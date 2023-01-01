替代項 - Stackline
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美國訂閱式軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於華盛頓州溫哥華，向銷售、行銷和招募專業人士出售其商務人士和公司資訊資料庫的存取權限。該公司最初於 2000 年由創辦人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 創立，名為 Eliyon Technologies。被DiscoverOrg 收購後，現任首席執行官為Henry Schuck。2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相關實體 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和Zoomprivacy.com 進行了網絡釣魚嘗試，從公共互聯網來源竊取個人信息，並以身份竊盜來威脅消費者除非消費者點擊...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase 是一個尋找私人和上市公司商業資訊的平台。 Crunchbase 資訊包括投資和融資資訊、創始成員和處於領導地位的個人、併購、新聞和行業趨勢。 Crunchbase 網站最初是為了追蹤新創公司而建立的，包含全球上市和私人公司的資訊。 Crunchbase 透過四種方式取得資料：風險專案、機器學習、內部資料團隊和 Crunchbase 社群。公眾可以向 Crunchbase 資料庫提交資訊。這些提交的內容需要經過註冊、社會驗證，並且在接受發布之前通常會經過主持人的審查。 維基百科社群於 2019 年 3 月棄用其作為來源。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能夠在一個地方捕捉客戶、產品、品牌和員工體驗洞察並採取行動。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
尼爾森公司（自稱為尼爾森公司，以前稱為 ACNielsen 或 AC Nielsen）是一家全球行銷研究公司，全球總部位於美國紐約市。北美地區總部位於芝加哥。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是企業和中小型企業 (SMB) 客戶的數位情報提供者。該平台提供網路分析服務，並向用戶提供有關其客戶和競爭對手網路流量的資訊。
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai（原 App Annie）為應用程式分析資料提供易於使用的平台和工具。與我們一起更有效地運行您的應用程式業務的每個階段。
Serpstat
serpstat.com
聰明且強大的工具，用於 ✓ 反向連結分析 ✓ 排名追蹤 ✓ 關鍵字研究 ✓ 競爭對手分析 ✓ 網站審核。
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData（以前稱為 Luminati Networks）：資料收集基礎架構。財富 500 強公司使用的代理商網路和資料收集工具
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 讓您向合適的受眾傳遞個人化訊息，無論他們身在何處。
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
推動應用程式成長的數據 Sensor Tower 為您提供資料和見解 需要掌握行動應用程式生態系統。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
適用於中型市場和企業 B2B 公司的領先 ABM 軟體。了解更多關於真正的端到端客戶行銷公司的資訊。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
無需網頁抓取的網頁資料。透過 Diffbot 查詢網路上萬億條連接的內容或按需提取它們。
Contify
contify.com
Contiify 是一個支援人工智慧的市場和競爭情報平台，用於追蹤競爭對手、客戶和行業細分的資訊。
42matters
42matters.com
42matters 是行動和連網電視 (CTV) 應用程式智慧的領先供應商。我們最先進的機器學習演算法可提供對應用程式市場的全面洞察，使組織能夠建立更強大、更明智的業務。我們追蹤12 個領先應用程式商店中超過1700 萬個已發布和未發布的應用程序，包括Google Play、Apple App Store、Amazon Appstore、華為AppGallery、騰訊MyApp、Roku Channel Store、Apple TV tvOS App Store、Amazon Fire TV、Google TV、三星智慧電視應用程式、LG Content Store 和 Vizio Smart...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs 是一個銷售情報平台，可讓您在一周或更短的時間內進入市場。意圖數據、技術使用追蹤器、潛在客戶評分，使 B2B 行銷人員/銷售人員能夠確定他們的目標市場。 OceanFrogs 為提供國際數據（亞太地區、日本、印度和美國）而感到自豪。我們追蹤全球超過 9000 項技術、1000 個意圖主題和超過 1000 萬家公司。 OceanFrogs 按團隊、產品和服務提供搜索，將焦點集中在您想要的公司的精細清單上。 OceanFrogs 平台已被用於識別合適的客戶和合適的合作夥伴。您可以同時建立通路合作夥伴和客戶通路。 Automation Anywhere、Wipro、Palo Al...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS 是用於財務基準測試、競爭分析和績效監控的一體化平台。用戰略洞察取代猜測，立即釋放數據驅動決策的力量。我們透過從準確和最新的來源收集策略數據、清理這些數據並透過補充來源豐富它們，為您提供超越數字的故事，幫助您取得成功。在量身定制的儀表板中查找有關行業同行、供應商和客戶的所有重要競爭洞察和即用型 KPI 基準。我們的專業專家團隊隨時準備協助您充分利用這些見解，以便您隨時能夠在需要時獲得所需的備份。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市場情報和搜尋平台 在幾秒鐘而不是幾小時內發現見解 透過在廣泛的內容中輕鬆追蹤公司、主題和行業（已索引、可搜尋且全部集中在一個地方），跟上市場的步伐。
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon 的競爭情報軟體工具套件可協助您發現並抓住機會，從而創造可持續的業務優勢。
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest ...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
不再有靜態預算規劃。利用敏捷投資組合管理的力量。透過使用 AI 技術更有效地分配廣告預算，並將廣告支出回報率提高高達 70%。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
在人員資料實驗室，我們正在建立最大、最準確的人員資料真實來源。我們提供超過 15 億個人的履歷、聯絡方式、社交和人口統計資訊資料集，並按您需要的規模提供給您。註冊免費 API 金鑰並開始免費豐富個人資料，無需信用卡。
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate Ignite 平台是唯一一個由人工智慧驅動的消費者資料和分析平台，可無縫加速洞察行動。登入即可立即存取有關當今消費者的超相關、新鮮的消費者市場研究。 Ignite 為 2.3 億個人消費者提供超過 14,000 個即時、專有、價值驅動的見解。加入您的第一方資料以加深您對客戶的了解。快速建立和分析高度相關、有針對性的微細分，以增強您的細分策略。 Ignite 直接連接到您的行銷生態系統，讓您能夠根據不斷變化的市場狀況採取行動。
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer 提供即時聯絡人、公司資料和受眾智慧解決方案，協助您建立更多目標受眾。尋找您所在地區的新客戶、您的下一個頂級工程或銷售人員、理想的播客嘉賓甚至您的下一個合作夥伴。 ExactBuyer 的 Prospector 可讓您以無與倫比的準確性搜尋和建立受眾。
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我們為連接產業提供位置洞察和自動化工具，幫助他們贏得更多交易。改變您的網路購買和銷售。
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai 是一個始終在線的市場情報平台，可幫助品牌和組織追蹤、管理、優化和創新。它使用最先進的自然語言處理和人工智慧技術在大型資料集中進行發現，使品牌能夠簡化產品並更好地了解消費者。
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
利用人工智慧的力量將新聞內容轉化為可行的見解 Event Registry 是世界領先的新聞情報平台，使組織能夠追蹤世界事件並分析其影響。
Versium
versium.com
Versium 是一家數據技術公司，幫助行銷人員在多個數位接觸點和行銷管道中更好地識別、了解並實現他們的理想前景。 Versium 業界領先的身份解析和洞察引擎為一套解決方案提供支持，可協助行銷人員將其覆蓋範圍大幅提高 5 倍。 Versium 的專有數據資產包括超過 20 億個接觸點和超過 2 兆個洞察屬性，創建了業界最豐富的 B2B2C 身分圖譜和數據技術平台，幫助行銷人員贏得客戶。
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction 是首屈一指的行動 UA 最佳化平台！作為 Apple Search Ads 的官方合作夥伴，它透過數據驅動的智慧工具推動行動應用的成長。 MobileAction 全面了解對於客戶獲取、保留和參與至關重要的動態移動環境。它可以幫助應用程式成長行銷人員和所有者調動他們的策略，調整他們的路線圖，滲透未開發的市場，並提高他們的投資報酬率。我們的解決方案使應用程式所有者、用戶獲取經理和應用程式開發專業人士能夠解決行動產業的複雜問題，使他們能夠在不斷發展的市場中塑造成功的故事。簡而言之，MobileAction 幫助行動行銷人員： 促進應用程式下載 解鎖競爭對手的數據 發現最新...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte 的競爭情報自動化平台是業界唯一完全由人工智慧驅動的解決方案，可解決行銷和銷售專業人員在追蹤競爭格局時面臨的挑戰。 Kompyte 自動化了最廣泛的數位管道的追蹤過程，深入廣泛地進行競爭情報收集和洞察交付，幫助客戶在擁擠的行業中脫穎而出並獲得市場領導地位。 Kompyte 為客戶提供了追蹤、編譯、分析並向正確團隊提供關鍵即時策略見解的工具，從而實現更好的訊息、定位、產品開發和收入獲取。
Klue
klue.com
Klue 是一個由人工智慧驅動的競爭情報平台，旨在幫助產品行銷人員和 CI 團隊收集、策劃和提供可操作的競爭對手洞察，以幫助銷售人員贏得更多業務。 Klue 讓企業銷售團隊能夠透過提供有關競爭對手的動態洞察來贏得更多業務。該平台以獨特的方式匯集了外部競爭情報和您所在領域團隊的內部知識。然後，銷售人員無論身在何處都可以輕鬆存取資訊。由產品行銷人員構建，旨在為組織在各種競爭環境中提供優勢。
Draup
draup.com
面向人才領導者的人工智慧平台和 B2B 銷售勘探軟體。 Draup 是銷售和人才領導者的首選人工智慧平台。
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
人工智慧.在幾秒鐘內產生情報交付成果。透過分析和表示快速洞察複雜的環境。 ReportLinker 是一個由人工智慧驅動的市場情報平台，可加速獲得全球產業洞察。
Foundry
foundryco.com
透過 Foundry 的意圖驅動的 ABM 編排轉換您的頂級客戶 - 從而形成更大、更好的管道。
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
工作更少，成就更多，銷售額更高。 尋找更多 B2B 聯絡人、豐富和驗證記錄、參與自動工作流程以及完成更多交易，所有這些都可以在 RoundDeal 平台中完成。推動您的全球業務成長。
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence AI 平台為收入成長和風險監控提供情報訊號 - 客戶情報、銷售情報和風險情報