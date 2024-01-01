替代項 - SynergyXR
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat 是一個線上虛擬世界平台，由 Graham Gaylor 和 Jesse Joudrey 創建，由 VRChat, Inc. 營運。該平台允許用戶透過用戶創建的 3D 頭像和世界與其他人進行互動。
Contentful
contentful.com
利用現代內容平台更快啟動。 這是管理內容最簡單、最快的方法：整合您的工具。跨通路發布。使用我們行業領先的應用程式框架解鎖您的團隊。
Spatial
spatial.io
跳入空間查看無數的元宇宙畫廊、空間和活動。在手掌中體驗虛擬宇宙。您可以從任何地方參與！ 探索藝術家和企業家的精心創作。與專家、朋友會面，並與來自世界各地的 Spatial 社群聯繫，參加文化活動。 創建一個看起來像你的頭像。然後開始免費建立自己的畫廊！
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
使用擴增實境的互動式遠端協助。 透過遠端存取用戶的智慧型手機攝像頭，隨時從辦公桌上查看設備（從工廠機械到伺服器）中的問題。
Contentstack
contentstack.com
您想要的數位體驗無所不在 透過唯一由排名第一的無頭 CMS 支援的全自動可組合 DXP，將您的業務拓展到更多地方
Augmentir
augmentir.com
智慧數位化推動卓越營運 Augmentir 的連網員工解決方案是第一線營運技術領域公認的領導者。 更快讓員工入職，縮短提高生產力的時間，實現有針對性的再培訓和技能提升，並根據個人需求為員工提供數位指導。
TrainBeyond
trainbeyond.com
Virtual Realty, Desktop, and Mobile training software that is game-based, cost-effective, and scalable to the size of any company. With TrainBeyond you train your workforce with hands-on and interactive experiences, at industry standards, and without taking risks.
FundamentalVR
fundamentalsurgery.com
A strategic partner helping med-device leaders solve the Competency @ Scale Gap todrive commercial success.
Motive.io
motive.io
The Motive Training Platform is the complete toolset that gives training professionals the power to create and control their VR training, making it simple to build and distribute VR training material at scale.
CenarioVR
cenariovr.com
Create Immersive Experiences with the Easiest VR Platform.
ClassVR
classvr.com
ClassVR is a versatile platform using the power of Virtual and Augmented Reality for education and training from the classroom to the boardroom
Warp VR
warpvr.com
Warp VR is the easiest and most powerful way to create and scale interactive story-based VR training & onboarding scenarios for enterprise, training agencies and education. Companies like ASML, Erste Bank, KLM, Shell, and Tata Steel use Warp VR to train their workforce in safety, security and soft s...
Viz4D
viz4d.com
Viz4D helps you create top-performing web-based 3D viewer that works great on mobile and VR. It is tailored for real-time Archviz walkthrough, 3D product configurator and presentation. Thanks to the unique sets of AutoOptimization tech, even a complex architectural scene with multi-millions poly now...
Ctruh
ctruh.com
Ctruh, a platform offering no-code, web-based content creation. It emphasizes affordability, ease of use, and AI-driven 3D conversion capabilities. Users can create immersive content without coding, leveraging a robust library of 3D assets. Sharing creations is simplified with a single link for imme...
SENTIO VR
sentiovr.com
SENTIO VR is the leading immersive cloud-platform to review designs, manage client presentations and collaborate for professionals working in the Building Industry. With direct integrations to leading softwares like Autodesk Revit, SketchUp, Enscape, Lumion and others, bring your designs to the clou...
StellarX
stellarx.ai
Collaboration should be simple, straightforward, and effective. StellarX empowers business professionals across industries to better themselves with immersive AI-enabled experiences. Simply drag-and-drop, grab and go, point and click, or set it and forget it. You name it, consider it done—without co...
cognitive3D
cognitive3d.com
cognitiveVR is a enterprise grade analytics platform for virtual reality. It can track, aggregate, and analyze visual telemetry information about your users.
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
CareAR
carear.com
透過 CareAR，您可以更快地解決問題、減少調度並提高客戶滿意度分數。我們的服務體驗管理（SXM）平台為客戶和服務管理團隊提供遠端AR支援和自助指導，大大增強了客戶、員工和現場工作人員的體驗。優點： • 更快解決問題：獲得即時的視覺背景– 花時間解決問題而不是評估情況• 更高的首次修復率：透過註釋工具箱獲得更快的解決方案• 轉移昂貴的調度：透過以下方式提高遠端解析度並減少不必要的調度視覺化協助和指導• 知識轉移：縮小您的技能差距，讓專家更容易接觸到初級現場資源或承包商• 客戶體驗：透過無與倫比的品質、服務和能力提高客戶滿意度和淨推薦值• 降低碳足跡：消除或減少上門服務以實現問題解決，同時降低...
Ajna Lens
ajnalens.com
與 AjnaVidya 一起幫助每個人在 XR 中創造、分發和成長。 在幾分鐘內學習行業技能。使用尖端工具和資源建立 XR 體驗，然後在 AjnaVidya 上部署和分發它們。存取您的內容分析並無限增長。
SimX
simxvr.com
SimX 的軟體以可在任何地方投影的可自訂、高清 3D 虛擬患者取代了實體模擬人體模型。
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR 是 B2B 用戶的擴充現實雲端資產管理和自助發布平台。它聚合了不同的AR/VR 技術，例如AR.js、Quick Look、WebAR 的8th Wall，以及適用於Android 和iOS 應用程式的ARKit/ARCore，並方便透過統一的Web 介面進行訪問，而無需額外的開發工作。透過同一 Web 介面，使用者可以管理其內容資產、建立專案並將團隊成員指派到相應的專案。還整合了自動二維碼生成、連結管理和廣泛的統計。我們很高興提供我們的技術，包括作為企業解決方案的諮詢，或作為創意和數位機構的解決方案提供商，這些機構不能或不想自己進行 IT 開發，但仍希望為其客戶提供創新解決方案。...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar 利用快速發展的擴增實境（ARKit + ARCore）和 XR 技術，結合消費者硬體和瀏覽器的發展，成為客戶在 3D 和/或環境中體驗產品的新推動者，而無需產品實際存在。這些和其他新興技術提供了參與整個產品生命週期的能力——這是一種透過虛擬教育、支援和補充產品的追加銷售將採用、使用和忠誠度聯繫在一起的持續方式
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe 是一個尖端平台，徹底改變了企業級 3D、擴增實境 (AR) 和虛擬實境 (VR) 應用程式的建置過程。過去，開發此類應用程式需要專業技能、漫長的開發週期和大量的預算。現在，Vuframe 簡化了整個流程，使各種規模的企業都可以使用。
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
作為全球最大的可授權庫存和客製化 3D 模型來源，該公司的業務包括兩條相互關聯的業務線。該公司提供 3D 模型自助服務 CGTrader Marketplace，擁有超過 800,000 個可授權 3D 模型和 CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling，供企業客戶和線上零售商將其 2D 產品圖像轉換為逼真的 3D 模型。
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR 是同類產品中最好的，擁有業界最簡單、最強大的 AR 平台。專為小型企業、機構打造，設計打造沉浸式 XR 體驗。將您的印刷品、銷售材料、電子商務產品視覺化等轉變為擴增實境體驗。 EvolveAR 提供了一整套 AR 功能，可協助您創建、體驗並向您的客戶、合作夥伴和朋友提供完全身臨其境的使用者體驗。它包含所有主要的擴增實境功能，如視訊、音訊、操作按鈕 (CTA)、影像、360° 視訊和 3D 模型。 1) 所需的零程式設計和編碼專業知識 2) 即時深入的 AR 驅動分析 3) 新的內容管理和行銷模式 4) 連結數位世界和實體世界的用戶
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks 是一個屢獲殊榮的 WebAR 平台。使用我們的創意工具套件、SDK、自訂品牌和託管解決方案以及強大的 CMS 創建、管理和發布有影響力的 WebAR 體驗。透過無程式碼、低程式碼或自訂程式碼解決方案，Zapworks 讓您的設計師、開發人員和行銷人員能夠創建身臨其境的 WebAR 體驗，無論他們的技能組合或業務目標如何。專為 WebAR 構建的世界領先的計算機視覺 我們的核心追蹤類型基於 10 多年的計算機視覺經驗，並針對從最低規格到各種設備的瀏覽器進行了優化。使用我們的工具快速製作產品原型、推動內部創新並提高銷售和行銷工作的影響力。 ** 2022 年最佳開發者工具獲獎者 ...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一個 3D 資產管理平台，可供開發人員和公司在整個組織內外即時儲存、保護和共享 3D 內容。我們提供 3D 優先的內容管理系統 (CMS) 和交付網路 (CDN)、資產壓縮和轉換工具以及可擴展的 BaaS 基礎設施，使開發人員和組織能夠跨平台即時管理、處理和串流其 3D 內容裝置.我們為超過 100,000 名用戶提供服務，他們使用我們的平台創建即時 3D 體驗（用於醫療保健、娛樂、零售、遊戲、行銷、培訓等）並管理他們的互動式內容並發現、處理和共享 3D 資產團隊及其他。
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo 允許支援代理發送連結來存取客戶的手機攝像頭，以查看他們所看到的內容，而無需客戶安裝應用程式。透過讓企業能夠以客戶的方式看待事物，Viewabo 透過提供更簡化的診斷和問題解決流程來為客戶服務團隊提供支援。這可以減少摩擦、縮短週轉時間並提供更好的遠端客戶支援體驗。
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE 旨在將機器製造商的客戶支援提升到一個新的水平。停止週遊世界尋求服務。透過擴增實境向最終用戶提供機器文件或即時連接客戶的觀點並遠端解決問題。
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® 是一種基於擴增實境的遠端指導和數位工作流程系統，可與包括智慧眼鏡在內的各種設備一起使用，以存取遠端專家並遠端診斷、評估和排除現場資產故障。 Telepresenz 可實現遠端專家和現場用戶之間的即時雙向通信，從而降低了在需要時提供此類專業知識的相關成本，使得與全球各地的個人合作不僅成為可能，而且完全可行。
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens 透過在工作現場提供全像資料的精確對齊，利用混合實境進行專案協調，使工作人員能夠檢查疊加在物理環境中的模型。
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie 是一款由人工智慧、擴增實境 (AR) 和大型語言模型 (L.L.M.) 提供支援的視覺遠端協助工具。它使專家能夠與技術人員或客戶在全球範圍內協作，在即時視訊上使用 AR 註釋進行視覺協助和指導，從而遠端解決複雜的技術問題。我們使用者友善的工具讓您可以使用 AR 眼鏡、行動裝置或平板電腦輕鬆解決問題，消除與技術術語相關的混亂和複雜性。提升您在維運或訓練方面的技術支援能力，以加快解決速度、增強客戶體驗、節省時間並降低成本。
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality 提供專為您的企業打造的遠端視覺輔助解決方案，始終完全安全且可自訂，以與您的品牌保持一致。 XMReality 透過擴增實境進行增強且易於使用，其功能強大到足以使遠端問題解決速度比以往任何時候都快，而且仍然足夠簡單，組織中的任何人都可以使用它。零實施時間，您可以立即開始。 XMReality AB (publ) 是遠距視覺輔助領域的市場領導者，我們的解決方案在全球 60 多個國家/地區使用。雀巢、伊萊克斯專業、西得樂、喜力和 Nibe 是 150 多家客戶的例子。 XMReality 總部位於瑞典和美國，並在納斯達克第一北方成長市場上市（股票代號：XMR）。欲了解更多信息，請...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall 是全球領先的擴增實境視訊雲端平台，為全球各大洲的企業和客戶提供即時遠端互動。在互聯、以行動為優先的世界中，利用 SightCall 的企業能夠查看客戶所看到的內容並遠端指導他們。 SightCall 在遠端視訊協助方面擁有超過 10 年的經驗，利用擴增實境和即時視訊的力量幫助企業轉變其客戶服務和現場服務。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.sightcall.com。
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning 的遠端協助軟體提供視訊協作服務，使公司的專家能夠與世界任何地方需要幫助的任何人幾乎並肩工作。該公司基於雲端的解決方案應用了擴增實境功能，包括合併兩個視訊串流以及使用 3D 註釋來改善即時通訊並解決難題。 Help Lightning 用於複雜設備和產品的安裝、檢查、培訓、維修和修理。借助 Help Lightning，客戶可以立即看到效能改進，包括提高首次修復率、減少上門服務、擴大勞動力容量以及提高最終客戶滿意度，同時提高服務收入和利潤。如需了解更多信息，請訪問 helplightning.com。
Streem
streem.com
StreamCore® 是一種企業級遠端視覺輔助工具，使用開箱即用的擴增實境 (AR) 功能。透過添加互動式、無需下載的視訊協作工具，公司可以快速查看並遠端解決問題，從而加快診斷和支援解決時間。借助 Streem 的 API 或 SDK，支援 AR 的遠端視訊工具可以嵌入和/或整合到本機應用程式和現有工作流程中
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link 是一款與客戶遠端溝通的專業工具。節省金錢和時間，並將您的專業知識傳授給下一代技術人員。
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela 為遠距工作、學習和活動建立引人入勝的虛擬世界。 Virbela 由行為心理學家團隊於 2012 年創立，其使命是幫助組織和人們在遠端優先的未來中蓬勃發展。憑藉具有深度社交和協作功能的沉浸式 3D 空間，Virbela 將線上業務和麵對面體驗帶入生活，同時使遠端團隊能夠更加緊密地聯繫和提高工作效率。 Virbela 由 eXp World Holdings, Inc.（納斯達克股票代號：EXPI）所有。要參觀我們的虛擬辦公室、教室、活動空間等，請造訪 Virbela.com 並在 Twitter 和 LinkedIn 上關注我們。
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom 是數位協作和參與的下一代發展——一個完全可自訂的 3D 環境，專為滿足您的所有虛擬需求而建置。新的工作世界不再是您所陷入的 2D 視訊會議地獄。它是一種身臨其境的數位體驗，可增強聯繫、協作和溝通能力。遠程並不一定意味著遠離——創造一個人們願意參與的世界。 Breakroom 領先的 Metaverse 平台充滿了強大的功能和功能，讓不可能成為可能。它使您可以輕鬆地立即創建和自訂自己的品牌虛擬世界，適合所有類型的受眾參與。從數位工作空間、會議和虛擬教室到電影節、新書發表會和社交活動，Breakroom 可以讓您靈活地完成這一切。您甚至可以在幾分鐘內建立一個連結到內建市場的電子...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi 是一款針對 AEC 產業的沉浸式 VR 產品，支援即時協作體驗 3D 建模軟體和建築軟體的設計。