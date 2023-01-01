替代項 - Talkbase
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi 是一個一體化業務平台，用於創建和擴展您的知識業務。立即免費試用 Kajabi，試用 14 天。
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
為 Mighty Network 中的所有內容建立會員資格，或對高級課程和團體收取費用 - 設定簡單，甚至更容易銷售。
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
在您自己的網域中主持對話、活動、內容等。 Heartbeat 為您提供創建完美個人化線上社群的構建塊。
Bettermode
bettermode.com
一個強大的社區平台，整合到您的產品中。提高用戶參與度、提高保留率並提高客戶終身價值。 以前是部落。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
舉辦您的觀眾會喜歡的網路研討會。如果您已準備好使用簡單、可自訂的網路研討會軟體，無需下載或麻煩，歡迎回家。
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
社區建設者的新時代。加入我們的運動。將您的人員、會員資格和內容整合到您自己的全品牌私人社群平台中。銷售課程、收費訂閱、直播等等。一切都沒有任何社交媒體限制。
Khoros
khoros.com
我們的軟體透過建立和擴展數位護理、社交行銷和品牌社群來幫助您提供最佳的客戶體驗。點擊開始！
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt 是一個視訊優先的社群平台，旨在幫助以客戶為中心的企業面對面地為更多人服務。 StoryPrompt 是同類產品中的首創，它使用非同步影片來幫助社群建構者真正與客戶建立人性化的聯繫，加深關係，並收集推薦、評論和其他強大的用戶生成內容。
Rungway
rungway.com
創造一個安全的空間，讓人們從同事那裡獲得工作和生活建議。 Rungway 不僅僅是一個指導平台，它還能將您的公司價值觀帶入生活，讓每個人就對他們來說最重要的主題發表意見，提高員工敬業度和福祉
Threado AI
threado.com
您的人工智慧副駕駛可協助您為 Slack、Discord 和 Web 上的客戶和社群成員提供最佳支援。免費開始！
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room 可協助您打造更好的產品、加深關係並更快成長。
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events（以前稱為 Socio）是一個端到端活動管理平台，支援沉浸式、直覺且包容性的虛擬、混合和現場活動。透過活動應用程式、靈活的註冊、簽到和徽章列印、潛在客戶檢索和直播技術來提高標準。 Webex Events 將靈活性與易用性融為一體，因此組織者可以舉辦支持其目標的引人入勝的活動，無論活動或組織的類型如何。在socio.events 上了解更多信息
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up 是一款一體化 CRM 平台，可協助您透過活動、會員資格和其他數位工具從一個地方建立和發展您的社群。 Glue Up 的一體化平台整合了最佳的 CRM、活動管理、會員管理、電子郵件行銷、專案管理、培訓管理、調查、財務和其他生產力工具。 Glue Up 的雲端解決方案附帶兩款行動應用程式 - 一款適用於組織，一款適用於其社群。這些解決方案非常適合協會、商會、活動組織者和所有希望更好地為社區服務的會員組織——即使並非總是能夠親自會面。自 2020 年大流行以來，Glue Up 還配備了高級參與功能，如快速網路、社區參與解決方案或網路研討會參與解決方案。
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit 是一個由 AI 驅動的婚介 SaaS 平台，可為大規模的策劃介紹提供支援。組織可以無縫地邀請所選受眾選擇加入定期、個人化的一對一或同儕小組聯繫，Orbiit 負責處理所有溝通、配對、安排、回饋收集和分析。使用 Orbiit 報告 87 NPS 的領先公司和社群（例如 Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association 等）為參與者帶來了切實的成果，並在這些聯繫上實現了強勁的投資回報率。
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客戶互動領域的全球領導者。自動化、人工智慧和雲端領域的客戶體驗專家。
Magentrix
magentrix.com
PRM 平台中的最佳合作夥伴參與度和合作夥伴支援。使用 PX-first 合作夥伴入口網站軟體與合作夥伴協作並增加通路銷售。
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directoryies 是一個完整的交鑰匙平台，用於啟動會員網站、管理會員、銷售訂閱、發佈內容等。
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
實現更智慧社區管理的單一系統 互聯網站、入口網站、CRM 和通訊解決方案
Beam.gg
beam.gg
一個遊戲化的社群平台，旨在輕鬆參與。 透過遊戲化的力量建立參與度高且忠誠的線上社群並從中獲利。