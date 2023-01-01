替代項 - Prelaunch.com
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com 與世界領先的營銷自動化平台集成，透過行業領先的數據集成系統最大限度地增加受眾、收回放棄的購物車收入並重新吸引流失的受眾。借助旨在提高客戶保留率並將放棄收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高電子商務商店的未開發收入。
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
使用 GPT-3 技術提高保留流量和利潤