替代項 - Smappen
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau（法語，字面意思是“小桌子”，也用來表示“圖片”；複數為“tableaux”，或很少用“tableaus”）可以指：
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - 基於雲端的軟體，用於建立和分享互動式網路地圖。 繪製地圖並與您的位置資料交互 使用 Esri 的基於 Web 的地圖軟體 ArcGIS Online 建立互動式 Web 地圖。當您與資料互動、放大和在地圖上搜尋時，請獲得新的視角和增強的細節。使用智慧、數據驅動的地圖樣式和直覺的分析工具來獲取位置情報。透過協作建構和使用地圖，在整個組織內有效地工作。與特定的人或全世界分享您的見解。
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
輕鬆建立、分析和共享地圖。與朋友分享、在網站上嵌入地圖以及建立圖像或 PDF。
Mapbox
mapbox.com
開發商的地圖和位置。精確的位置數據和強大的開發工具將改變我們探索世界的方式。
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
我們是值得信賴的 IP 位址資訊來源，每月為超過 1,000 家企業和 100,000 多名開發人員處理 400 億個 IP 地理定位 API 請求
Radar
radar.com
每個產品和服務的位置基礎設施。 最具創新性的公司使用 Radar 的位置 SDK 和 API 為全球數億設備提供基於位置的體驗。
Nearmap
nearmap.com
探索比衛星影像和 3D 資料品質更好的高解析度鳥瞰圖，以及為政府和企業提供的自動化見解。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
透過 Placer.ai 的位置智慧和人流洞察，做出更明智的房地產決策並達成更多交易。
CARTO
carto.com
將交易數據貨幣化。 Mastercard Advisors 使用 CARTO 將數百萬日常信用卡交易轉化為零售、房地產和公共部門 B2B 客戶的基於位置的見解。
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
領先的現場銷售平台現已實現遊戲化 遊戲化是一款革命性的工具包，可將數據轉化為極大提高的銷售代表績效，將銷售團隊的卓越能力提高 107%。立即在 SalesRabbit 平台上體驗吧。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供領先的分析雲平台。我們使每個人都能透過人工智慧驅動的分析自動化發現具有高影響力的見解。
TravelTime
traveltime.com
使用 TravelTime Location API 建立出色的應用程式。 致力於資料隱私和傳輸資料準確性。
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
免費的IP 地理定位API 和準確的IP 查找資料庫免費的IP API 提供國家、城市、州、省、當地貨幣、緯度和經度、公司詳細資料、ISP 查找、語言、郵遞區號、國家呼叫代碼、使用者代理資訊、IP-透過 HTTPS 以 REST、JSON 和 XML 格式來自任何 IPv4 和 IPv6 位址的安全資訊、時區、當前時間、日落和日出時間、月落和月出時間。
PlaceKit
placekit.io
位置搜尋 API - 為您的應用程式提供全球地點搜尋、自動完成、商店位置和雙向地理編碼。
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
使用我們的地理定位工具對您的網站訪客進行地理定位。使用 IP 地理位置按國家、州和城市重新導向訪客或顯示內容。
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico 目的地作業系統® (ZDOS®) 採用我們專有的整合式資料模型™，包括居民和遊客以及所有活動類型的最高頻率和最高解析度的地理位置、支出和活動資料。結合目的地入住率、行銷績效和我們的策略顧問團隊，全國 200 多個目的地相信 Zartico 能夠提供清晰的見解，從而創造更好的成果。 Zartico 成立於 2019 年，旨在解決旅遊業面臨的世界上最嚴峻的挑戰，透過提高居民的生活品質和遊客體驗，同時促進旅遊業內的組織變革，造福社區。我們的使命是透過改進數據智慧和決策，使組織能夠更好地管理世界目的地。 ZDOS® 提供獨特的見解、基準、基準和指數，DMO 可以透過它們衡量其成功並提供...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我們為連接產業提供位置洞察和自動化工具，幫助他們贏得更多交易。改變您的網路購買和銷售。
Mapline
mapline.com
將您的數據連接到現實世界。只需幾秒鐘，您就可以上傳數據，在地圖上查看數據，建立路線，產生圖表和報告，並將所有數據整合到視覺化儀表板中。使用我們強大的分析工具，創建可視化和理解數據的新方法。如果您遇到問題，我們的專家團隊隨時準備向您展示如何充分利用您的數據！致電我們、與我們聊天或發送電子郵件，我們隨時為您提供協助。
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
市場分析和位置規劃的人工智慧副駕駛。探索更多全面的人口普查資料、郵遞區號地圖以及各種地理細節的資訊。
MaxMind
maxmind.com
利用準確的數據打造更智慧、更安全的數位體驗 將 GeoIP® 和線上詐欺偵測整合到您的應用程式中
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint 是一個快速、直覺且經濟實惠的平台，可協助企業找到最佳的擴張地點。
Loqate
loqate.com
透過捕獲正確的英國地址來提高數據品質。透過郵遞區號地址驗證和地理編碼技術提高轉換率和使用者體驗。