替代項 - Ombit

Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一個以資料優先的參與平台，它將智慧嵌入您的工作流程中，幫助您執行、分析和改進您的成長策略。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美國訂閱式軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於華盛頓州溫哥華，向銷售、行銷和招募專業人士出售其商務人士和公司資訊資料庫的存取權限。該公司最初於 2000 年由創辦人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 創立，名為 Eliyon Technologies。被DiscoverOrg 收購後，現任首席執行官為Henry Schuck。2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相關實體 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和Zoomprivacy.com 進行了網絡釣魚嘗試，從公共互聯網來源竊取個人信息，並以身份竊盜來威脅消費者除非消費者點擊...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter 是尋找和驗證專業電子郵件地址的領先解決方案。開始使用 Hunter 並與對您的業務重要的人建立聯繫。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是企業和中小型企業 (SMB) 客戶的數位情報提供者。該平台提供網路分析服務，並向用戶提供有關其客戶和競爭對手網路流量的資訊。
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
排名第一的 B2B 直撥、手機號碼和電子郵件銷售工具。超過 30 萬多名銷售主管使用 Seamless.AI 來產生銷售線索。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一個銷售互動平台，可協助您自動化和擴展多通路外展，以便您可以產生更多潛在客戶、獲取新客戶並更快地增加收入。
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit 是用於所有客戶互動的行銷資料引擎。深入了解您的客戶，識別未來前景，並個人化每一次行銷和銷售互動。
Signals
getsignals.ai
將綜合瀏覽量轉化為客戶。 識別目前正在瀏覽您網站的公司並將其轉化為客戶！
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. 是一家私人科技公司，為企業、開發人員和品牌提供一套基於雲端的軟體產品。他們的主要關注點是隱私安全的身份解析和即時 API 整合。他們的產品套件包括 Enrich 等產品，該產品利用技術來增強客戶數據。 FullContact 總部位於美國科羅拉多州丹佛市，並在達拉斯（美國）和科欽（印度）設有辦事處。
Clay
clay.com
從網路上的任何地方尋找線索。 建立來自您從未想過的地方的潛在客戶名單。與 50 多個整合連接，自動提取姓名、電子郵件、技術堆疊、空缺職位等等。
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
您與任何專業人士的一級聯繫。 使用世界上最大、最準確的電子郵件和直撥資料庫直接與正確的決策者聯繫。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
花更少的時間尋找客戶並完成您的配額。 Kaspr 是一款 LinkedIn Chrome 擴充功能和儀表板，可讓您在幾秒鐘內存取 B2B 聯絡人資料。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
無需網頁抓取的網頁資料。透過 Diffbot 查詢網路上萬億條連接的內容或按需提取它們。
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai 是全球領先的人工智慧銷售推廣自動化和 B2C 資料探勘平台。主要功能包括：透過電子郵件識別匿名網站訪客、模板化銷售外展自動化工具、與數千個企業生產力工具的整合、數億筆消費者記錄，以便為任何受眾建立電子郵件外展活動。 Customers.ai 銷售推廣自動化系統已被全球超過 100 萬家企業使用，涉及各個行業和國家。
useArtemis
useartemis.co
尋找潛在客戶、透過電子郵件豐富內容並啟動多通路行銷活動。 加強您的外展工作，提取和豐富潛在客戶，然後透過 Linkedin 和電子郵件啟動多通路行銷活動。
Closely
closelyhq.com
最佳 LinkedIn 自動化工具：✔️建立個人化行銷活動✔️管理銷售管道✔️追蹤生產力✔️與 CRM 工具在本地整合。 ⭐50 個免費積分。
Metadata
metadata.io
元數據消除了手動和重複性工作，因此 B2B 行銷人員最終可以專注於策略、創造力和增加收入。
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
尋找、接觸並贏得您的理想客戶。 取得準確的 B2B 公司和聯絡人數據，以更快增加收入。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ 是一個 B2B 銷售探勘工具平台。尋找潛在客戶數據，追蹤購買訊號，並為出站勘探提供個人化的冷外展服務。
Cognism
cognism.com
與您的完美搭檔建立聯繫。利用市場上最優質的銷售情報與目標客戶和聯絡人開始有意義的對話。
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish 是世界上最強大的聯絡人搜尋引擎。 Swordfish 聚合來自世界頂級個人身份驗證提供者（例如 Hoovers、Dun & Bradstreet、Experian）以及數百個其他獨立來源和即時來源的數據，為您提供您正在尋找的人的最新、有效、直接的聯繫信息。 Swordfish 被世界領先的國防、技術和政府機構的世界頂級招募人員、銷售和調查專業人士使用。從財富 500 強高階主管招募人員到個人創業家，Swordfish 始終站在您這邊，讓您的聯絡人搜尋高效、準確且易於使用。我們的5 款產品旨在讓生活變得更輕鬆。 Chrome 擴充功能 - 在網路上尋找任何聯絡資料檔案豐富 -...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs 是一個銷售情報平台，可讓您在一周或更短的時間內進入市場。意圖數據、技術使用追蹤器、潛在客戶評分，使 B2B 行銷人員/銷售人員能夠確定他們的目標市場。 OceanFrogs 為提供國際數據（亞太地區、日本、印度和美國）而感到自豪。我們追蹤全球超過 9000 項技術、1000 個意圖主題和超過 1000 萬家公司。 OceanFrogs 按團隊、產品和服務提供搜索，將焦點集中在您想要的公司的精細清單上。 OceanFrogs 平台已被用於識別合適的客戶和合適的合作夥伴。您可以同時建立通路合作夥伴和客戶通路。 Automation Anywhere、Wipro、Palo Al...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai 使用 AI 幫助您向經過驗證的潛在客戶發送無限量的電子郵件，從而增強您的外展能力。我們確定正確的潛在客戶目標、個人化您的電子郵件並追蹤您的行銷活動結果，以便您實現不可阻擋的成長。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder 是一個創新的 B2B 潛在客戶開發和數據豐富平台，徹底改變了銷售和行銷。在先進演算法和人工智慧的支援下，它使企業能夠發現高品質的潛在客戶、豐富客戶資料並簡化流程。透過與現有系統無縫集成，CUFinder 使公司能夠實現個人化通訊、節省時間並在當今動態的商業環境中獲得競爭優勢。體驗 CUFinder 的改變力量，為您的銷售和行銷成功開啟新的可能性。
LoneScale
lonescale.com
利用意圖數據和銷售觸發因素，產生更多合格的管道並完成更多交易。
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront（以前稱為 Leadleader）是一個進入市場平台，為銷售和行銷團隊提供尋找潛在客戶和達成交易所需的數據、應用程式和見解。
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
將潛在客戶轉化為客戶。關閉更多會議 InboxPro 使用人工智慧、合併標籤、後續序列和內建日曆來幫助您簡化取得和培養客戶的流程。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
尋找完美的潛在客戶，發送令人興奮的電子郵件。 渴望比僅依靠個人關係更快地擴大規模，而無需費時尋找潛在客戶的麻煩？ Luna 的人工智慧透過建議可產生結果的高度個人化的電子郵件，徹底改變了您尋找潛在客戶並與他們互動的方式。
Clearout
clearout.io
大量電子郵件驗證 - 準確率超過 98%，符合 GDPR 標準，刪除垃圾郵件陷阱，濫用電子郵件驗證器，電子郵件查找器，即時 API 99.9% 正常運行時間 - 100 個積分免費試用！
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room 可協助您打造更好的產品、加深關係並更快成長。
Revscale
revscale.ai
Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to...
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target thei...
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market...
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo provides high-quality email finding tools, such as company email search, LinkedIn Sales Navigator Export, bulk email verification, and more. With our proprietary email verification system, we verify catch-all (accept-all) emails. We help lead generation experts and SDR hit their goals.
Pharow
pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact det...
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales is a global leader in sales intelligence and lead generation, uniquely positioned to transform B2B sales through the power of deep learning. Our platform processes millions of traditional data points, enriching them with actionable insights to identify prospective buyers with a higher like...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
HeyReach
heyreach.io
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedI...
Coldlytics
coldlytics.com
Sick of stale B2B databases? Coldlytics seamlessly combines cutting-edge automation with human researcher to bring you the freshest leads out there. Submit your targeting requirements via our self-serve platform and our team will build you an entirely custom lead list in just 24 hours. Don't settle ...
GrowMeOrganic
growmeorganic.com
GrowMeOrganic is an all one lead generation and sales automation platform for growth hackers, founders, marketing executives and digital agencies. WIth GrowMeOrganic, you can extract emails from B2B platforms like LinkedIn & B2C platforms like Google Maps. Send unlimited drip campaigns and a lot mor...
LeadFuze
leadfuze.com
Find any business professional's contact information. Search entire market segments, or for specific individuals or accounts. Used by salespeople, recruiters, and marketers to help them build their ideal list of leads and candidates. LeadFuze aggregates the world’s professional data to continue to d...
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
zaplify
zaplify.com
Zaplify is the modern sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps companies find and contact new clients. Find your leads through our database with direct access to 600M relevant prospects through Linkedin url, email and phone. Get in touch with your next customers efficiently through mult...
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CV...
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
Norbert is an intelligent lead generation tool that can find anyone's corporate email address and enrich it with data that drives conversion.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
準確找出誰在造訪您的網站。 查看誰在訪問您的網站 - 即使他們沒有填寫表格！只需一行程式碼，LeadPost 即可為您提供姓名、聯絡資訊等。
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality 是 CRM 的資料品質助推器：此智慧解決方案可協助您直接在 Salesforce、Microsoft Dynamics 和 SAP Sales Cloud 介面中建立和更新潛在客戶、聯絡人和客戶。輸入聯絡人資料時，您將自動獲得從商業社交網路、公司網站或電子郵件簽名獲得的資訊的建議。整合的電子郵件驗證器會搜尋最相容的電子郵件地址。這減少了手動工作並確保最高水準的 CRM 數據品質！ snapADDY DataQuality 也可作為其他 CRM 系統的瀏覽器擴充。包括免費的名片掃描器。許多智慧功能： • 使用智慧型自動完成和更新程式建立和更新潛在客戶、聯...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
在 We-Connect，我們為您帶來市場上最安全、最先進的外展工具。我們提供了一個一體化儀表板，您可以在其中輕鬆管理潛在客戶、運行智慧序列並分析各個潛在客戶活動。為了保護您的業務和客戶，我們使用基於雲端的軟體 - 因此您無需擔心安全性問題。如果您準備好進入更安全的勘探世界，請開始 14 天免費試用：https://account.we-connect.io/signup
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine 是簡單且強大的潛在客戶生成平台之一，受到全球 1000 多家公司的信賴。 LeadMine 致力於提供高品質、經過驗證且最重要的是準確的專業業務線索。使用我們的工具，您可以在五秒鐘內找到您的潛在客戶。
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel 是一款第一方意圖數據分析和客戶旅程追蹤軟體。在目前的客戶追蹤格局中，隨著Universal Analytics的退出以及Google Analytics在多個歐洲國家被禁止，Salespanel對於想要追蹤第一方客戶旅程數據並將其連接到其銷售和行銷系統的B2B企業來說是完美的解決方案。使用 Salespanel 識別、追蹤、鑑定和分析您的銷售線索。
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata 是全球首個即用即付B2B 勘探平台，擁有超過1 億直接B2B 聯絡人，準確率保證為95%，自2015 年以來已為超過20,000 家客戶提供服務。我們創新且強大的平台為業務聯絡提供服務向來自200 多個國家/地區的客戶列出了50 多個搜尋條件、網路技術、ABM，以及除業務聯繫之外按專業和房地產經紀人劃分的兩個針對醫療保健專業人員的特殊類別。
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io 是一個用於 B2B 銷售和電子郵件行銷的電子郵件查找器。我們正在使用我們的機器人收集和製作公共數據，以提供先進的勘探工具來幫助專業人士大規模數據直接來自來源技術驅動
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
30 天內將您的收入管道增加 2 倍。 AI 發現所有匿名網站訪客的聯絡方式，免費取得資料（手機號碼、電子郵件）！
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact 是一種 SaaS 解決方案，可直接豐富、清理和糾正 CRM 中的數據，無需任何人工幹預。該解決方案僅在我們的專有演算法和測試伺服器上運行，與所有豐富解決方案不同，Dropcontact 沒有聯絡人資料庫。這使得 Dropcontact 成為唯一 100% GDPR 合規的解決方案。自動清理、自動重複偵測和合併以及資料豐富（電子郵件地址、電話號碼、LinkedIn 個人資料等）可以釋放銷售和行銷團隊的精力，讓他們能夠專注於核心業務。
ContactOut
contactout.com
您是否厭倦了為準確的 B2B 聯繫數據支付過高的費用，並希望有一個更具成本效益的解決方案？隆重介紹 ContactOut – 世界上最準確的聯絡人資料庫。尋找 3 億專業人士的電子郵件和電話號碼，包括 3000 萬家公司的 B2B 資料。我們的平台受到超過 76% 的財富 500 強公司（例如 Google、微軟和 Netflix）的 140 萬銷售、行銷和招聘專業人士的信賴。我們的主要功能在設計時充分考慮了用戶的需求，因此您可以輕鬆地：1) 使用我們的搜尋入口網站在一個地方快速找到優質潛在客戶2) 使用我們的Chrome 擴充功能增強您的LinkedIn 潛在客戶3 ) 使用我們的電子郵件個...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius 使用機器學習和全球人類研究人員網路來幫助 B2B 銷售和行銷團隊擴展其外撥流程。世界上發展最快的公司使用 LeadGenius 來尋找並與持久客戶建立聯繫。 LeadGenius 為 B2B 銷售和行銷團隊提供 3 項主要服務，這些服務可以單獨使用，也可以作為一個端到端解決方案使用：自訂潛在客戶生成、潛在客戶豐富和託管電子郵件外展。透過 LeadGenius，企業可以識別新客戶、更新和改進現有潛在客戶資料庫，並消除出站電子郵件中耗時的步驟。
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha 是一個進入市場的情報平台，專為銷售、行銷和招募團隊而設計。 Lusha 新鮮、動態、高品質的數據和見解有助於消除噪音，在正確的時間接觸到正確的人。 Lusha 提供簡單的設置，無需冗長的入職流程的麻煩。透過我們簡單的 Salesforce 和 API 集成，Lusha 用戶可以維護新的資料庫並確保持續、自動地豐富其 CRM。 Lusha 始終掌握不斷發展的隱私和安全法規，完全符合 GDPR 和 CCPA，並且是唯一獲得全球最高國際隱私標準 ISO 27701 認證的銷售智慧解決方案。
Skylead
skylead.io
使用多管道外展、if/else 操作並連接無限的電子郵件帳戶，以最大限度地增加與潛在客戶的接觸點。 Skylead 是您的智慧型 LinkedIn 自動化工具和冷電子郵件軟體。