替代項 - ReContent.AI
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
Reddit 受眾研究觸手可及。 快速發現客戶的痛點、他們需要什麼解決方案以及他們渴望支付什麼費用。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
透過 Placer.ai 的位置智慧和人流洞察，做出更明智的房地產決策並達成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分鐘內播放 10 倍播客和影片內容。 SummarAIze 將您的音訊和視訊內容重新調整為引人入勝、可分享的社交貼文、電子郵件內容、摘要、引言等！
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte 指導數位行銷團隊規劃和製作線上活動、分析和優化結果。人工智慧會完成剩下的工作。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Eredom
eredom.com
歡迎來到艾瑞多姆！探索未註冊的品牌商業網域！搜尋可用且可品牌化的商業 .com 網域！
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business 是一款一體式 WhatsApp 商業解決方案，我們的產品包括官方 WhatsApp API、聊天機器人、基於 WhatsApp 的 CRM、自動化、與許多工具的整合等。
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow 是人工智慧驅動的全通路對話套件，用於客戶互動。一體化 SleekFlow 平台可跨每個人常用的訊息傳遞管道（包括 WhatsApp、Instagram、即時聊天等）創建無縫且個人化的客戶旅程。 SleekFlow 致力於透過幫助公司將所有工作流程圍繞著有意義的對話來塑造溝通的未來。從行銷和銷售到支援團隊，SleekFlow 利用其尖端的對話式 AI 功能簡化了業務運作。透過自動化日常任務、優化客戶互動並提供無與倫比的支持，客戶至上的解決方案使企業能夠實現前所未有的可擴展性和成長。 SleekFlow 位於新加坡、香港、馬來西亞、印尼、巴西和阿聯酋。 2022年，這家新創公司...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用戶的病毒式等待名單。 透過發布前遊戲化的病毒式候補名單，節省發佈時間並為您的早期產品獲得更多註冊
Socialbuzz
sociabuzz.com
直接在頁面上顯示媒體和我們的獲利功能，而無需將訪客引導至其他頁面。美國的創作者經濟平台。媒體和貨幣化。
redirection.io
redirection.io
redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...
RealMailers
realmailers.com
RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.
Promoly
promo.ly
Promoly sends music directly to your recipients' inbox. Track when they open, play, download and leave feedback on promo campaigns. Then watch the results, in real time.
Postal Methods
postalmethods.com
Postal Methods is an online Print and Mail provider. In today’s modern business, there is no time to waste stuffing envelopes, buying stamps and driving to the post office. Postal Methods takes away the headache of the traditional print process for business, so you can use that time and money to gro...
MonkeyPesa
monkeypesa.com
MonkeyPesa is an all in one software for sales, marketing and support. It provides a range of tools used to help grow your sales and retain customers even longer
MarketDial
marketdial.com
MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this ...
Link Looper
linklooper.com
Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.
LeadrPro
leadrpro.com
Get paid to evaluate the latest software for your business.Join as a Seller and connect with 50k+ enterprise prospects. Or as a Buyer, and get paid to evaluate software.
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.