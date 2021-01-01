替代項 - SendGrid
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一個美國行銷自動化平台和電子郵件行銷服務。該平台是其營運商 Rocket Science Group 的商業名稱，該公司是一家美國公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 於 2001 年創立，Dan Kurzius 後來加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受歡迎的電子賀卡角色命名，於 2001 年推出，多年來一直是一個副項目，每月收入數千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一項付費服務，並於 2009 年添加了免費增值選項。一年之內，其用戶群從 85,000 人增長到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用戶發送超過 10...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo（以前稱為 Sendinblue）可協助您發展業務。透過電子郵件、簡訊、聊天等方式建立客戶關係。在需要時使用您需要的工具。免費試用。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
利用自動化、登陸頁面和調查等功能創建高級電子郵件行銷活動。透過 14 天試用期免費使用高級功能！
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
在將電子郵件樣本交付給客戶之前檢查並調試它們。
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
透過令人難忘的電子郵件行銷推動成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 簡單的電子郵件行銷和自動化工具，與受眾建立聯繫從未如此簡單。
Emma
myemma.com
簡單，與您合作，基本上是您最好的朋友電子郵件行銷。 最好的朋友讓人際關係變得容易。他們為你加油，在你困難的時候出現。這就是艾瑪為您的電子郵件所做的事情。
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
交易電子郵件服務：有保證的即時交付 您的交易電子郵件包含重要資訊。 ZeptoMail 是一項可靠且安全的服務，可以立即發送這些非常重要的電子郵件。憑藉高速交付和出色的收件匣放置，ZeptoMail 意味著您不再讓客戶等待。
SparkPost
sparkpost.com
全球首個預測性電子郵件智慧平台，透過前所未有的數據可見度幫助品牌預測和優化電子郵件效能。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus 幫助電子郵件行銷人員更有效率地工作、發現代價高昂的錯誤並加快行銷活動的績效。
Levitate
levitate.ai
我們的幸福平台結合了真實的溝通工具、專門的成功專家和人工智慧，幫助您建立持久的關係。
mails.ai
mails.ai
透過無限的電子郵件帳戶擴大外展範圍。 Mails.ai 可協助您進行智慧、自動化、人工智慧驅動的電子郵件活動，以發展您的業務。
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
停止向垃圾郵件發送冷郵件。 Warmup Inbox 是一項電子郵件預熱服務，可透過我們相互通信的收件匣網路自動提高您的電子郵件傳送聲譽。
MailReach
mailreach.co
排名第一的電子郵件預熱服務，可防止陷入垃圾郵件。 MailReach 是一種電子郵件預熱服務，可透過自動引導您的電子郵件產生積極且現實的參與度，從而提高您的電子郵件聲譽。
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
電子郵件驗證和驗證服務，採用酷炫的技術和真正有愛心的人員。最容易使用，但也是最強大的。
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp 是完整的電子郵件和 SMS 傳送解決方案，它將強大的電子郵件行銷工具與 SMTP 中繼以及電子商務、CRM 和 CMS 系統的插件結合在一起。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一個為線上企業創建的強大的訊息自動化平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller 透過尋找候選人的電子郵件並發送電子郵件序列，幫助招募人員找到候選人並與其建立聯繫。
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ 將改變您的媒體關係。您可以在一個地方建立媒體清單、分發新聞稿、宣傳您的故事並閱讀新聞稿報告。它使您可以即時、輕鬆地分享新聞。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Emercury
emercury.net
將更多電子郵件潛在客戶轉化為客戶 了解行銷人員用來接觸、轉換和留住客戶的電子郵件行銷平台。
Inboxroad
inboxroad.com
Connect to the Inboxroad SMTP server and get the best delivery with the help of dedicated experts. Inboxroad offers monitoring and personal deliverability advice, helping you get the most out of your email marketing and transactional email activities.
EmailLabs
emaillabs.io
EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to...
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional o...
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send m...
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always ...
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery makes sure your sales emails land in your prospects' inboxes more often. We send AI-generated emails to our inboxes, then take them out of spam, mark them as trusted, and respond back to you. Your reputation increases and you make more sales.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Hea...
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email markete...
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost r...
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews 是用於管理客戶旅程和提高客戶價值的一站式解決方案，從整體策略定義到單一活動和行銷活動執行，從旅程設計開始，在連續的衡量和改進週期中。 Magnews 使行銷和銷售團隊能夠共同努力獲取、轉換、發展、吸引和重新激活客戶，並增加他們的品牌價值。
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
電子郵件是我們所做的。確保您的訊息送達是我們的首要任務。卓越的服務是我們的承諾。我們花了超過 15 年的時間來完善輕鬆、可靠地發送電子郵件的藝術和科學。無論您的業務規模或複雜程度如何，我們都擁有可用的技術、報告和支援資源，以最大限度地提高您的電子郵件的成功率。正在尋找簡單、輕鬆的體驗？我們在功能豐富的外發郵件傳送解決方案、易於使用的儀表板介面和更簡單的設定之間取得了適當的平衡。您可以在幾分鐘內完成設定並運行。我們專有的電子郵件伺服器技術、進階分析和個人化客戶支援有助於 SocketLabs 提供終極客戶體驗。我們的產品和服務確保您能夠： - 將重要的營銷和交易電子郵件發送到收件匣- 獲得有關電...
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow 優化您的寄件者聲譽和收件匣放置。讓 Allegrow 與您的行銷自動化/銷售參與系統搭配使用，您可以增加您發送的電子郵件到達優先收件匣的百分比，而不是垃圾郵件資料夾或非重點資料夾。
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo 電子郵件行銷軟體專為最佳效能和可擴充性而建置。體驗強大的客戶保留、生命週期和轉換。
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客戶參與和體驗平台（以前稱為 Netcore Smartech）是一個一站式成長平台，使行銷人員、成長和產品經理能夠跨多個接觸點與客戶進行強有力的對話。在 AI/ML 的支援下，Netcore Cloud 使網站和行動應用品牌能夠推動全通路成長。平台提供： - 透過拼接線上和線下管道的使用者數據，可操作的統一客戶檔案。 - 由機器學習支援的數據分析，有助於透過即時報告和產品分析，在正確的時間自動向正確的用戶群體交付個人化多通路行銷活動。 - 以人工智慧為主導的推薦引擎，讓使用者輕鬆發現相關產品，並進一步個人化使用者旅程每個階段的體驗。 - 一個無程式碼平台，可提高...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys 現已成為 SAP 公司，為數位行銷領導者和企業主提供唯一的全通路客戶參與平台，旨在加速業務成果。透過快速將所需的業務成果與經過驗證的全通路客戶參與策略（從行業領先品牌眾包）結合起來，我們的平台使您能夠加快實現價值的速度，提供卓越的一對一體驗并快速產生可衡量的結果。 Emarsys 是全球 1,500 多家客戶的首選平台。加入數以千計的領先品牌的行列，他們相信 Emarsys 能夠提供其業務所需的可預測的盈利成果以及客戶應得的高度個性化的全渠道體驗。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.emarsys.com
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
人工智慧驅動的大規模冷外展 您是否正在發送冷外展？如果是 - 繼續閱讀。如果您像我們一樣 - 您可能對當前冰冷的外展自動化工具不滿意。太貴了。大量的手動操作。送達能力差。我們的使命是改變這一現狀。我們提供以下服務： - 從無限的電子郵件收件匣發送行銷活動（是的。我們不會向您收取連接額外電子郵件帳戶的費用） - 為您的所有帳戶提供無限的預熱- 內建潛在客戶電子郵件驗證- 內建潛在客戶資料豐富& 實現 - AI戰役和序列助理&全序列作家還不夠好？這裡還有更多： - 使用圖像、GIF 和影片進行自動個人化 - 將您的行銷活動人工智慧翻譯為 140 多種語言 - 每日送達率報告和網域健康檢查器。這是一...
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
告別冷電子郵件模板，向程式化冷電子郵件外展問好！ Salesforge 是一款一體化銷售執行超級應用程序，透過解決大規模個人化冷電子郵件外展的需求，同時保障您的電子郵件送達率，為每個銷售團隊提供實現目標的最高可能性。我們透過啟用即時AI 和透過機器學習來決策關鍵的銷售活動，增強每種語言的訊息傳遞，並消除對各種銷售點解決方案的需求，從而提高轉換率。
Reoon
reoon.com
透過自動化手動任務來提高業務效率。 Reoon 提供最好的軟體解決方案和專業工具來支援您的業務。
SMTP.com
smtp.com
SMTP.com 是一種優質的電子郵件傳送和電子郵件中繼解決方案，可讓您輕鬆傳送和追蹤大量電子郵件。
Warmy
warmy.io
用於電子郵件交付的自動一體化工具，可讓您的電子郵件管道可靠。 使用最先進的人工智慧自動流程，郵箱已準備好進行電子郵件行銷活動，具有最高的電子郵件送達率。
Nureply
nureply.com
使用高級 AI 的冷電子郵件軟體可在幾秒鐘內產生個人化電子郵件、重寫內容並發送電子郵件。透過 Nureply 創造更多銷售額和更多收入。
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
沒有獲得足夠的轉化？使用這些適用於每個行業的頂級電子郵件流創意來吸引、培養潛在客戶並將其轉化為付費客戶。