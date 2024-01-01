替代項 - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
印度最大的食品配送、餐飲和餐廳探索服務。為更多人提供更好的食物。
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats 是 Uber 於 2014 年推出的美國線上訂餐和外送平台，總部位於加州舊金山。
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. 是一家美國按需預製食品配送服務公司，由史丹佛大學學生 Tony Xu、Stanley Tang、Andy Fang 和 Evan Moore 於 2013 年創立。 DoorDash 是一家由 Y Combinator 支援的公司，是利用物流服務提供餐廳按需送餐服務的幾家科技公司之一。 DoorDash 在帕洛阿爾托推出，截至 2019 年 5 月，已擴展到 4,000 多個城市，並在美國、加拿大和澳洲提供 34 萬家精選商店。該公司目前估值超過 130 億美元，是美國最大的第三方配送服務商，於 2019 年超過 Grubhub。
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. 是一家美國線上行動預製食品訂購和配送平台，將食客與當地餐廳聯繫起來。該公司總部位於伊利諾州芝加哥，成立於 2004 年。截至 2019 年，該公司擁有 1,990 萬活躍用戶和 115,000 家關聯餐廳，遍布美國 3,200 個城市和所有 50 個州。 Grubhub Seamless 於 2014 年 4 月上市，在紐約證券交易所（NYSE）上市，股票代碼為“GRUB”。2020 年 6 月 9 日，歐洲食品配送服務公司 Just Eat Takeaway 宣布達成協議，以價值73億美元的股票。
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
食物。我們懂了。我們都有自己的最愛。透過 Deliveroo，您可以將您喜愛的當地餐廳和外帶直接送到家門口。 一切都在菜單上。從肯德基、Wagamama、Nando’s、漢堡王和賽百味等深受全國喜愛的連鎖店，到當地美食和您最喜歡的外賣，我們都準備好了，等待您隨時享用。從中餐到古巴菜，從壽司到沙拉、披薩到秘魯菜，Deliveroo 上有適合所有人的美食。 如果您的牛奶或雞蛋用完了，您也可以從我們的雜貨合作夥伴訂購，然後將您的必需品直接送到您家門口。 當我們吃得好時，我們會感覺良好。所以成為我們的客人吧。 從英國深受喜愛的連鎖店訂購外帶食品，包括 Wagamama、Shake Shack、...
OpenTable
opentable.com
在線預訂、閱讀食客的餐廳評論並賺取積分以換取免費餐點。 OpenTable 是高級餐廳的即時線上預約網路。
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates 是一家美國公司，提供餐廳準備的餐點和其他商品的本地配送服務。截至 2019 年 2 月，Postmates 在美國 2,940 個城市開展業務。該服務依靠手機應用程式及其全球定位系統功能來匹配庫存和消費者需求。Postmates 於 2011 年推出，是美國眾多按需投遞公司之一為以前不提供送貨服務的餐廳和商店提供送貨服務。 Postmates 是按需公司的一個例子。 Postmates 聯合創始人 Bastian Lehmann 稱該公司「反亞馬遜」。2020 年 7 月 6 日，Uber 宣布將以 26.5 億美元收購 Postmates。 2020年12月1日，Ube...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet 可以輕鬆管理最後一哩路的交付。直覺的路由、調度、即時追蹤、分析等。
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
只需使用 Just Eat 訂餐即可！今天想吃披薩、壽司還是素食？享受您最喜歡的菜餚，快速送達或外帶。
Caviar
trycaviar.com
當地最好的餐廳提供外送和外帶服務。早餐、午餐、晚餐等，安全送到您家門口。現在提供取貨和無接觸送貨服務。
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless 是訂購外送或外送最簡單的方式。無論您有什麼心情，無論您有什麼心情，都可以得到它。沒有菜單，沒有電話，沒有重複。 Seamless 是 Grubhub Inc. 品牌組合的一部分。
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice 是訂購您最喜歡的當地披薩的最簡單方法。我們將數以百萬計的披薩愛好者與全國各地的數千家披薩店聯繫起來。
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat 在線上訂購 2300 多家當地餐廳的外帶。將披薩、壽司等送到您家門口！
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Allo Resto 的新名稱 Just Eat 提供您附近最好餐廳的送貨上門服務！現在下單！
DelivApp
delivapp.com
按需物流引擎。使用真正的按需交付管理軟體增強您的訂購能力。調度、路線規劃、快遞管理 - 全部根據您的按需運營量身定制。
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow 是一個免佣金的線上訂購系統和食品訂購應用程序，可幫助餐廳滿足飢餓的顧客的需求。
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode 讓您能夠徹底改變您的食品業務。現在，您的客戶不僅可以從任何地方（無論是餐桌、酒店房間還是您營業場所內的任何地方）訂購，還可以在線向您付款、同時下訂單並利用各種其他獨特的優勢，這些優勢肯定會讓您的客戶滿意。最重要的是，您可以透過最少的設置和麻煩在您身邊跟踪所有這些。
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho 是批發食品供應商和場所的領先線上訂購軟體。使用 Fresho 使訂購批發食品變得簡單、無壓力。
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com 是獨立餐廳用來增強其數位形象的一體化平台。它為獨立餐廳提供了達美樂 (Domino's)、福來雞 (Chick Fil-A) 和 SweetGreen 等主要品牌的技術和行銷超能力。該平台可以為每家餐廳提供從網站到線上訂購、電子郵件行銷、文字行銷、招聘到品牌行動應用程式等一切服務，整合到 PoS 中。
BentoBox
getbento.com
了解讓餐廳魔法發生的技術。 從網站設計到線上訂購和支付解決方案，BentoBox 幫助世界各地的餐廳為其顧客和員工創造更好的體驗。
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX 是一款線上餐廳軟體，旨在提供線上訂餐、預訂和禮品卡購買服務。