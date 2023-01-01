替代項 - Ringba
CallRail
callrail.com
電話和網路表單的追蹤和分析。優化您的行銷並提高 PPC、SEO 和線下廣告活動的投資報酬率。
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage（法定名稱 Vonage Holdings Corp.）是一家美國上市商業雲端通訊供應商。該公司成立於 2001 年，總部位於新澤西州霍姆德爾鎮，是一家基於互聯網協議語音 (VoIP) 的住宅電信服務提供商。 截至 2020 年，Vonage 的綜合收入為 12.5 億美元。透過 2013 年開始的一系列收購，Vonage 以前是一家以消費者為中心的服務提供商，擴大了其在企業對企業市場的影響力。 Vonage 的產品包括統一通訊、聯絡中心應用程式和通訊 API。
Ringover
ringover.com
建立與您的 CRM 整合的強大呼叫平台，可透過 PC 和智慧型手機存取並取得全球號碼。
CallFire
callfire.com
利用虛擬電話號碼、IVR、語音廣播、群發簡訊服務和強力撥號來拓展您的業務。免費試用 CallFire！
Truly
truly.co
了解排名第一的電話系統，供銷售團隊追蹤、分析和指導客戶對話。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
證明投資報酬率。 增加轉化。 增加收入。 追蹤並歸因每個線上和線下銷售線索，準確地確定是哪個行銷活動在推動它。
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa 是一款用於績效、聯盟和合作夥伴行銷的企業級追蹤軟體。 Phonexa Suite 是貫穿消費者引導和呼叫生命週期的基礎技術，可協助績效行銷團隊提高跨聯營公司、合作夥伴和付費管道的品牌投資報酬率。 Phonexa 優先考慮跨客戶互動（如點擊、通話、表單提交、網站行為等）的基於結果的行銷。透過其單一的操作解決方案，Phonexa Suite 為 D2C 發行商、網路、代理商和品牌提供了前所未有的行銷活動存取和控制，消除了潛在客戶開發流程中缺乏透明度的情況，並實現了流程自動化。 Phonexa Suite 讓客戶能夠優化無摩擦的客戶獲取工作並分析推動合格管道的來源。 Phonexa ...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. 是一家總部位於西雅圖的上市公司，成立於 2003 年，擁有 300 多名員工。 Marchex 是一家 B2B 通話和對話分析公司。它專門利用人工智慧和機器學習來分析企業和客戶之間的對話數據。 Marchex 為企業提供“可行的見解”，以改善電話、簡訊、訊息和聊天方面的客戶體驗。
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics 的專有呼叫測量軟體（呼叫分析平台）根據 IEEE 和 RFC 標準構建，具有多個基於電信級可用性和容錯架構構建的資料中心，並由全自動災難復原流程提供支援。
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics 是一個行銷衡量和歸因平台，它將孤立的行銷、銷售、收入和客戶數據連接起來： - 提供客戶旅程的完整漏斗視圖- 在管道、行銷活動、內容和關鍵字層面準確歸因收入- 建立多點觸控使用6 種不同歸因模型（首次點擊、最終點擊、線性、基於位置、時間衰減和數據驅動歸因）的歸因報告- 透過成本、機會、收入和投資回報率豐富您的廣告平台、CRM 和BI 工具數據- 衡量和預測來自「暗社交」活動和零點擊管道的離線和/或隱形接觸點的影響- 透過使用第一方數據衡量成功，克服傳統分析系統因「cookie死亡」而導致的準確性問題透過 Ruler Analytics 預訂演示，開始根據收入和投資...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape 是專門建置的銷售和行銷自動化軟體，具有可針對任何企業進行配置的預先建置功能。易於使用的介面為您的團隊提供支持，並將您業務的各個方面整合到一個人工智慧平台中。 Shape Software 為您的團隊提供了一個協作空間，讓他們在所做的一切事情上保持一致和高效，無論是簡化銷售管道、透過行銷序列和數位廣告吸引更多潛在客戶、培養客戶關係、無縫溝通還是追蹤項目。立即開始透過 Shape 增加您的收入。
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
行銷機構和客戶的潛在客戶跟踪 唯一受到頂級 PPC 和 SEO 專業人士信賴的潛在客戶追蹤和報告軟體，可以為客戶增加價值。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫追蹤、潛在客戶管理和業務分析解決方案的行業領導者。最大化您的行銷資金並獲得可衡量的結果。
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza 是第一個企業呼叫追蹤和呼叫優化平台。為了滿足電話互動中不斷增長的情報需求，我們將傳統的呼叫追蹤與強大的電話分析相結合。 Convirza 使用語音識別技術和複雜的演算法來衡量銷售線索品質、衡量轉換並透過完全成熟的營銷自動化採取行動。我們幫助經驗豐富的行銷人員做出更好的決策，提高成交率和客戶體驗，同時增加收入。我們為汽車、醫療保健、酒店、家居和金融服務領域的領先國內和國際品牌提供服務。我們專為各種規模的企業、媒體/出版機構、呼叫中心等而設計，提供通話錄音和數據解決方案，幫助您追蹤和分析通話，以了解呼叫者的意圖和行為。該公司最近在位於猶他州矽坡的總部發布了一個突破性的呼叫行銷優化...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken 為您提供銷售代表在通話中的表現的詳細可見性，以便您可以提高客戶參與度並達成更多交易。
Invoca
invoca.com
登入以存取 Invoca 的按通話付費平台。廣告主創建基於通話的廣告活動，發布商則透過吸引通話賺取更多佣金。