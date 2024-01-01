替代項 - Riku.AI
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 雲端平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套雲端運算服務，運行在 Google 內部用於其最終用戶產品（例如 Google 搜尋、Gmail、文件儲存和 YouTube）的相同基礎架構上。除了一套管理工具外，它還提供一系列模組化雲端服務，包括運算、資料儲存、資料分析和機器學習。註冊需要信用卡或銀行帳戶詳細資料。Google Cloud Platform 提供基礎設施即服務、平台即服務和無伺服器運算環境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 發布了 App Engine，這是一個用於在 Google 管理的資料中心中開發和託管 Web 應用程式的平台，這是該公司的第一個雲...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow 讓員工可以按照自己想要的方式工作，而不是按照軟體規定的方式工作。客戶可以在需要時獲得他們需要的東西。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
簡單快速的註釋工具可擴展您的機器學習專案。
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
最精簡、最快、最可靠的在地化平台。 利用可擴展軟體在地化平台的強大功能，可靠地進入新市場，實現成長，避免任何麻煩。
Deep Block
deepblock.net
人工智慧最簡單的方法。
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx（現為 AMD 的一部分）是 FPGA、可程式 SoC 的發明者，現在，ACAP 提供了業界最動態的處理技術。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI 是一家人工智慧研究和部署公司，致力於確保通用人工智慧造福全人類。人工智慧是一種極其強大的工具，其創建必須以安全和人類需求為核心。 OpenAI 致力於將利益一致性放在首位——置於利潤之上。 為了實現我們的使命，我們必須包容並重視構成全人類的許多不同觀點、聲音和經驗。我們對多元化、公平性和包容性的投資是持續不斷的，透過廣泛的舉措執行，並得到領導層的倡導和支持。 在 OpenAI，我們相信人工智慧有潛力幫助人們解決巨大的全球挑戰，我們希望人工智慧的優勢能廣泛分享。
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
提供個人化體驗和顯而易見的結果。電子商務和酒店品牌。可以轉換的人工智慧。 透過 Aidaptive 擴展您的業務。可以轉換的人工智慧。
SAP
sap.com
在 SAP，我們的目標是幫助世界更好地運作並改善人們的生活。我們的承諾是創新，幫助我們的客戶發揮最佳水準。 SAP 致力於協助每位客戶成為營運最佳的企業。我們設計解決方案來推動創新、促進平等並跨越國界和文化傳播機會。與我們的客戶和合作夥伴一起，我們可以改變產業、發展經濟、改善社會並保護我們的環境。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter 幫助公司在其數位資產（網路、行動、電子郵件、推播等）中受益於基於即時機器學習的在地推薦。我們的技術可與領先的網路資產（Youtube、亞馬遜等）為其「為您推薦」或「您可能喜歡」等部分構建的技術相媲美。
Recombee
recombee.com
我們提供個人化內容、產品和搜尋推薦作為服務，以增加客戶的收入、提高用戶滿意度並幫助他們的業務發展。透過我們簡單易用的集成，我們的用戶可以透過加入 30 天無限制免費試用來親身體驗我們的服務。我們的總部位於布拉格，為全球 300 多家滿意的客戶提供服務，他們樂於分享他們的經驗。
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後，為企業打造的解決方案 透過 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 客製化功能，我們提供企業級解決方案，讓您能夠塑造 AI 的身份和訊息傳遞，以滿足您的業務需求。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 無伺服器雲端 - BentoCloud 是一個完全託管的平台，用於建立和營運 AI 應用程序，為 AI 團隊帶來敏捷的產品交付。 BentoML 是軟體工程師建構人工智慧產品的平台。
Smarsh
smarsh.com
增強的行動合規性解決方案。 透過支援更直接的營運商和消費者應用程序，實現行動通訊並自信地滿足監管要求。
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a prod...
NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they a...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 開發了下一代免結帳技術，使零售商能夠在其商店中快速部署無摩擦購物。 Zippin 正在申請專利的方法使用人工智慧、機器學習和感測器融合技術來創造最佳的消費者體驗：永遠消除結帳隊伍和自助掃描儀，讓購物者快速進出所購買的商品。 Zippin 的平台透過頭頂攝影機和智慧貨架感應器進行產品和購物者跟踪，即使在擁擠的商店中也能實現最高的準確性。 Zippin 由亞馬遜和 SRI 的行業資深人士創立，在零售技術、人工智慧和電腦視覺方面擁有深厚的背景，總部位於舊金山，並得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI 透過我們獲得專利的實用 AI 平台幫助企業在幾分鐘內建立、啟動和管理 AI 應用程式 - 無需資料科學家、預先存在的資料或自訂基礎設施。 幫助您的組織獲得人工智慧驅動的效率，例如降低 ACH 回報率、預測沖銷、預測存款量、增加貸款報價等等。 可在 Excel 或 Google Sheets 中運作，或透過 API 來提供當今實用人工智慧的力量。
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics 提供了一個革命性的人工智慧平台，讓您可以輕鬆地將資料科學用於您的業務，而不受資源和基礎設施的限制。從新創公司到大型企業，各種規模的企業都可以利用 Qualetics 平台來解決複雜的業務問題並推動成長。 Qualetics 與您的產品、系統或流程配合，利用機器學習、NLP、電腦視覺和文字分析等深度人工智慧技術來收集資料並處理資料。的團隊-易於理解的儀表板，提供頂層和微觀層面的見解。 Qualetics 不僅可以讓您輕鬆獲得正確的數據見解，還可以讓您的團隊更輕鬆地理解數據並採取行動。 Qualetics 的人工智慧管理系統 (AIMS) 平台是所需的工具組合，可協助將來...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j 是一種資料科學和機器學習引擎，它使用資料中的關係來改善預測。它插入企業資料生態系統，以便您可以快速將更多資料科學專案投入生產。使用包含超過65 種預先調整的圖形演算法的目錄，資料科學家可以在幾秒鐘內探索數十億個數據點，以識別隱藏的聯繫並產生引人注目的視覺化效果，從而幫助利益相關者做出更好的決策。實際的業務應用程式和操作受益於上下文優先分析，只有圖形才能跨專案提供，例如推薦引擎、異常和欺詐檢測、路線優化、行銷、網路分析等等。
SAS
sas.com
借助全球最值得信賴的分析合作夥伴提供的更快、更有效率的人工智慧和分析，完成更多工作。使用 SAS 產生答案的速度與世界產生資料的速度一樣快。憑藉著四十多年的分析創新，SAS 一直為世界各地的客戶提供 THE POWER TO KNOW®。
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific 幫助專門的研究團隊大規模收集最高品質的人力數據，使用我們易於使用的平台來定位和管理來自我們多樣化、經過審查的參與者池的參與者。 事實很重要：最好的決策和最大的發現都建立在最高品質的數據上。隨著人工智慧的日益普及，獲取可靠、多樣化的數據來開發和訓練人工智慧模型變得前所未有的重要。 Prolific 由研究人員為研究人員創建，旨在為研究人員和組織提供更好的方式來獲取高品質的人類數據和大規模的重要研究回饋。 現在，學術界和工業界超過 35,000 名研究人員使用 Prolific 從可靠、積極參與且公平對待的參與者收集明確的人類數據和回饋 - 每 2 分鐘啟動一項新研究。
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai 提供人工智慧驅動的雲端成本優化和效能調整，使 DevOps 和 SRE 團隊能夠最大限度地節省雲端成本、改善客戶體驗並無縫擴展。借助 Sedai，公司可以實現即時、持續的優化，以適應持續的變化和成長，並以最少的人為幹預。 Sedai 使雲端團隊能夠透過自主雲端管理功能增強運營，輕鬆擴展並最大化投資回報率。
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds 是最聰明的平台，提供洞察力推薦，推動線上發現和參與。 Crossing Minds 由世界著名的人工智慧先驅創立和領導，並以深度學習的最新進展為動力，可立即提供精確的、基於會話的建議，不會侵犯或危害客戶隱私。我們幫助企業吸引客戶。我們幫助人們發現他們喜歡的產品。我們幫助將好奇心轉化為忠誠。
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric 是一個由 AI/ML 驅動的數據分析平台，使行銷、數據分析和 CRM 團隊能夠更好地了解客戶趨勢和行為。 B2Metric 使用機器學習來自動化資料分析並產生預測性見解，可用於提高客戶參與度、保留率和成長。