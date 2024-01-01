Pixelfy is a URL shortener, which embeds a retargeting pixel into each link that you shorten. You can then retarget to people who clicked on your link, on Facebook, Twitter, Google, and LinkedIn Ads. There are several reasons why this can be beneficial, the key reason is that you’re able to retarget people, even though you’re sharing external content.

網站： pixelfy.me

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Pixelfy 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。