替代項 - Replit
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT：優化對話語言模型。我們訓練了一個名為 ChatGPT 的模型，它以對話方式互動。對話格式使ChatGPT能夠回答後續問題、承認錯誤、挑戰不正確的前提並拒絕不適當的請求。 ChatGPT 是 InstructGPT 的兄弟模型，它經過訓練以遵循提示中的指令並提供詳細的回應。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
您可以使用巴德來幫助推進您的想法。在 Bard 的幫助下，您可以執行以下操作： - 集思廣益，制定計劃，或尋找不同的方法來完成工作 - 獲得更複雜主題的快速、易於理解的摘要 - 創建大綱、電子郵件、部落格文章、詩歌等的初稿
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是適合您任務的下一代人工智慧助手，無論規模如何。
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI 是一門編碼法學碩士，旨在改變我們建立軟體的方式。 透過建構 BLACKBOX.AI，我們的目標是： 讓工程師建構和發布產品的速度提高 10 倍，從而加快公司內部的創新步伐 加速全球軟體工程師的成長，工程師數量從約 1 億增加到 1B 十倍
Build AI
buildai.space
將人工智慧融入您的業務。幾分鐘後。 建立適合您業務的、由人工智慧驅動的網路應用程式。無需任何技術技能。
Krater AI
krater.ai
借助 Krater AI，將您的企業提升到新的水平。我們的一體化超級應用程式釋放了人工智慧技術的力量，實現了從內容創建到文字到語音轉換功能的一切。透過 Krater，您將獲得無限的可能性和真正的創新。體驗無與倫比的功能和易用性 - 立即註冊並獲得 AI 優勢。
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI代碼導師。 立即使用終極解釋器工具開始更聰明地編碼。 基於人工智慧來優化、重構和審查程式碼！
Autocode
autocode.com
新用戶通知。購買提醒。預定的工作。社區機器人。 SQL 查詢。內部工裝。使用 JavaScript 和 API 建立您想要的任何內容。
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
希望透過 Chat GPT 賺錢？ AI Writer 是您的最佳選擇——它是在幾秒鐘內產生高品質、引人入勝的內容的終極工具。 透過我們先進的人工智慧演算法和直覺的介面，您可以輕鬆建立部落格文章、文章等。透過我們內建的聯盟計劃，您只需將其他人推薦到我們的平台即可賺錢。 立即開始使用 AI Writer，了解使用 Chat GPT 創建精彩內容和賺錢是多麼容易
Refraction
refraction.dev
重構程式碼、產生文件、建立單元測試等等。 只需貼上一段程式碼，選擇您的語言或框架，然後點擊「生成」即可見證魔法。
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
使用 Sourcegraph 的程式碼智慧平台來了解、修復和自動化整個程式碼庫。
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
透過 AI2sql，工程師和非工程師無需了解 SQL 即可輕鬆編寫高效、無錯誤的 SQL 查詢。
AskCodi
askcodi.com
人工智慧編碼助理。結對程式設計師以滿足開發人員的需求。
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
使用 DeftGPT，您可以： * 簡化您的內容寫作：DeftGPT 讓您可以提出問題、獲得即時答案並與 AI 進行互動對話。您將可以立即存取 GPT-4、gpt-3.5-turbo、Anthropic 的 Claude 以及各種其他機器人。 * 團隊管理：DeftGPT 使您能夠邀請無限的成員加入您的組織帳戶，從而簡化了管理和計費。這可以節省您的資金，同時提高整體生產力。此外，透過我們的計劃，您可以將帳單統一到一個帳戶中，以增加便利性。 * 與任何 PDF 或文件聊天：從法律協議到財務報告，DeftGPT 為您的文件注入活力。您可以提出問題、接收摘要、尋找資訊等等。此外，它還相容於多種...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推動 GenAI 在企業中的採用。 我們得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投資者的支持 TuneChat：我們的聊天應用程式由開源模型提供支援 TuneStudio：我們為開發人員微調和部署法學碩士的遊樂場 ChainFury：我們的開源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
來認識 iSenseHUB：終極人工智慧驅動平台，旨在徹底改變您的創建、設計和優化方式。我們配備了超過 65 種尖端人工智慧工具，我們的使命是幫助個人和企業簡化流程並以閃電般的速度製作高品質的內容。將 iSenseHUB 視為您的個人人工智慧助手，隨時準備好處理各種任務。從生成程式碼、製作 SEO 優化的文章、設計圖形到管理社交媒體貼文 - 我們都涵蓋了。我們的工具旨在簡化複雜的任務，讓您專注於最重要的事情：發展業務並激發創造力。 iSenseHUB不只是一個工具；更是一個工具。它是一整套由人工智慧驅動的解決方案。這就像擁有一整套專家團隊觸手可及，但沒有高昂的價格標籤。無論您是尋求規模擴張的新...