替代項 - SOCi
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屢獲殊榮的客戶評論軟體公司。獲得更多評論。回應客戶。尋找有關客戶體驗的見解。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 透過三管齊下的方法轉變品牌的線上形象：本地列表、聲譽管理和社交媒體管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一個整體儀表板中在所有地點和媒體管道中提供相關且值得信賴的業務內容。品牌現在可以管理和優化其所有營業地點的清單和內容，同時提高其線上評論、排名和參與度。 Synup 將所有線上資料和平台轉變為行銷管道以提高投資回報率。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
透過通路行銷自動化 一個平台可滿足您所有分散式行銷需求
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 確保您最近的營業地點可見，從而推動從發現到購買等過程中的參與度。