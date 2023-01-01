替代項 - Tagsen
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜尋成功的一體化平台 · 透過 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高聲譽並在本地搜尋中脫穎而出。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集評論、故事、社交媒體提要、照片並將其嵌入任何網站的最佳 UGC 平台。自動地！
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屢獲殊榮的客戶評論軟體公司。獲得更多評論。回應客戶。尋找有關客戶體驗的見解。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
自 2015 年以來，Experience.com 一直致力於提供世界一流的人工智慧驅動的線上聲譽、評論和線上狀態管理解決方案，幫助公司和專業人士增強線上狀態以及客戶和員工的參與度。 Experience.com 的整合 SaaS 平台以幫助數百萬組織發展和改進為共同使命，繼續引領產業走在數位行銷創新的前沿。
Partoo
partoo.co
在 Partoo，我們的使命是讓企業在網路上更加引人注目，提高他們的電子聲譽並幫助他們贏得更多客戶。我們的一體化解決方案透過直覺的儀表板支援策略決策，使決策者能夠衡量投資回報率並培養持久的客戶關係。 Partoo 與各行各業的眾多本地和國際公司合作，包括中小企業以及麥當勞、豐田、家樂福和 Sports Direct 等大型公司。我們的本地清單解決方案非常簡單，使公司能夠在本地和品牌層級管理該工具。 Partoo 擁有一支由400 多名專業人士組成的團隊，為100 多個國家/地區的400 多家客戶提供服務產品詳細資訊Partoo 透過實現其3 個目標，利用以下產品幫助公司發展：找到客戶、選擇客戶...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 透過三管齊下的方法轉變品牌的線上形象：本地列表、聲譽管理和社交媒體管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一個整體儀表板中在所有地點和媒體管道中提供相關且值得信賴的業務內容。品牌現在可以管理和優化其所有營業地點的清單和內容，同時提高其線上評論、排名和參與度。 Synup 將所有線上資料和平台轉變為行銷管道以提高投資回報率。
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先進的行銷自動化平台，為您的本地企業提供支援。透過我們的免費試用帳戶獲得更多客戶、最大限度地提高推薦並提高您的客戶保留率。與當地企業主合作，發現大量優質應用程式和預先建置的集成，以進一步提高績效。免費註冊（無需信用卡）。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
透過通路行銷自動化 一個平台可滿足您所有分散式行銷需求