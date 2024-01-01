替代項 - OneLinkBio
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly 是一個 URL 縮短服務和連結管理平台。 Bitly, Inc. 公司成立於 2008 年。它是一家私人控股公司，總部位於紐約市。 Bitly 每月縮短 6 億個鏈接，用於社交網路、簡訊和電子郵件。 Bitly 透過對由於許多人使用縮短的 URL 而創建的聚合資料的存取收費來賺錢。 2017年，Spectrum Equity以6,400萬美元收購了Bitly的多數股權。截至2018年8月，Bitly已縮短了超過375億個URL。
Beacons
beacons.ai
Beacons 是在您的粉絲喜愛的個人簡介網站中建立連結的最簡單方法 - 而且是免費的！
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com 是原始的 URL 縮短器，可將您笨重的連結縮短為更易於管理和使用的 URL。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企業連結管理。為全球團隊提供協作、合規性和創造力，以改善每次參與、保護您的資料並在每次點擊中建立信心。
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
具有自訂網域的 URL 縮短器。使用業界領先的連結管理平台縮短、品牌化和追蹤 URL。免費試用。 API、短 URL、自訂網域。
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply 是唯一能夠推動轉換的連結縮短工具。透過輕鬆地將號召性用語嵌入到您共享的每個頁面中，可以在任何地方顯示您的訊息。免費將您的追蹤者轉化為用戶和客戶。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe 是一種 URL 縮短工具，其中包含您共享的每個連結中的重定向像素。創建強大的品牌鏈接，點擊次數增加高達 34%。
Pixel
pxl.to
Pixel 透過將連結轉變為強大的行銷工具來幫助企業脫穎而出。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io 是與您的團隊建立、共享和同步 UTM 的最佳方式。停止使用混亂的電子表格並在分析中獲得良好的行銷活動數據。
Dub
dub.co
開源 Bitly 替代方案。 Dub 是一款開源連結縮短工具，具有內建分析功能和免費的自訂網域。
Onelink.to
onelink.to
透過 onelink.to 所有應用程式商店簡化應用程式下載
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
體驗對您的短連結的完全控制 完整的 URL 縮短平台、連結管理、連結分析、深層連結、QR 程式碼產生器和 Bio 中的連結。輕鬆縮短、品牌化、管理、追蹤和分享您的連結。
GoLinks
golinks.io
直覺、安全、可連結、由團隊分享。 GoLinks® 透過名為 go/links 的令人難忘的短連結幫助團隊快速尋找和分享訊息，從而提高工作效率。
Incises
incises.com
多合一連結工具 - Incises.com。進階連結工具，可在任何頁面上新增號召性用語、生物連結、單一連結上的多裝置/地理定位和網址縮短器。
Upslash
upslash.io
透過易於記憶的短連結（稱為「go links」）幫助團隊快速尋找和分享資訊。
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY 是世界上最短的連結縮短服務，用於追蹤、品牌化和共享短 URL。
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
只需點擊幾下，即可追蹤您的點擊次數和轉換率、收集潛在客戶、為您的聯盟產品一體化平台建立網頁。
Spotlesslink
spotlesslink.com
Stay in control of your links with advanced features for shortening, targeting, and tracking. * Complete link management platform to brand, track and share your short links. * Get to know your audience with our detailed statistics and better understand the performance of your links, while also bein...
shotcut.in
shotcut.in
Shotcut.in is a dynamic and innovative online platform that empowers individuals, businesses, and influencers to optimize their online presence. Our cutting-edge solutions include link shortening, bio pages, and QR code generation, all designed to streamline your digital marketing efforts. Whether y...
RedirHub
redirhub.com
RedirHub is a platform that simplifies website management for individuals and businesses. Our innovative tools make it easy to redirect URLs, monitor website traffic, and manage domain names. Whether you're an entrepreneur, marketer, or web developer, RedirHub has the solutions you need to succeed o...
Pinggy
pinggy.io
Pinggy provides secure tunnels to localhost for share your website or app easily. Create HTTP, TCP or TLS tunnels to your Mac / PC even if it is sitting behind firewalls and NATs. No need to configure a cloud or server to host your websites or apps. Pinggy provides a powerful TUI and a Web Debugger...
LinkerFit
linkerfit.me
A versatile link shortener that offers a range of powerful features. It allows you to quickly shorten long URLs into concise, shareable links. Additionally, it provides functionality for creating QR codes, making it easy for users to access your content using their smartphones. One of the standout f...
Katana Run
katana.run
Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to mod...
Bitelink
bitelink.co
Welcome to Bitelink – where innovation meets convenience in the world of link management. Say goodbye to cumbersome URLs and hello to sleek, shareable assets that pack a punch! Why Bitelink? * Transform long, complex URLs into concise, powerful links effortlessly. * Create customizable QR codes tha...
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
once.to
once.to
once.to is a modern, performant, feature-rich URL shortener (link shortener) that offers extensive click tracking and link analytics, targeting rules, UTM parameter tracking, A/B testing etc. It's also easily integrated with other services using Zapier automation.
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
透過吸引人的號召性用語、重定向像素、品牌連結和強大的分析來縮短、追蹤和優化您的連結。
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL 縮短器是一款一體式連結管理平台。具有品牌網域名稱和 API 的最佳自訂 URL 縮短器。帶有二維碼和高級分析和報告的個人化虛榮短連結。機構專用實例選項。
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
透過 Linkin Bio、URL 重定向和策劃頁面，Linkjoy 可以幫助您 提高品牌知名度、產生更多潛在客戶並一次重新定位目標 訪客。