替代項 - Spresso
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的線上生產力工具和 SaaS 應用程式套件來經營您的整個業務。全球超過 5000 萬用戶信任我們。嘗試我們的永久免費計劃！
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc是一家提供SaaS軟體的美國軟體公司。該平台提供銷售流程軟體。 PandaDoc 總部位於加州舊金山，主要辦公室位於白俄羅斯明斯克和佛羅裡達州聖彼得堡。文件自動化軟體即服務，具有內建電子簽名、工作流程管理、文件產生器和 CPQ 功能。
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
適合自由工作者和小型企業的最佳客戶管理工具。更聰明的發票、提案、時間追蹤、付款和合約 前身為 AND.CO。
Keap
keap.com
Keap 協助您發展業務、改善客戶服務並增加銷售額。選擇 Keap Grow、Keap Pro 或 Infusionsoft by Keap 來滿足您的業務需求。開始免費試用。
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
免費試用我們的安全文件共享平台。立即知道文件何時開啟以及閱讀了哪些頁面。
Accelo
accelo.com
簡化項目、保留、銷售和服務管理。獲得整個客戶資料庫的可見性，改進流程並花更多時間在您的專業知識上。
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
透過 Better Proposals，發送專業的商業提案只需一半的時間。透過深度分析和數位簽章達成更多交易。
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO 提供 RFP 軟體，協助您改善銷售提案流程。安排演示以立即減少您的 RFP 回應時間。
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy 是一款基於雲端的會計實務管理軟體，包括 CRM、文件管理、客戶入口網站應用程式、工作流程、付款、時間和計費。
Qwilr
qwilr.com
密封每筆交易。透過基於網路的提案脫穎而出並提供世界一流的買家體驗，贏得更多。
Quotient
quotientapp.com
成千上萬的企業選擇 Quotient 為其客戶提供五星級報價。商數可以組織您的銷售流程，讓您看起來不錯。
Nusii
nusii.com
停止與 Word、InDesign 和 PDF 作鬥爭。 Nusii 讓您每次都能在更短的時間內創建精美的提案。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，為銷售軟體和其他線上數位產品的公司提供全方位服務的電子商務平台。
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress 是市場領先的智慧重新定價解決方案，適用於亞馬遜和 eBay 賣家，可提高銷售額和利潤率。
Paddle
paddle.com
幫助 B2B 和 B2C SaaS 提高全球轉換率、減少客戶流失、維持合規性並快速擴大規模。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是電子商務、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的線上支付解決方案，專門為線上業務提供全球支付處理和支付網關解決方案。
Loopio
loopio.com
改變您的提案回應流程—並釋放您的成長。了解為什麼 800 多家公司使用 Loopio 來回答 RFP、DDQ 和安全問卷。
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 銷售報價軟體將永遠不一樣。 Quoter 是一個報價到現金平台，消除了專業服務的買方和賣方之間的摩擦。立即升級您的銷售流程。
Ansarada
ansarada.com
利用 Ansarada 先進的虛擬資料室解決方案始終獲得最佳結果。拋棄傳統的資料室，立即加入世界頂尖交易撮合者的行列。
Momenteo
momenteo.com
使用者友善的會計解決方案適合自由工作者追蹤您的工作、費用、旅行等。
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
成本估算軟體如何提高 CNC 機械車間的銷售？提供即時線上 CNC 報價有助於機械車間滿足客戶不斷變化的需求。在內部使用，可將您的詢價回應時間縮短至幾分鐘，或使用 DigiFabster 的機械車間報價軟體在您的網站上提供 24/7 線上報價和訂單。
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave 是一個基於 SaaS 的數位商務支援平台，為全球消費品牌和零售商提供數位貨架分析和動態定價解決方案。該公司的數位商務支援和通路優化平台使全球消費品牌和零售商能夠加速銷售成長、擴大市場份額並在規模化競爭中實現盈利。隨著越來越多的數位管道的推出，DataWeave 的客戶利用該公司的專有技術在每個線上管道上獲得卓越的績效衡量能力，從而幫助他們做出更明智、更快速的決策。透過 DataWeave 平台提供的獨特功能，為客戶即時提供正確的 KPI，包括價格競爭力、內容品質和基準、產品可用性、促銷績效、搜尋和媒體語音份額、評級和評論分析，從而推動成長銷售和市場份額，同時幫助客戶進行有利...
Upwex
upwex.io
使用人工智慧來改善 Upwork 上的自由工作者和公司的結果的瀏覽器擴充功能。 Upwork 的 AI 工具：工作評級、提案產生和 CRM 同步。
Pricer24
pricer24.com
經銷商、供應商和製造商面臨的複雜決策：建議零售價控制、市場和趨勢分析、市場報告、產品分析、動態定價。
Jiga
jiga.io
將您的供應商與您組織的通訊堆疊同步。自動執行詢價、採購訂單和訂單狀態追蹤。
Orgzit
orgzit.com
企業 CRM 的強大功能與 Excel 的彈性。面向製造商代表和分銷商的一體化銷售系統。透過從分散的電子表格遷移到單一集中式應用程式來簡化銷售、報價、服務和財務。
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch 提案軟體可讓您在 50% 的時間內建立、電子簽署和追蹤具有專業外觀的客戶提案。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora 是訂閱管理領域的領導者。使用 Zuora 的高級計費工具套件建立和發展您成功的訂閱業務。
Rev.io
rev.io
Rev.io provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications companies, wireless and IoT providers, and voice and network MSPs. Rev.io enables clients managing sophisticated subscription billing models with the industry’s most complete quote-to-cash financial processing experience to ...
Zbizlink
zbizlink.com
Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease gover...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Propoze
propoze.app
Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks ...
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect...
Proposeful
proposeful.com
Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.
Pitch Power
pitchpower.ai
Generate business services proposals and discover leads for your independent, agency or enterprise using Pitch Power’s fine tuned AI software. Save time. Increase volume. Convert more. Win back your time.
Estii
estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
Bidhive
bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives w...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
EZsign
ezsign.ca
Try eZsign FOR FREE. Flexible pricing plans. Top-tier security. Designed for Canadian businesses.
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
Tango
tangoagreements.com
Client engagement software for creative agencies. Streamline proposal approval, automate invoicing and payment, and simplify purchasing of add-on services.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
RFP360
rfp360.com
RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and inc...
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Le...
Stigg
stigg.io
Stigg 是一個易於實施、適應性強的定價和包裝管理平台。我們消除了不必要的複雜性和無關細節，因此您只需幾分鐘即可實施任何定價方案。我們負責所有正確的抽象和集成，因此您無需花費時間進行建置和維護。
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov 是下一代價格管理和優化解決方案的全球供應商，可協助企業推動數位商務、適應市場動態並為銷售團隊提供支援。雲端原生 Pricemoov 平台具有強大的資料科學、端到端自動化和直覺的使用者體驗，使 B2B 和 B2C 企業能夠透過智慧定價釋放其收入潛力。
ParityDeals
paritydeals.com
使用 ParityDeals API 簡化您的產品定價和促銷 我們的 API 可以即時存取我們的綜合資料庫，其中包含按位置定價、節日等信息，使您可以輕鬆增強產品功能並為用戶提供無縫體驗。
Competitoor
competitoor.com
Competitoor 是價格情報服務。我們追蹤您競爭對手的價格並幫助您制定價格策略。
Boardfy
boardfy.com
世界上最快的價格追蹤和動態定價平台 Boardfy 可讓您追蹤您的競爭對手或經銷商、自動進行價格變更、優化您的 Google 購物廣告活動等等！
ProductEngine
productengine.app
與所有利害關係人即時分享您的價目表。使用 ProductEngine 整合您的定價並開始您的業務自動化之旅！
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest 是歐洲價格和目錄情報領域的領導者，在 40 多個國家/地區擁有 400 多個客戶。 Minderest 成立於 2012 年，是市場上首批價格情報公司之一。 Minderest 與需要競爭對手價格的零售商以及希望檢查其定價策略是否在整個分銷管道中得到尊重的製造商合作。 Media-Saturn、Telefonica、Auchan、家樂福、索尼或歐萊雅等公司相信我們可以改進他們的定價策略。
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa 是一家位於舊金山的價值支援平台，協助銷售團隊建立業務案例，從而提高銷售效率並達成更大的交易。在採購和財務團隊審查更多交易的時代，提供投資回報率和強大的業務案例比以往任何時候都更重要。銷售領導團隊使用 Minoa 使他們的團隊能夠建立與現代採購委員會一致的一致且公式化的業務案例。
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer 是一款提案定價軟體，旨在產生解決方案，以最大限度地提高提案定價的開發、提交、評估、談判和審核的效率和準確性。從歷史提案資料的儲存到輕鬆產生各種報告，ProPricer 使政府承包商能夠快速輕鬆地建立自訂提案、執行假設分析並整合所有提案資料 - 所有這些都透過一個軟體平台進行。 ProPricer 於 1984 年推出，深受世界各地組織的信賴，其中包括美國十大國防承包商。該公司的蓬勃發展在於將客戶的需求轉化為產品功能和增強功能，使 ProPricer 所有當前和未來的用戶受益。請造訪我們的 https://www.propricer.com 以了解更多資訊。 ProPrice...
Togai
togai.com
利用 Togai 可靠的計量和計費平台推出基於使用的定價模式。基於使用情況的計費基礎設施旨在處理任何規模的規模。
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC 一直是競爭激烈的數據市場的先驅，為許多旅遊和零售行業的客戶提供網路數據提取和分析服務。 QL2 透過隨選資料擷取、價格監控、分類優化、產品匹配和可行的見解提供真正的競爭優勢。我們全面的即時分析可協助客戶做出超越競爭對手的獲利決策。為什麼選擇QL2？ • QL2 為有競爭力的定價數據提供最佳解決方案， • 它幫助我們的客戶減少做出明智且有利可圖的定價和庫存決策所需的時間和金錢。 • 透過即時搜尋競爭對手的網站來收集並提供最相關的定價和產品數據，而無需中斷資料來源。我們的方法 QL2 為有競爭力的定價數據提供領先的解決方案，幫助我們的客戶解決複雜的問題並做出影響...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge 是一款價格優化和管理軟體，用於各行業的高級價格設定。該工具可協助您找到價格改善機會、衡量價格有效性，並透過其內建或自訂報告清晰地概述一段時間內的定價影響。優點： - 可以快速實施； - 完整記錄； - 該工具可以單獨使用，也可以與您的 ERP、CRM、PDM 和網上商店整合； - 隨時可以添加人工智慧功能將所有重要數據集中在一個工具中：成本、銷售、價格歷史記錄、客戶歷史記錄、競爭對手價格等。您可以執行廣泛的利潤和利潤分析，並做出最佳決策關於您的下一個定價策略。