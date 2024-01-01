Superagent
網站： superagent.sh
Superagent is an open-source platform for custom AI-agents that do web research. Companies use us to do better sales, marketing, and project management. The agents can reason, browse the web, and access your files. It's open-source, and it's designed for everyone - not just AI experts.
