Digital Link
digital-link.com
Digital Link 是大規模創建和管理 GS1 數位連結 QR 碼的平台。只需使用 GTIN 即可將您的產品上線，簡化智慧頁面的合規性，並在購買前後更好地吸引購物者。
JoyQR
joyqr.com
我們的平台徹底改變了您與受眾的聯繫方式，提供自訂二維碼生成和迷人的生物連結頁面。透過我們廣泛的分析深入了解洞察世界，專為增強您的行銷策略而量身定制。體驗無縫互動的樂趣，並透過 JoyQR 觀察您的品牌影響力不斷增長 - 每次掃描都會帶來新的機會。少展示以增強您的行銷策略。體驗無縫互動的樂趣，並透過 JoyQR 觀察您的品牌影響力不斷增長 - 每次掃描都會帶來新的機會。
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
我們正在解決的問題 不準確的行銷報告每年給美國行銷預算造成 500 億美元的損失。 Campaigntrackly 可以比以往更輕鬆地標準化行銷活動元數據和追蹤鏈接，從而推動準確的見解和數據驅動的決策，從而幫助企業縮小這一差距。我們的工作速度快了 36 倍。 10 倍輕鬆。 100% 準確。面向行銷人員的簡單、全自動的行銷活動元資料和URL 產生器應用程式我們的獨特之處我們不會打斷您的工作流程，也不會強迫您訪問我們的網站，而是來找您-您的Excel、瀏覽器、電子郵件/社交平台。無縫的。簡單的。快速地。對於行銷人員，當您使用我們簡單、靈活的 UTM 連結建立器建立準確的報告時，可以節省時間、最大...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode（以前稱為 Beaconstac）總部位於紐約州紐約市，協助超過 25,000 個全球品牌將其 QR 碼計畫整合到一個可擴展的平台中。這使他們能夠將二維碼洞察與更廣泛的行動行銷策略聯繫起來。我們為 40 多個國家的客戶提供服務。我們是唯一符合 SOC2 和 GDPR 的 QR 碼解決方案。我們的一體化二維碼平台和生成器可協助您提高客戶參與度、衡量實體行銷管道的投資回報率、減少摩擦並簡化營運、節省成本並變得更加永續和環保。
TLinky
tlinky.com
歡迎使用 TLinky - 終極連結管理解決方案！ 在 TLinky，他們幫助個人、行銷人員和企業優化其線上形象並簡化其行銷活動。借助這些一體化平台，您可以無縫管理、追蹤和共享鏈接，確保您的受眾獲得最佳體驗。 * 短連結：創建易於記憶和共享的品牌和自訂短連結。告別又長又亂的網址，讓您的連結脫穎而出。 * 二維碼：產生動態二維碼，以提高參與度並增強客戶體驗。無論是您的網站、產品或宣傳資料，二維碼都開啟了一個充滿可能性的世界。 * 生物連結：策劃一個令人驚嘆的互動式生物頁面，在一個地方展示您的所有重要連結。優化您的社群媒體資料，讓您的受眾更輕鬆地探索您的內容。 * 分析與見解：獲得有價值...
Bandzoogle
bandzoogle.com
Bandzoogle 是音樂家建立網站和管理直接面向粉絲的線上行銷和銷售的最有效平台。我們的一體化平台為音樂家提供強大的設計選項、行動就緒範本、免佣金音樂和商品商店、郵件清單管理、詳細的粉絲分析、電子新聞工具包工具、智慧連結等等。 Bandzoogle 可免費試用，每月套餐價格實惠，起價為 8.29 美元/月，包括託管和免費的自訂網域。
Autonix
autonix.io
QR 碼無處不在，對於 Autonix 來說，它們非常有價值。 Autonix 是一款強大的二維碼追蹤解決方案，面向機構、市場、零售、醫療保健、政府等，適合大大小小的組織。
Limey
limey.io
在幾分鐘內創建漂亮的單頁網站。 與您的受眾建立聯繫，捕獲潛在客戶並將其匯出。