替代項 - Screpy
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Trends 是 Google 的一個網站，用於分析不同地區和語言的 Google 搜尋中熱門搜尋查詢的流行程度。網站使用圖表來比較不同查詢隨時間的搜尋量。 2008 年 8 月 5 日，Google 推出了 Google Insights for Search，這是一項顯示搜尋趨勢資料的更複雜、更先進的服務。 2012 年 9 月 27 日，Google 將 Google Insights for Search 合併到 Google Trends 中。
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Search Console 是 Google 的網路服務，可讓網站管理員檢查索引狀態並優化其網站的可見性。 2015 年 5 月 20 日之前，該服務稱為 Google 網站管理員工具。 2018 年 1 月，Google推出了新版本的搜尋控制台，並對使用者介面進行了更改。 2019 年 9 月，舊的 Search Console 報告（包括主頁和儀表板頁面）被刪除。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic 讓您可以非常輕鬆地在幾秒鐘內撰寫高效能文章、登陸頁面、廣告、產品描述等。
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com 是一個著名的反向連結和 SEO 分析工具集。 目前，我們憑藉最大的即時連結基數、龐大的索引和最快的索引更新速度從眾多其他類似服務中脫穎而出。 我們不斷改進所有演算法，為客戶提供最新鮮、最真實的反向連結數據。除此之外，我們嘗試追蹤 SEM 和 SEO 領域的所有新趨勢，並確保這些趨勢在 Ahrefs 的新功能中得到反映。
Bing Webmaster Tools
bing.com
Bing 網站管理員工具是一項免費服務，作為 Microsoft Bing 搜尋引擎的一部分，它允許網站管理員將其網站添加到 Bing 索引爬蟲、查看其網站在 Bing 中的表現等等。
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
高級：將冰冷的潛在客戶轉變為滿意的客戶的簡單流程（帶有自動轉換管道和序列）。
Frase
frase.io
透過整合的內容優化和對話式人工智慧工具來增加自然流量、轉換率和收入。立即建立一個免費帳戶。
WriterZen
writerzen.net
一站式內容解決方案，可滿足您的數位寫作需求，從 SEO 主導的關鍵字聚集到 SERP 命中。
Surfer
surferseo.com
使用 Surfer 只需點擊幾下即可為任何網域產生內容計劃。編寫高品質且有利於 SEO 的內容，以在 Google 中贏得高位。立即註冊！
SE Ranking
seranking.com
企業主、代理商和 SEO 專家的領先 SEO 軟體。追蹤您的排名、監控競爭對手、發現技術錯誤等，起價為 18.6 美元/月。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是企業和中小型企業 (SMB) 客戶的數位情報提供者。該平台提供網路分析服務，並向用戶提供有關其客戶和競爭對手網路流量的資訊。
Moz
moz.com
在全球最大的 SEO 社群的支持下，Moz 建立了使 SEO、入站行銷、連結建立和內容行銷變得簡單的工具。立即開始 30 天免費試用！
MarketMuse
marketmuse.com
MarketMuse 使用人工智慧和機器學習來幫助您制定內容策略、加速內容創建並為內容決策提供資訊。
Keyword Tool
keywordtool.io
關鍵字工具是 Google Ads 關鍵字規劃工具的 #1（免費）替代品，用於 SEO 和 PPC 關鍵字研究 ᐈ 在幾秒鐘內產生 1,000 個 ✅ 長尾關鍵字！
Botify
botify.com
Botify 可以幫助您發現那些錯失的機會，並將其轉化為可獲利的業務成果，這一切都在一個專為您的企業網站的規模、規模和複雜性而建立的平台中。從自然搜尋過程的每個階段獲取洞察，透過優先操作和警報節省時間並降低風險，並透過自動化關鍵 SEO 任務來最大限度地利用資源。
RankIQ
rankiq.com
撰寫排名在 Google 第一頁上的部落格文章。我們的人工智慧驅動的 SEO 工具集專為部落客建立。它告訴您要在帖子和標題中添加什麼內容，這樣您就可以在一半的時間內編寫完美優化的內容。我們也為每個部落格利基市場精心挑選了競爭最低的高流量關鍵字庫。
SiteGuru
siteguru.co
SiteGuru 抓取並分析您的網站。我們檢查您的內容、連結和網站結構，並提供可操作的提示來改進您的網站。立即開始免費試用。
Serpstat
serpstat.com
聰明且強大的工具，用於 ✓ 反向連結分析 ✓ 排名追蹤 ✓ 關鍵字研究 ✓ 競爭對手分析 ✓ 網站審核。
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO、PPC、社交、電子郵件、評論和通話追蹤儀表板
SpyFu
spyfu.com
我們的行銷收入引擎可提高 SEO 和 PPC 利潤。 SEO 行銷套件、PPC 分析器、歷史數據、競爭分析、反向連結外展、無限關鍵字和網域項目、自訂報告。
Mangools
mangools.com
Mangools 是 5 個簡單但功能強大的 SEO 工具的捆綁包，專為有效的 SEO 工作流程而設計。深受初學者喜愛，深受專業人士信賴。免費試用！
Scalenut
scalenut.com
Scalenut 為您提供了一種簡單且可擴展的方式來製作服務於您的業務目標的內容。獲得專業的創作者和人工智慧工具來幫助您超越競爭對手。
SEOptimer
seoptimer.com
正在尋找最好的 SEO 審核工具來分析和評分您的網站？ SEOptimer 是網路上最好的 SEO 檢查器。改善您的網站，在搜尋引擎中排名更高，並透過精美的 SEO 報告贏得更多客戶。今天就審核您的 SEO！
Wincher
wincher.com
一款您離不開的 SEO 工具。我們幫助品牌從自然搜尋中獲得優質流量並監控其關鍵字的效果。
Brand Overflow
brandoverflow.com
Brand Overflow 提供各種行銷工具來優化和增強您的數位行銷策略的各個方面。
SEOcrawl
seocrawl.com
專業人士和公司的 SEO 軟體。 透過我們的 SEO 軟體，節省時間和成本，提高結果並提高效率，這是一套 SEO 工具，可將您的 SEO 管理提升到另一個水平。
Seodity
seodity.com
今天試試 Seodity。利用我們的工具並增加您網站的自然流量。改進技術搜尋引擎優化、檢查競爭、反向連結並監控排名追蹤器中的所有內容。
SISTRIX
sistrix.com
您在 Google 上的競爭對手只需點擊一下即可。您的不公平優勢：SISTRIX 更好的排名、更高的知名度和有效的內容。
Sitechecker
sitechecker.pro
網站 SEO 檢查器可進行快速、完整的技術審核。 取得詳細的 SEO 審核報告，其中包含有關如何改善您的網站並登上 Google 榜首的個人化清單。
INK
inkforall.com
認為你不能寫出精彩的文案嗎？再想一想！使用 INK，您可以製作原創文章、描述、標題、Google 廣告等。
Squirrly
squirrly.co
Squirrly 為創業家帶來了 Squirrly SEO、HideMyWP Ghost、Education Cloud PLUS 等工具。在企業家商店中，您將找到 Squirrly 設計的人工智慧行銷工具和線上培訓計劃。迄今為止已服務了 18,000 名付費客戶。
Plerdy
plerdy.com
轉換率優化工具 追蹤、分析訪客並將其轉換為買家 免費試用 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 我們的產品
Siteimprove
siteimprove.com
Siteimprove 是一家跨國軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，為網站治理創建基於雲端的工具和服務。 Siteimprove 成立於 2003 年，總部位於丹麥哥本哈根，在奧地利、澳洲、加拿大、丹麥、英國、芬蘭、法國、德國、義大利、日本、荷蘭、挪威、瑞典、瑞士等多個國家積極開展業務。美國。 2017 年，Siteimprove 的營收為 4,200 萬美元。
BrightEdge
brightedge.com
BrightEdge 是領先的 SEO 解決方案和內容績效行銷平台，可協助超過 1,700 名客戶產生更多自然流量。 BrightEdge 總部位於加州聖馬刁，在紐約、西雅圖、芝加哥、克里夫蘭、東京、雪梨和倫敦設有辦事處。立即聯絡我們以取得 SEO 演示。
Advanced Web Ranking
advancedwebranking.com
排名追蹤變得簡單。 每日、每周和按需提供新鮮排名。適用於桌面、行動和本機搜尋。很好地打包到白標報告中。可從任何裝置存取。
SEOmonitor
seomonitor.com
以前所未有的方式建立和追蹤 SEO 活動。
AccuRanker
accuranker.com
世界上最快的關鍵字排名追蹤器 - 為代理商和 SEO 專業人士建立的客製化排名追蹤器。
Seobility
seobility.net
用於網站優化和 Google 頂級排名的一體式 SEO 軟體和工具
SurgeGraph
surgegraph.io
增加有機流量的新方法。快速地。 輕鬆實現 Surge Effect™，即使您以前沒有這樣做過。
Topicmojo
topicmojo.com
社群媒體和內容輔助工具。 為您的社交媒體、網站和部落格創建引人入勝的內容！
Nightwatch
nightwatch.io
追蹤地球上任何位置的搜尋排名。 了解是什麼推動了所有領先搜尋引擎上的搜尋引擎流量和銷售（具體到郵遞區號層級）。
Silktide
silktide.com
透過在一個平台上進行自動可訪問性測試、內容優化和數位行銷，讓您的網站變得更好。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
LOCALiQ
localiq.com
LOCALiQ 簡化了本地行銷，並為企業提供了一個由今日美國網路的見解、數據和最佳實踐提供支援的合作夥伴。
Searchmetrics
searchmetrics.com
根據強大的數據和分析做出搜尋和內容決策。探索完整數位行銷解決方案的可能性！
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrator 的數據平台讓任何人都可以在幾分鐘而不是幾週內獲得答案，該平台由客戶 360 提供支持，其中包含客戶與您的企業的每一次互動。
Topic
usetopic.com
Topic helps content teams drive more organic traffic and save time researching. Our product analyzes real-time search data to deliver helpful recommendations. Writers use Topic to discover exactly what their audience wants to read. The end result is better content and more traffic.
Pi Datametrics
pi-datametrics.com
Pi Datametrics specialises in organic search performance. We have developed a search intelligence platform that provides the right tools and value-led insights to help market leaders across the globe uncover SEO opportunities that drive the highest commercial growth for their business. Unlike anyone...
AltText.ai
alttext.ai
AltText.ai is an image alt text generator using advanced AI and computer vision technology. You can generate alt text using our website, WordPress plugin, Shopify App, or integrations for popular CMS platforms. We support generating alt text in over 130 languages, adding SEO keywords to your alt tex...
WordLift
wordlift.io
WordLift is the first artificial intelligence SEO tool that helps businesses speak the same language as Google by translating content into a format that search engines understand: structured data. WordLift uses AI and machine learning to analyse content, identify the most important topics, and organ...
SheerSEO
sheerseo.com
SheerSEO is an online SEO software. Pricing is flexible and there is a free version. Features include: Rank tracking, Link building, SEO audit, On-page SEO analysis, backlink explorer.
Dragon Metrics
dragonmetrics.com
Dragon Metrics is an all-in-one SEO suite that seamlessly blends multiple data sources together for a holistic view of your site’s organic performance, rather than feeling like a collection of separate tools. No matter your subscription plan, you’ll have access to all of Dragon Metrics’ best feature...
seoClarity
seoclarity.net
seoClarity is the world’s first AI-driven, enterprise SEO platform that delivers actionable insights to truly scale SEO. The only platform with all SEO data, all SEO metrics, and all capabilities seamlessly integrated for the fastest, most scalable insights – without artificial limitations. Founded ...
SEOwind
seowind.io
SEOwind is an SEO Content Intelligence tool that lets you create SEO-based Content Briefs in minutes, not hours. 🚀 Stop guessing and start being data-driven with your SEO. ❤️ SEOwind is the perfect tool for making your SEO results more predictable. With our tool, you get all the data you need to wr...
Right Choice
rightchoice.ai
RightChoice.ai is Most Advanced Local Listings Management Software designed to help you Manage, Grow & Rank your Local Business Profiles across Google, Bing, Apple, Waze & 20 more Directories. With features like : 1) Keywords Position Tracker 2) Competitor Tracker 3) Reviews & Reputation Management ...
SerpApi
serpapi.com
SerpApi is a real-time API to access Google search results. We handle proxies, solve captchas, and parse all rich structured data for you.
ContentKing
contentkingapp.com
Ensure customers find your most valuable digital content with 24/7 website monitoring from ContentKing, now part of the #1 enterprise organic marketing platform from Conductor. Website changes happen, and they happen fast. That’s where ContentKing for Conductor comes in. As the only real-time SEO mo...
Seobase
seobase.com
Boost Your Website with seobase: Your Key to Better Rankings Elevate your online presence with seobase, the ultimate SEO companion offering a suite of powerful tools. From instant access to a comprehensive SEO platform for boosting search engine rankings to streamlined project management, effortless...
Yoast
yoast.com
We are Yoast and our mission is SEO for everyone! So, how do we achieve that? For starters, we have our Yoast SEO software, which is active on more than 13 million websites. Our goal is simple: we help website owners get more traffic from the search engines. For example, we help our users keep their...