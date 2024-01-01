替代項 - Omneky
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo 是一個專為線上企業創建的電子郵件行銷平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip 是一家香港新創公司，透過 SaaS（軟體即服務）模式提供貨運追蹤。它是在贏得 2011 年香港創業週末和 2011 年全球創業大賽後成立的。AfterShip 於 2014 年 5 月獲得 IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) 的 100 萬美元 A 輪投資。
Duda
duda.co
使用 Duda 專業網站建立器大規模建立和銷售高轉換率網站。開始免費試用。
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
透過令人難忘的電子郵件行銷推動成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 簡單的電子郵件行銷和自動化工具，與受眾建立聯繫從未如此簡單。
Instapage
instapage.com
透過唯一旨在大規模創建、個人化和優化點擊後著陸頁的著陸頁平台，將您的廣告點擊轉換為轉換。
Emma
myemma.com
簡單，與您合作，基本上是您最好的朋友電子郵件行銷。 最好的朋友讓人際關係變得容易。他們為你加油，在你困難的時候出現。這就是艾瑪為您的電子郵件所做的事情。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
電子商務電子郵件行銷、自動電子郵件和簡訊 - 切換到 Omnisend 並在不增加工作量的情況下增加您的銷售額。
Sender
sender.net
在您的電子郵件清單和收入之間架起橋樑。 Sender 讓您能夠快速、輕鬆地與客戶保持聯繫並發展您的業務，同時花費更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus 幫助電子郵件行銷人員更有效率地工作、發現代價高昂的錯誤並加快行銷活動的績效。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
將您的網站變成您的第一收入管道。 95% 的網路訪客不會在您的通用網站上進行轉換。 Mutiny 可以輕鬆地在您的網站上定位和轉換更多 B2B 買家，無需程式碼網路個人化。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家領先零售商和品牌信賴的整合數位行銷平台，適用於電子郵件、簡訊行銷、身分解析、行為觸發和跨通路編排。
Iterable
iterable.com
與您的客戶建立聯繫，就像您真正了解他們一樣。 Iterable 是一個跨通路行銷平台，可支援統一的客戶體驗，並使您能夠創建、優化和衡量整個客戶旅程中的每一次互動。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore 是一種零售行銷技術，它重新構想了零售商如何透過電子郵件行銷和網站個人化與客戶溝通。立即申請免費試用！
Appcues
appcues.com
用戶入門只是一個開始。 Appcues 讓產品主導的團隊能夠在沒有開發人員的情況下衡量和提高產品採用率。建立一個免費帳戶即可開始。
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty 是一家快速發展的人工智慧實驗、個人化和功能管理解決方案提供商，可協助企業快速增加收入。
Regie.ai
regie.ai
完全個人化的銷售推廣已經到來。使用 Regie.ai 在幾秒鐘內傳遞相關的銷售訊息。
Persado
persado.com
Persado 的企業人工智慧生成語言平台可提供效能更高的內容，十分之九以上。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Maropost
maropost.com
電子郵件行銷、簡訊、行動、旅程和電子商務 - 所有工具都可以擴展和簡化您與客戶的聯繫、行銷和銷售方式！
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo 透過讓行銷和客戶資料具有可操作性，並專注於保留率和更高的 CLTV，幫助電子商務品牌成長。這些工具包括即時報告、客戶資料庫、細分、電子郵件行銷和自動化。主要電子商務平台的整合是無縫的。
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender 幫助世界各地數以千計的賣家更快地撰寫更好的電子郵件，在更短的時間內獲得更積極的回應。 G2 評分為 4.9/5。
OptinMonster
optinmonster.com
轉換您的網站流量並從中獲利 別再流失訪客了！使用世界上排名第一的最強大的轉換優化工具包立即擴大您的電子郵件列表，獲得更多潛在客戶並增加銷售額。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
尋找完美的潛在客戶，發送令人興奮的電子郵件。 渴望比僅依靠個人關係更快地擴大規模，而無需費時尋找潛在客戶的麻煩？ Luna 的人工智慧透過建議可產生結果的高度個人化的電子郵件，徹底改變了您尋找潛在客戶並與他們互動的方式。
Moosend
moosend.com
最簡單的電子郵件行銷和自動化軟體。 Moosend 是最簡單、最現代的解決方案，可提供電子郵件行銷和自動化體驗，從而推動真正的收入成長。
Insider
useinsider.com
一個提供個人化、跨通路客戶體驗的平台。 Insider 跨通路連接數據，利用人工智慧預測未來行為，並透過單一平台以最快的速度實現價值個人化體驗。
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect 是 A/B 測試和優化解決方案，您可以在其中對您的想法進行 A/B 測試、發現見解並個性化整個客戶旅程。
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo 是一家總部位於魁北克市的企業軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，提供基於雲端的平台，使數位體驗更加智能，並提供基於該平台構建的特定軟體。 Coveo Relevance Cloud™ 利用搜尋、分析和機器學習技術來統一不同的內容和數據，自動傳遞相關的個人化資訊。 Coveo 提供電子商務、客戶服務和勞動力熟練程度的解決方案。該公司被公認為 Gartner 洞察引擎魔力像限的領導者、Forrester Wave™：認知搜尋的領導者以及 Forrester Wave™：旅程編排平台的強勁表現者。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
WhatCounts
whatcounts.com
WhatCounts is an email service provider helping you send what counts with an amazing platform and full-service agency to back it up. We partner with companies to drive more revenue by leveraging our savvy email experts and a sophisticated email marketing platform. We provide data management, softwar...
Movable Ink
movableink.com
Movable Ink scales personalization by transforming data to automatically generate the most relevant and up-to-date personalized creative content for each customer at every touchpoint. The platform works with the delivery technologies marketers use today to send their customers communications and eli...
ZoomMail
zoommail.co.uk
Zoom Mail began life in 2017 and was founded by David Hazzard and Gary Calladine. David has worked in email marketing for the past 20 years, empowering businesses with the benefits of email marketing technology. Gary, cut his teeth in advertising sales migrating to refining digital strategies to dri...
Unless
unless.com
The mission of UNLESS is to let users interact with their devices on human terms, by turning user interfaces into a dialogue. Our conversational UI platform offers businesses an AI-driven solution that facilitates a personalized conversation with every user. This is made possible through a variety o...
Reactful
reactful.com
Reactful is a web personalization and optimization platform. It helps ensure every site visit counts, letting users do more with their web traffic and decreasing the need to create multiple landing pages for personalization. It increases website conversion and improves content engagement. It deliver...
OneShot
oneshot.ai
OneShot is the first true end-to-end autonomous prospecting platform. Our advanced generative AI and machine learning technology automates all of the manual prospecting busywork, allowing your sales team to focus on high-value accounts and activities. OneShot works in the background to identify, loc...
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day u...
PUBLITRAC
publitech.com
PUBLITRAC is a Relational marketing platform that allows businesses to communicate a relevant message to your leads and contacts.
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privac...
FoxMetrics
foxmetrics.com
FoxMetrics is a marketing analytics and personalization software. It puts powerful conversion tools right at your fingertips. With the ability to collect detailed user data and profiles, segment the data, and trigger personalized messages across a number of channels (via built-in widgets), FoxMetric...
HYPERISE
hyperise.com
Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a ...
Webeo
webeo.com
At Webeo, we’re obsessed with maximizing conversions and helping each of our customers to recognize that every visitor presents a serious revenue opportunity. We are committed to ensuring our customers are at the leading edge of website personalization. So, what exactly does this mean? Webeo is the ...
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don...
Dynamic Yield
dynamicyield.com
Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to e...
Horizon
gethorizon.net
Horizon is a market validation software that helps businesses test their product ideas before starting development. Horizon fully integrates landing pages and ad campaigns and analyzes all data to evaluate the actual customer demand and behaviour of your product. Horizon also offers strategy and des...
FocusGroupIt
focusgroupit.com
FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitativ...
Maestra
maestra.ai
字幕、畫外音和文字記錄。只需幾分鐘即可自動建立。 領先的人工智慧技術和先進的編輯。翻譯成 100 多種語言。
Synerise
synerise.com
人工智慧驅動的即時互動自動化管理平台。 Synerise 將現代資料收集、處理方法和分析與人工智慧驅動的業務場景執行連接起來。 Synerise 使用 AI 徹底改變了現代資料管理方法。全面的生態系統提供了從多個來源收集有關最終客戶的資訊、分析這些數據並得出業務流程優化結論的能力：所有這些都是即時（毫秒）的。 Synerise 提供自己獨特的、快速反應的資料庫、基於機器學習的現成業務解決方案以及可滿足您的每種需求的開放平台。 Synerise 基於三個技術支柱： 1. Terrarium 數據引擎我們的無模式、面向列和行的資料庫是一種可擴展、超快速的工具，可同時處理數據密集型執行分析和行為數據...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
體驗由可操作的人工智慧提供支援的行銷自動化 - 取得 AiTrillion！ AiTrillion 是第一個基於 SaaS 的人工智慧支援的電子商務賣家的一體化行銷平台。 AiTrillion 擁有超過 11 個客戶參與管道，與為電子商務行業構建的分析功能相集成，我們專注於連接超過 175 個國家/地區的數百萬客戶之間的點。您所尋找的一切都集中在一個屋簷下，具有整合和創新功能。電子郵件行銷自動化 忠誠度獎勵計畫 產品評論 + 問答 網路推播通知 聯盟行銷 定期會員資格 表單產生器 Ai 工作流程自動化 智慧彈出視窗 公告欄 產品推薦
AddShoppers
addshoppers.com
在 AddShoppers，我們的願景是成為品牌和購物者值得信賴的數位商務平台；以創造令人愉悅的體驗、節省人們的時間和金錢而聞名。我們的產品 SafeOpt 利用超過 1.75 億購物者網絡，使品牌能夠發送 3-5 倍以上的電子郵件，並有效地挽回流失的購物者。 SafeOpt 受到 1,000 多個電子商務品牌的信賴，它與現有的行銷策略無縫集成，推動收入大幅成長並優化網路流量。
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com 與世界領先的營銷自動化平台集成，透過行業領先的數據集成系統最大限度地增加受眾、收回放棄的購物車收入並重新吸引流失的受眾。借助旨在提高客戶保留率並將放棄收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高電子商務商店的未開發收入。
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ 透過提供以客戶為中心的技術，幫助各種規模的零售商和品牌解決成長挑戰並創造收入，從而為高風險行業提供支援。該公司為客戶提供業界最廣泛的工具套件來保護、細分和促進所有店內和線上營運。
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 是一個數據驅動的行銷自動化平台，為您提供 360 度的客戶視圖，使您能夠透過清理資料、細分受眾和個人化自動化行銷活動來加速銷售並最大限度地保留客戶。將客戶數據轉化為銷售額從未如此簡單。
Actito
actito.com
Actito 是一家 SaaS 行銷自動化公司，成立於 2000 年。當時，三位創辦人希望能彌合品牌與消費者之間的差距。因此，他們開始建立行銷人員現在喜愛的軟體。透過 Actito，您可以與全球數百、數千甚至數百萬客戶進行個人化互動。 Actito 的目標客戶是希望透過一個易於使用的平台來進行所有行銷活動的大中型公司。您收集的所有客戶資料都集中並整合到客戶資料平台上，並可透過主要行銷管道（即電子郵件、行動裝置和網路）客製化、定位和個人化適時的訊息。 Actito 完全符合歐洲最新的通用資料保護法規 (GDPR)，使行銷人員能夠專注於建立持久且有利可圖的客戶關係。 Actito 在比利時總部經營...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services 是市場領先的個人化和客戶資料平台供應商。我們的解決方案使品牌能夠跨渠道識別用戶的行為，提供個人化建議，並從我們的客戶數據平台啟動所有管道中的數據。數百個雄心勃勃的品牌已經使用 Raptor 來實現更高的轉換率、更有效率的工作流程和更好的使用者體驗。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 https://www.raptorservices.com/
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight 是一個客戶參與平台，使企業能夠透過個人化自動化產生更多客戶接觸點並建立品牌忠誠度。該平台具有一系列用於創建和部署活動的工具，以及追蹤這些活動成功情況的分析和報告功能。 Dialog Insight 的主要優勢包括能夠細分和定位客戶群、自動化和個人化溝通以及優化行銷活動以實現最佳績效。 Dialog Insight 提供真正的 1:1 客戶體驗，針對所有通路的正確細分市場，最大限度地提高投資回報率，同時降低成本和時間。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno 是一款基於 AI 的 CRM，透過了解每位客戶並透過簡訊、電子郵件、Whatsapp、Facebook 和 Instagram 創建更相關的行銷活動，大型零售商和 D2C 品牌能夠將重複銷售量提高 11%。 Levi's、Tommy Hilfiger、Forever New、Jack & Jones、Vero Moda、Forest Essentials、Kama Ayurveda、Taco Bell 和 Nando's 等 100 多家零售商使用 Xeno 來增加其電子商務和商店銷售額。