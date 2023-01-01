WebCatalog
使用 WebCatalog 上「TED」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

TED 演講是由教育、商業、科學、技術和創造力方面的專家演講者製作的頗具影響力的視頻，配有 100 多種語言的字幕。免費的想法可以串流和下載。

