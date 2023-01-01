替代項 - ReferralCandy
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Talkable
talkable.com
很棒的推薦行銷計劃 ✅ 適用於線上商店、本地企業和 B2B 服務。增長行銷的客戶忠誠度計劃。易於啟動、測試和優化！獎勵您的客戶！
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
SaaS 的聯盟行銷和推薦追蹤。 在幾分鐘內啟動您自己的聯盟行銷和推薦計劃。與 Stripe、Paddle、Recurly、Braintree、Chargebee 或我們的 API 快速整合。
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一個客戶語音平台，可自動為 GTM 團隊進行社交證明，在幾分鐘內產生經過驗證的案例研究、推薦和統計資料。透過調查和第三方評論，UserEvidence 不斷捕獲整個客戶旅程中的回饋，並建立一個客戶故事庫來證明您的產品的價值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改變遊戲規則的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大規模創建真實的客戶故事。
Roster
getroster.com
每個人都有影響力，最好的品牌使用 Roster 來利用它。借助 Roster，公司可以將熱情的客戶轉變為品牌大使，從而提高社交媒體上的知名度、推動評論等行銷活動並增加收入。 Roster 的綜合工具集可協助公司：(1) 招募、參與和獎勵社群 (2) 提高品牌知名度 (3) 利用使用者產生的內容 (4) 增加口碑收入