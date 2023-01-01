替代項 - Shape.io
ClickUp
clickup.com
我們的使命是讓世界更有效率。為此，我們建立了一個應用程式來替換所有這些內容 - 任務、文件、目標和聊天。
Wrike
wrike.com
只有 Wrike 的工作管理平台可以讓您的團隊全面了解並控制所有任務和專案。專案管理軟體從未如此具有協作性。
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
試試 TeamGantt 的免費甘特圖製作工具，並透過拖放計畫在幾分鐘內在線上建立甘特圖。評價最高且永久免費——無需信用卡。
Teamwork
teamwork.com
透過 Teamwork 的專案管理軟體、幫助台、聊天、文件管理軟體和 CRM，創建一支能夠協同工作的高效團隊。
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
✅ 免費註冊並在 GanttPRO 線上甘特圖軟體中建立甘特圖。在幾分鐘內規劃、建立和管理任務和日程安排。快速註冊。
Hive
hive.com
適用於快速移動團隊的第一生產力平台。管理專案、追蹤任務並與各種規模的團隊合作。立即開始 14 天免費試用。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美國公司，為其他公司提供漸進式交付和實驗軟體。 Optimizely 平台技術提供 A/B 測試和多變量測試工具、網站個人化和功能切換功能。公司總部位於加州舊金山，在荷蘭阿姆斯特丹、德國科隆、英國倫敦和澳洲雪梨設有辦公室。
Lytho
lytho.com
以前是inMotionNow。適用於需要改善專案可見性和控制以實現更好的內容成果的行銷和設計團隊的工作流程管理。
Planful
planful.com
Planful 是用於持續規劃的雲端 FP&A 平台。您，FP&A 團隊，在第一線快速規劃和分析如何引導您的組織應對頻繁且複雜的業務變化。您的專業知識和技能就是為這樣的時刻而生的，我們隨時為您服務。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
歸因可以追蹤您在廣告上花費的費用、哪些客戶來自廣告以及他們從您那裡購買了什麼。
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrator 的數據平台讓任何人都可以在幾分鐘而不是幾週內獲得答案，該平台由客戶 360 提供支持，其中包含客戶與您的企業的每一次互動。
Mtivity
mtivity.com
Mtivity is a world leading print procurement software company, providing workflow automation for companies buying and managing print. The solution is delivered on a SaaS (Software as a Service۪) platform and allows print professionals to manage and optimise all processes, from origination through to...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and...
Ignition GTM
haveignition.com
Ignition is the first Go-to-Market Ops platform designed to centralize and automate every step of product, feature, and campaign launches. Built by product marketing experts from Rippling and Facebook, it helps cross-functional teams get on the same page and drive more effective launches that transl...
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash is a vertical payments and lending business for the advertising industry. Our signature product, AdCard, the first charge card exclusively for your digital ad spend. - Unlimited free virtual debit and credit cards. - Free spend, budget, and pacing controls. - Unlimited free ad copy and cr...
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in Brand Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization and simplified collateral distribution. MarcomGather is our incredibly affordable digita...
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow 透過衡量、預測和規劃推動收入成長的行銷工作，幫助 B2B 行銷團隊提高投資報酬率。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
透過通路行銷自動化 一個平台可滿足您所有分散式行銷需求