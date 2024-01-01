PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the go. Show Less to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the go.

目錄 :

網站： presspitch.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 PressPitch.io 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。