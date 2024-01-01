替代項 - Search.io
Guru
getguru.com
免費開始使用 Guru，這是一個功能強大的公司 wiki，可以消除聊天噪音，為您提供工作中實際需要的資訊。
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search 是一款人工智慧助手，可協助使用者在需要時在所有關聯的 Google 應用程式（包括 Gmail、Google 文件、Google 雲端硬碟、Google 日曆、Google 通訊錄等）中快速找到相關資訊。
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog 消除您的工作混亂。不再需要持續不斷的 ping，不再需要瑣碎的會議，也不再需要尋找最新的文件。我們的工作中心連接了現代協作工具（維基、專案管理、團隊聊天等），並讓您可以協同使用它們。它以相同的方式連接人員和團隊，因此當他們不在同一個地方時也可以保持同步。這是新的工作方式。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia 是一家美國新創公司，透過 SaaS（軟體即服務）模式提供網路搜尋產品。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation（也寫作 opentext）是一家開發和銷售企業資訊管理 (EIM) 軟體的加拿大公司。OpenText 總部位於加拿大安大略省滑鐵盧，是截至 2014 年加拿大最大的軟體公司，被公認為加拿大百強雇主之一2016 年，Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText 軟體應用程式為大型公司、政府機構和專業服務公司管理內容或非結構化資料。 OpenText 的產品旨在滿足資訊管理要求，包括管理大量內容、遵守監管要求以及行動和線上體驗管理。OpenText 在全球擁有超過 14,000 名員工，是一家在納斯達克 (OTEX) 上市的上市公司和多倫多...
Command E
getcommande.com
您的一切搜尋。 Command E 的思考速度和您一樣快。滿足您存取電腦和雲端中的所有內容的最新、最快的方式。
Happeo
happeo.com
供 Google Workspace (G Suite) 使用者使用的內部網路，可促進工作中的溝通、協作和生產力。立即促進知識共享並讓您的團隊參與其中！
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
nuclia
nuclia.com
將人工智慧搜尋和生成答案嵌入到您的產品中。 Nuclia API 可讓您從文件、文字和影片中獲得 100% 開箱即用的人工智慧搜尋和產生答案，同時保護您的資料隱私並避免幻覺。
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven 的完全託管開源雲端資料平台可讓您在 10 分鐘內建立您一直夢想的資料管道。遍及所有主要雲層。
Glean
glean.com
立即了解您的公司所掌握的資訊。 格萊恩是一位直覺的工作助手。搜尋公司的所有應用程序，準確找到您需要的內容並發現您應該了解的內容。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市場情報和搜尋平台 在幾秒鐘而不是幾小時內發現見解 透過在廣泛的內容中輕鬆追蹤公司、主題和行業（已索引、可搜尋且全部集中在一個地方），跟上市場的步伐。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Onna
onna.com
Onna 集中來自您喜愛的應用程式的數據，在一個地方提供精簡、簡化的搜尋和管理體驗。
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo 是一家總部位於魁北克市的企業軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，提供基於雲端的平台，使數位體驗更加智能，並提供基於該平台構建的特定軟體。 Coveo Relevance Cloud™ 利用搜尋、分析和機器學習技術來統一不同的內容和數據，自動傳遞相關的個人化資訊。 Coveo 提供電子商務、客戶服務和勞動力熟練程度的解決方案。該公司被公認為 Gartner 洞察引擎魔力像限的領導者、Forrester Wave™：認知搜尋的領導者以及 Forrester Wave™：旅程編排平台的強勁表現者。
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to...
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Manag...
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natur...
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch empowers developers and business teams to create the most intuitive search experience that increases search-based conversions
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my...
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mi...
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoi...
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather r...
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each ...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer ...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site ...
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get...
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized si...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box 是一款適用於任何電子商務平台的產品搜尋和發現解決方案。 Luigi's Box 的魔力始於詳細的分析儀表板，為您提供有關網站上搜尋和導航元素效能的所有相關資訊。透過人工智慧驅動的搜尋、推薦和產品列表，詳細了解平台的效能並確保最佳結果。為您的訪客提供終極工具，以盡可能有效地發現您的產品。 Luigi's Box 是您和您的客戶會喜歡使用的軟體。
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search 透過生成式 AI 搜尋為整個企業解鎖洞察。新的人工智慧驅動的搜尋和分析引擎不僅提供結果，還提供背景、分析和對組織的深入理解。 Akooda Enterprise Search 專為輕鬆處理各種資料類型、格式和來源而定制，提供相關且適合上下文的答案。
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox 是一個優秀的工具，它提供了一個全面的、可自訂的應用程式來測試對話式人工智慧應用程式。它簡化並加速了測試過程，提高了準確性，並幫助用戶提供高品質的數位助理。 QBox 透過視覺化和了解聊天機器人訓練資料的執行情況和不執行情況以及原因（針對您選擇的 NLP 提供者）來分析和基準測試您的聊天機器人訓練資料。它將測試、理解並修復您的聊天機器人模型——這一切都在幾分鐘內完成。 QBox，有助於提升聊天機器人的準確性，讓您 100% 放心部署。
Raffle
raffle.ai
搜尋變得人性化且易於使用 創新公司使用 Raffle 的軟體和 API 來增強其搜尋功能、促進知識共享並深入了解客戶和員工的行為和需求。我們的搜尋解決方案 - 包括網站搜尋、工作場所搜尋和應用程式內搜尋 - 讓公司可以輕鬆組織和優化其現有內容。透過 Raffle Search，您可以簡化搜尋過程並充分利用您的資料。我們使用人工智慧透過追蹤互動並利用行為分析來獲得數據洞察（例如趨勢問題、知識差距和解決率）來提高公司對客戶和員工的理解，從而加強溝通和支援。
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services 是市場領先的個人化和客戶資料平台供應商。我們的解決方案使品牌能夠跨渠道識別用戶的行為，提供個人化建議，並從我們的客戶數據平台啟動所有管道中的數據。數百個雄心勃勃的品牌已經使用 Raptor 來實現更高的轉換率、更有效率的工作流程和更好的使用者體驗。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 https://www.raptorservices.com/
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider 透過基於雲端的企業搜尋引擎提供準確的搜尋結果。使用 Keyspider，您可以建立自己的定製網站搜索，無需額外的時間或成本。 Keyspider 了解客戶的需求，並為他們的搜尋查詢提供正確的結果。該解決方案為網站提供更好的搜尋體驗和更高的轉換率。它打算透過不遺餘力的搜尋即服務來重新定義客戶瀏覽客戶網站的方式。透過客製化搜尋提高跨媒體的相關性。
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks 是一個人工智慧生產力平台，可協助公司讓每位員工都能存取並可操作其資訊。其 Dash AI 知識助理可立即回答與工作相關的問題，產生相關內容，尋找文件、訊息、任務等。除了 Web 介面之外，Dash AI 還具有強大的 Slack 整合。它可以添加到公司 Slack 頻道中，可以自動回覆常見問題。 Dashworks 目前與公司技術堆疊中的 20 多個應用程式整合。
AddSearch
addsearch.com
由人工智慧驅動的網站搜尋和過濾具有市場最高的投資回報率。 使用最推薦的網站搜尋解決方案來提高網站的轉換率。使用 AddSearch 爬網程式或 API 獲得任何平台的全面實作支援和快速設定。
Doofinder
doofinder.com
透過智慧網站搜尋升級您的電子商務 提供高度相關的人工智慧驅動的搜尋結果並優化客戶的購物體驗，同時提高您的銷售額。
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica 是為收入團隊提供對話式 AI 的領先供應商。使用收入數位助理在整個生命週期中釋放收入。
Unleash
getunleash.io
朋友不會讓朋友建立自己的功能標誌系統。 Unleash 功能管理是針對大型企業而建立的，因此您不必自己建立它。我們是開源的、私有的、安全的，並且準備好進行最複雜的開箱即用設定。
Clerk.io
clerk.io
無限制的無 Cookie 個性化。 Clerk.io 在整個客戶旅程中提供個人化和相關性，從而自動增加網站搜尋、產品推薦、電子郵件、社群媒體和廣告的銷售量。
Collato
collato.com
即時答案，零努力。認識您團隊的集體大腦。透過所有工具一目了然地尋找分散式產品訊息，從而節省時間。