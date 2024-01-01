Speck is an AI assistant that helps knowledge workers automate their repetitive web workflows. Our customers use us to save hours on data entry, CRM updates, and LinkedIn outreach. Since our launch 3 weeks ago, we've published Speck on the Chrome Web Store and acquired 17 paying users. Lucas helped build Sweep, an AI junior developer. Raghav won 7 hackathons with LLM agents. ‎

網站： speck.bot

