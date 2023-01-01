Password Crypt
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上「Password Crypt」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
將 Web 應用程式附加至功能表列 (匣) 中，即可透過鍵盤快速鍵來加以存取。
可將應用程式設為預設的電子郵件用戶端，還能安排視窗、控制通知等！
離開辦公桌時，可使用密碼或 Touch ID 來鎖定應用程式。
封鎖廣告，阻止追蹤程式存取您的個人資料，並提升網站速度。
如果您的密碼很弱，您的高科技安全措施將毫無用處。 Password Crypt 使用最高的加密標準來保護您的密碼，同時為您提供全面的概覽、控制和密碼安全性。
網站： pcrypt.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Password Crypt 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
hide.me Password Generator
hide.me
Password Generator
passwordsgenerator.net
Avira Password Manager
avira.com
PasswordsGenerator.net
passwordsgenerator.net
Stampli
stampli.com
Dig
dig.security
Debricked
debricked.com
Minimax
minimax.finance
ShiftCare
shiftcare.com
Google Password Manager
passwords.google
Zoho Vault
1Password
1password.com