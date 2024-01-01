替代項 - SweepWidget
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond 讓行銷人員可以輕鬆建立登陸頁面和競賽、追蹤銷售線索、發送電子郵件等。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam 是一個成長行銷平台。我們幫助您進行精彩的活動來發展您的業務。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
加入數以千計的財富 500 強品牌、廣告公司和小型企業的行列，使用 ShortStack 打造客製化的互動行銷活動。 創建可自訂的競賽、抽獎、測驗、主題標籤贈品、評論參加競賽、登陸頁面、彈出視窗等。
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio 讓大型品牌和媒體能夠透過 50 多種模板化互動格式（測驗、競賽、調查、測試、動畫遊戲等）跨數位管道吸引受眾。透過嚴格遵守 GDPR，該平台可以收集豐富的第一方數據，這些數據可以推送到客戶更廣泛的技術以豐富數據。目前已有 400 多家企業使用 Qualifio，包括 TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL 等。
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise 是創建病毒式贈品和競賽、登陸頁面以及調查和測驗等引人入勝的表格的最簡單方法。 Woorise 協助小型企業與受眾建立聯繫、收集潛在客戶並完成銷售。
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep 是一個病毒式行銷平台，提供創建抽獎、競賽和贈品的工具。