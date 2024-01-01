Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.

