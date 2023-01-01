替代項 - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc是一家提供SaaS軟體的美國軟體公司。該平台提供銷售流程軟體。 PandaDoc 總部位於加州舊金山，主要辦公室位於白俄羅斯明斯克和佛羅裡達州聖彼得堡。文件自動化軟體即服務，具有內建電子簽名、工作流程管理、文件產生器和 CPQ 功能。
Accelo
accelo.com
簡化項目、保留、銷售和服務管理。獲得整個客戶資料庫的可見性，改進流程並花更多時間在您的專業知識上。
Qwilr
qwilr.com
密封每筆交易。透過基於網路的提案脫穎而出並提供世界一流的買家體驗，贏得更多。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，為銷售軟體和其他線上數位產品的公司提供全方位服務的電子商務平台。
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress 是市場領先的智慧重新定價解決方案，適用於亞馬遜和 eBay 賣家，可提高銷售額和利潤率。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是電子商務、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的線上支付解決方案，專門為線上業務提供全球支付處理和支付網關解決方案。
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 銷售報價軟體將永遠不一樣。 Quoter 是一個報價到現金平台，消除了專業服務的買方和賣方之間的摩擦。立即升級您的銷售流程。
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
成本估算軟體如何提高 CNC 機械車間的銷售？提供即時線上 CNC 報價有助於機械車間滿足客戶不斷變化的需求。在內部使用，可將您的詢價回應時間縮短至幾分鐘，或使用 DigiFabster 的機械車間報價軟體在您的網站上提供 24/7 線上報價和訂單。
Pricer24
pricer24.com
經銷商、供應商和製造商面臨的複雜決策：建議零售價控制、市場和趨勢分析、市場報告、產品分析、動態定價。
Orgzit
orgzit.com
企業 CRM 的強大功能與 Excel 的彈性。面向製造商代表和分銷商的一體化銷售系統。透過從分散的電子表格遷移到單一集中式應用程式來簡化銷售、報價、服務和財務。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora 是訂閱管理領域的領導者。使用 Zuora 的高級計費工具套件建立和發展您成功的訂閱業務。
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我們為連接產業提供位置洞察和自動化工具，幫助他們贏得更多交易。改變您的網路購買和銷售。
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，專門為電子商務公司和品牌提供競爭對手價格監控，幫助他們贏得更多銷售並最大化收入。我們幫助線上賣家根據競爭對手的數據（包括價格、庫存和品種）來優化其定價策略。透過 PriceShape，您可以全面了解競爭對手的產品價格，並顯示在您的個人化儀表板中。我們也專注於為用戶提供適合各種需求的各種動態定價規則和策略。利用這些功能可以為我們的客戶提供所需的定價彈性，以根據他們的競爭狀況改善決策。此外，我們讓您有機會在 Google 購物 Feed 中使用有競爭力的定價知識。透過我們的 Feed 編輯器，可以在您的 Feed 中插入價格標籤，從而使您...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound 是一款一體化銷售工具，可數位化、加速和管理整個銷售流程，從行銷資料的展示到訂單的配置和收集。 Apparound 的主要功能包括： 內容分享：以數位格式同時向您的銷售團隊分發行銷資料，例如小冊子、目錄、產品規格、簡報、影片、價目表和促銷活動。只需單擊即可輕鬆搜尋任何內容並透過電子郵件發送。報價配置器：建立無錯誤報價，包括多產品供應、可選服務、捆綁、折扣和促銷。在與客戶談判期間查看最終報價，找到適合其需求的解決方案並透過電子郵件發送。電子簽名：可以隨時隨地直接在賣方設備上簽署合同，或者客戶可以使用 OTP 身份驗證以自助方式輕鬆簽署合約。其他可用模組包括銷售追蹤器、資料管理器...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps 是現代 Deal Desk 平台，其使命很簡單：使企業能夠建立可擴展的 Deal Desk 操作，幫助其銷售組織更快地完成更多交易、統一品牌、減少合約錯誤並提供集中的協議存儲庫。 ***協作、定價、報價*** 協作創建交易，無需來回電子郵件和 Slack 訊息。 - 上下文交易 - 變更審計追蹤 - 精細批准 ***
vloxq
vloxq.com
使用 vloxq CPQ 在幾分鐘內建立報價！我們的解決方案是完全可自訂的且易於部署。您的高績效銷售代表是時候停止在銷售管理上浪費時間，而透過自動化節省 90% 的時間了。取代舊系統、電子表格、文件範本、手動資料傳輸等。vloxq 可以透過組合產品資訊、計算電子表格和法律文件（請參閱螢幕截圖）來自動建立報價時的多個步驟。透過簡化此流程，您可以提高平均訂單價值、創建更準確的預測並消除不必要和有風險的手動工作。將 vloxq 與您現有的系統集成，例如 Hubspot、Salesforce、Lime CRM、Upsales、GetAccept、Microsoft Business Central 等...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ 是一個 B2B 電子商務平台，可簡化您的銷售。配置、定價、報價 (CPQ) 以創建更有效率的工作環境，並享受完全自動化且根據您的需求量身定制的訂單接收。
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow 成立於 2021 年 1 月，總部位於加州聖克拉拉，是專為 B2B SaaS 打造的全週期收入自動化平台。 MonetizeNow 的統一報價 (CPQ)、計費和使用平台創建了一個簡化的報價到現金 (Q2C) 流程，可管理所有價格模型和銷售渠道，而無需在 GTM 架構中使用單點解決方案。
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts 的使命是透過為加工車間、合約製造商和精加工公司提供最先進、安全、基於雲端的估算和報價系統來幫助他們改善和發展業務。 Paperless Parts 是一個估算和報價平台，支援各種製造工藝，如CNC車床、數控銑瑞士螺絲加工、鈑金製造、積層製造、線切割、水刀、雷射切割和鑄造聚氨酯。無紙化零件不僅是一個報價工具，也是一個銷售、定價和創收工具。無紙化零件軟體將現代業務流程自動化工具與可配置的幾何定價引擎相結合，從而提高報價流程的速度和一致性，從而簡化了製造商現有的工作流程。該平台與 CRM 和 ERP 系統集成，可增強前台營運和銷售團隊的能力，並能夠更有效地回應各種製造...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe 是現代 SaaS 公司的自適應報價、計費和收入平台。完全統一。沒有孤島。從報價到收入，零對帳。 Subskribe 是與一些世界領先的 SaaS 公司合作設計的，透過創新的交易結構（例如增加參與、中期追加銷售和靈活的折扣）幫助企業實現收入最大化。其結果是更快的上市時間、更高的收入成長以及大量的營運成本節省。 Subskribe 專為不斷發展的交易而設計。它是圍繞著一個動態訂單儲存庫建立的，這些訂單可以隨著時間的推移而變化，具體到單一訂單項目。這意味著不再有孤島。不再有混亂。不再需要手動調整。 Subskribe 只有一種產品目錄和一種定價引擎，並且發票是基於訂單行的，從而實...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails 的 Services CPQ 可協助企業科技公司快速輕鬆地建立專業服務報價。我們非常適合銷售複雜服務但難以滿足準確性和及時性的團隊。 WorkRails Services CPQ 平台標準化了服務的銷售方式，從而實現可重複性、規模化和收入加速。 WorkRails 打破了銷售、專業服務及其客戶之間的孤島，連接到其他記錄系統，消除了重複輸入和錯誤，並使銷售變得容易。 WorkRails 與您現有的技術堆疊集成，包括與 Salesforce.com、Conga 和 Microsoft Dynamics 的開箱即用集成。 WorkRails 的服務 CPQ 已配置超過 40,00...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo 是一款一體化軟體，用於簡化從客製化、產品化到訂閱的銷售服務。它可以幫助企業家和機構在自動化的幫助下加快內部流程。建立您自己的工作流程、自動產生發票並擁有專業外觀的服務目錄，您的客戶可以在其中輕鬆購買。這是一個簡單而優雅的解決方案，它不是儀表板，而是建議將聊天作為操作中心，其中每個新客戶的請求都會建立一個對話線程。您可以在其中發送報價、發票、付款和訊息。完全忘記在選項卡或應用程式之間切換，並在一個地方完成所有操作。 Zendo 可以透過各種白標選項打造自己的，從自訂網域到品牌顏色，甚至是您自己的個人化聊天機器人！聚集您的團隊，讓您的業務在這款易於使用、直覺的軟體中蓬勃發展。
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency 與您的 ERP 無縫集成，以實現分銷自動化、優化收入並保持客戶忠誠度。
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
由領先的 CPQ 和 CLM 推動營收成長。一個統一的平台，用於產生報價和合約、吸引買家並獲得即時買家洞察。
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
製造過程很複雜。賣掉不該有的。 In Mind Cloud 是世界上唯一專為製造業打造的可擴展數位銷售平台。加速您的銷售流程，贏得更多交易並以比您想像的更快的速度領先於競爭對手。