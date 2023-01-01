替代項 - Swapcard
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美國上市公司，為企業提供基於雲端的通訊和協作解決方案。RingCentral 執行長Vlad Shmunis 和技術長Vlad Vendrow 於1999 年創立了該公司。RingCentral 的投資者包括Doug Leone、紅杉資本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它於2013年完成首次公開募股。
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虛擬高峰會、線上會議和混合活動的首選平台。旨在透過客製化體驗進行互動。免費試用！
Whova
whova.com
適用於現場、混合和虛擬活動的一體化活動管理軟體
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo 是世界上最受歡迎的活動軟體。我們的平台使每個組織者、行銷人員、參展商和與會者能夠釋放活動的力量。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
舉辦您的觀眾會喜歡的網路研討會。如果您已準備好使用簡單、可自訂的網路研討會軟體，無需下載或麻煩，歡迎回家。
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja 讓您可以無憂地建立、主持和分享網路研討會。立即開始，在 10 秒內建立您的第一個網路研討會。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
舉辦更好的活動來推動實際收入。 每一次活動都是增加收入的機會—無論發生在哪裡。優先考慮來自單一平台的管道，包括網路研討會、觀看聚會、演示、會議和可轉換的現場活動。
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
在幾分鐘內創建一個漂亮的活動網站。建立活動網站、收集註冊、出售門票並在線上宣傳您的活動。可靠、安全。受到全球超過 1,000,000 人的信賴，包括 Nike、MIT 和 Refinery29 的規劃者。
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings 是一個簡單、易於使用的活動票務解決方案，適用於所有類型和規模的活動。註冊、直播您的第一個活動並在線售票。
Worksup
worksup.com
20 多年來，我們一直致力於組織會議和商務活動。有一次，面對不同的活動產業挑戰，我們決定創建一個既易於與會者使用又易於組織者快速設定的活動平台。現在，我們的專業知識涵蓋了活動管理的各個方面，為合作夥伴提供簡單的活動直播、問答、參與任務、展覽機會以及參與者的商業社交活動。感謝我們從客戶那裡得到的回饋以及創辦人的實施經驗，Worksup 正在不斷發展。在每次活動策劃過程中，Worksup 都是組織者的支持朋友，我們的顧問會建議最佳解決方案來支持您的個人目標。
Zuddle
zuddl.com
活動和網路研討會的統一平台。 透過統一多種工具來簡化您的活動工作流程，以獲得卓越的與會者體驗和見解。