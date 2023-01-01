替代項 - Prolific
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性測試和研究工具可透過 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的線上客戶體驗。 G2 排名第一的 CX 產業軟體。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行為分析公司，分析網站使用情況，透過熱圖、會話記錄和調查等工具提供回饋。它與 Google Analytics 等網路分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人們如何瀏覽網站以及如何改善客戶體驗。 Hotjar 成立於 2014 年，由來自 20 個國家/地區的 100 多名團隊成員完全遠端運行，並在全球超過 50 萬個站點上使用。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用行動應用程式和超過 10 萬名熱切的參與者來有效捕捉即時視訊並輕鬆獲得見解…
Maze
maze.co
很棒的產品建立在良好的習慣之上。 使產品發現持續不斷。利用整個團隊可以收集、使用和採取行動的使用者洞察來驗證整體和日常產品決策。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
從我們超過 450,000 名經過審查的消費者和專業人士的受眾中招募用戶，或引入您自己的受眾並為任何類型的用戶體驗研究建立參與者資料庫。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 透過其多功能回饋平台幫助您的企業在客戶回饋的幫助下建立更好、更成功的產品和服務。在產品開發生命週期中收集使用者回饋。免費試用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
使用者體驗研究，做得對。透過 UserZoom 的使用者體驗洞察系統，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整個產品開發生命週期中提供卓越的數位體驗。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在透過改變遊戲規則的生成式人工智慧洞察來擴展定性研究，是世界上最受歡迎的市場研究工具的所在地。
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
輕鬆的調查軟體可讓您在幾分鐘（而不是幾週）內大規模收集客戶回饋。因為客戶回饋不應該那麼複雜。 Survicate 因輕鬆設定、自訂和整合而受到高度評價。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO 是唯一能夠利用目標受眾來找出轉換障礙並提供提高網站上線前轉換率的建議的工具。 透過更準確的使用者回饋更快地創建正確的客戶體驗。
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前稱為 UserLeap。快速可靠的上下文使用者研究。透過 Sprig 的有針對性的微觀調查、視訊問題等，確保用戶研究儘早且經常進行。