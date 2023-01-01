StorifyMe
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
網站： storifyme.com
使用 WebCatalog 上「StorifyMe」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, increase conversions, and boost revenue. StorifyMe Editor is easy to use, intuitive, and provides numerous free and customizable templates that will make the story creation process much easier. With the opportunity to integrate StorifyMe Stories to any platform - from mobile devices to the web, StorifyMe is an omni-solution for content distribution in a form people love!
網站： storifyme.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 StorifyMe 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。