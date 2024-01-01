Speck
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： speck.bot
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Speck」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Speck is an AI assistant that helps knowledge workers automate their repetitive web workflows. Our customers use us to save hours on data entry, CRM updates, and LinkedIn outreach. Since our launch 3 weeks ago, we've published Speck on the Chrome Web Store and acquired 17 paying users. Lucas helped build Sweep, an AI junior developer. Raghav won 7 hackathons with LLM agents.
網站： speck.bot
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Speck 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。