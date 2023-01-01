替代項 - Ratesight
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
成長最快的數位行銷機構白標平台。 CRM、電子郵件、2 向簡訊、漏斗產生器等等！
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com 是一家丹麥消費者評論網站，於 2007 年在丹麥成立，託管全球企業評論。每月發布近 100 萬條新評論。本網站為企業提供免費增值服務。該公司依靠用戶、軟體和合規團隊來報告和刪除平台上違反 Trustpilot 內容指南的評論。 Trustpilot 在紐約、丹佛、倫敦、哥本哈根、維爾紐斯、柏林和墨爾本設有辦事處，擁有 700 多名員工。有獨立調查表明，Trustpilot 等評論網站可能存在虛假評論。
Kenect
kenect.com
隨時隨地與客戶互動 - 透過手機發送簡訊。將您的銷售線索加倍、產生線上評論、捕獲付款並開始視訊聊天對話，所有這些都透過簡訊進行。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社群媒體管理平台透過內建工具建立和自訂內容，將其安排到多個社群媒體頁面，投放廣告並獲得業務成果。
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself 是一家線上聲譽管理和隱私公司，提供軟體和服務，包括：負面 Google 結果、個人品牌、私人資訊保護、暗網掃描等。
Debutify
debutify.com
用更少的時間、更少的精力獲得更多的評論。 Debutify Reviews 簡化了客戶評論的請求、收集和管理，因此您可以更快地獲得更多評論。
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
透過適用於小型企業的 #1 行銷平台® 為您的品牌注入活力。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜尋成功的一體化平台 · 透過 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高聲譽並在本地搜尋中脫穎而出。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak 透過在簡單的介面中提供可操作的見解，促進了世界上最受歡迎的應用程式和遊戲的成長。 → 免費試用我們！
Text Request
textrequest.com
激發客戶參與度 這個商務訊息平台可讓您直接在電腦上使用辦公室電話號碼發送短信，讓您可以真正得到回复。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Broadly
broadly.com
線上聲譽和客戶體驗軟體可協助您制定線上行銷策略，從而推動客戶推薦、潛在客戶、評論和收入。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 應用程式審核管理和 ASO 工具。分析回饋、管理評分和回覆評論，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下載量。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集評論、故事、社交媒體提要、照片並將其嵌入任何網站的最佳 UGC 平台。自動地！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一個現代化的、DMS 整合的自動化通訊平台，可以輕鬆地與客戶建立聯繫並轉換為客戶。推動經銷商的服務績效進入快車道。
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko 是一個 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 用戶友好的聲譽管理平台，可讓行銷人員和企業主透過自動化節省時間。產品包括 ✅ 評論管理、 ✅ 社群媒體、 ✅ PowerListings 等等。立即訂閱 Rannko！ 🤩😎🤩😎
Appbot
appbot.co
應用程式審核和評級工具可提升您的整體客戶體驗。 該平台適合認真對待評論和評級的公司。 Appbot 提供世界一流的評論和評級監控、回覆和分析。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屢獲殊榮的客戶評論軟體公司。獲得更多評論。回應客戶。尋找有關客戶體驗的見解。
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社群媒體管理解決方案，適用於擁有多個地點和個人資料的企業。透過一個集中平台管理您的所有發布、廣告、參與、評論和報告 MavSocial 為多地點企業提供了一種獨特的能力，可以快速、輕鬆地創建針對地理定位的 Facebook 廣告。 MavSocial 支援 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn 的銷售點系統和付款處理軟體專為您的工作方式而設計。您將獲得真正關心您的人的 24/7/365 的支持。
Mobal
mobal.io
從一個地方輕鬆管理您的所有商家清單。我們讓您的企業清單管理變得有趣、快速、愉快。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫追蹤、潛在客戶管理和業務分析解決方案的行業領導者。最大化您的行銷資金並獲得可衡量的結果。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...