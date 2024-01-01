替代項 - Nuelink
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
從一處管理 Facebook、Messenger 和 Instagram 上的所有業務活動。
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
X Pro
pro.twitter.com
X PROo（以前稱為 TweetDeck）是一款用於管理 X（以前稱為 Twitter）帳戶的社交媒體儀表板應用程式。 TweetDeck 最初是一個獨立的應用程序，後來被 Twitter Inc. 收購並整合到 Twitter 的介面中。 它類似於 Twitter 於 2016 年停產的「儀表板應用程式」。與其他 Twitter 應用程式一樣，它與 Twitter API 交互，允許用戶發送和接收推文以及查看個人資料。截至2010 年6 月，它是最受歡迎的Twitter 應用程序，擁有23% 的市場份額，僅次於Twitter 官方網站，在發布新狀態更新方面擁有45.7% 的市場份額。它...
Buffer
buffer.com
在社群媒體上建立您的受眾並發展您的品牌。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite是一個社群媒體管理平台，由Ryan Holmes於2008年創建。該系統的使用者介面採用儀表板的形式，支援Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn和YouTube的社群網路整合。 Hootsuite 總部位於溫哥華，在多倫多、布加勒斯特和墨西哥城等 13 個地點擁有近 1,000 名員工。該公司在超過 175 個國家擁有超過 1,600 萬用戶。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
Metricool
metricool.com
分析、管理和發展您的數位形象。 一切都在一處。規劃您的社群媒體內容、查看您的資料並管理您的線上廣告活動。
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social 是一款社群媒體管理工具，可協助企業和機構擴大在社群媒體上的影響力。免費註冊。無需信用卡。
Planable
planable.io
Planable 是社群媒體活動的指揮中心，受到代理商、自由工作者和行銷團隊的信賴，可用於創建、協作、批准和安排。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
透過 Sprout Social 重新構想社群媒體如何發展您的業務。查看我們的社群媒體管理工具的實際應用。立即開始您自己的免費試用。
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly 是品牌成功平台，使行銷團隊能夠透過協作、發布和分析功能在線上發展成功的品牌。
Publer
publer.io
使用 Publer 安排您的 Facebook 貼文、Instagram 貼文、推文、LinkedIn 更新、Pinterest 引腳、Google 我的商家貼文和 YouTube 影片。節省時間、增加流量、專注於您的業務。
Simplified
simplified.com
一體化數位設計平台可協助您以前所未有的方式創建內容、擴展品牌並與團隊合作。講述故事所需的一切都集中在一個地方。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社群媒體行銷工具。我們為行銷人員量身打造了社群媒體調度自動化。
RADAAR
radaar.io
一個令人驚嘆的社交媒體管理平台，適合想要吸引追隨者、發布獨特內容和…的品牌、機構和新創公司。
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
精心製作的社群媒體管理工具可協助您超越目標
SocialBee
socialbee.io
更多線索，更少努力。社群媒體管理工具、培訓和團隊。 14 天免費試用，無需信用卡。預約演示。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
一款易於使用的社群媒體管理軟體，可讓您保持井然有序、節省時間並輕鬆管理收件匣、發布、報告、監控和團隊協作工具。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
FeedHive
feedhive.io
我們為您提供社交超能力 ⚡。利用人工智慧的力量自動化社群媒體參與和轉換。
Crowdfire
crowdfireapp.com
Crowdfire 是一款功能強大的社群媒體管理工具，適用於世界各地的品牌、企業、機構和個人。使用社群媒體 CRM、進階分析、後期排程器、內容管理器等來提升您的遊戲水準！
Social Champ
socialchamp.io
統治數位空間的社群媒體管理工具。 使用 Social Champ 管理多個社交帳戶、創建帶有圖像或影片的貼文、組織收到的訊息、提高投資回報率、追蹤分析、產生報告、簡化和自動化內容創建過程。
Sendible
sendible.com
在社群媒體上提升您的品牌故事。與您的客戶和團隊合作，在每個平台上規劃、發布和衡量內容的成功。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社群媒體管理平台透過內建工具建立和自訂內容，將其安排到多個社群媒體頁面，投放廣告並獲得業務成果。
Hearsay Systems
hearsaysocial.com
科技應該加強人際關係，而不是取代人際關係。 Hearsay 客戶參與平台使顧問能夠真實、智慧地發展業務關係。只有 Hearsay 能夠主動引導和捕捉數位通訊的最後一英里，以大規模提供人類客戶體驗。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
Flick
flick.social
在一個易於使用的平台上，您可以在 Instagram 上發展所需的一切。 去年，超過 10 萬名創作者、行銷人員和代理商使用 Flick 作為他們選擇的標籤、日程安排和分析平台。
eclincher
eclincher.com
發現 eclincher，您唯一需要的社交媒體管理平台！征服社群媒體的壓力並控制您的社群媒體行銷任務！
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
在社群媒體上與客戶進行大規模互動。 Statusbrew 是一款社群媒體參與工具，可統一您的社群收件匣、將您的團隊聚集在一起並建立自動化工作流程。而且，還有更多。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
優化數位客戶旅程。 Emplifi 的客戶體驗軟體和社群媒體管理軟體的統一平台縮小了 CX 差距。
HeyOrca
heyorca.com
專為團隊打造的社群媒體排程🙌 附帶無限用戶，無需為額外用戶付費
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign 透過強大、可品牌化、可擴展的社群媒體管理軟體和致力於您業務成功的五星級支持，協助您建立一個蓬勃發展的行銷機構。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B 社群媒體管理平台，用於管理、監控和衡量您的所有社群媒體活動。實現您的 B2B 行銷目標。預約演示。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi 是多地點品牌的行銷平台。我們幫助 Ace Hardware、Sport Clips 和 Anytime Fitness 等企業透過每個行銷管道與當地受眾建立聯繫。
Reputation
reputation.com
互動的世界需要行動平台。將評論、按讚、清單、評論和點擊的回饋轉化為您的競爭優勢。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
Conte.ai
postoplan.contenive.com
Conte.ai is an AI-powered web service offering highly efficient social media management and content creation. Conte.ai's team of creative experts crafts content strategies for businesses operating in 15+ industries. Conte.ai's proprietary content-creation system is based on the synergy of artificial...
SocialDog
social-dog.net
SocialDog is an all-In-one Twitter marketing service allowing businesses and individuals to manage their Twitter accounts smartly and efficiently. Features such as account operation management, follower management, engagement analytics and auto-tweet scheduling to help you to optimize your activity...
RecurPost
recurpost.com
RecurPost is your smart social media scheduler, that allows you to get consistently predictable results automatically. When you schedule a post, it goes to one of your content libraries, and then once it gets posted on your social accounts, it goes and sits at the end of the library ready to be post...
Sked Social
skedsocial.com
Sked Social is your #1 Instagram-first social media scheduler. Create, source, share and cross-post your best Instagram content to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and more in just a few clicks. * Visually plan your content weeks in advance - without limits. * Invite unlimited users to ...
Digital Air Strike
digitalairstrike.com
Digital Air Strike is the leading customer engagement technology partner helping 7,700+ businesses leverage digital and social media environments. Our technology, team, and culture contribute to the success of our clients. * Quickly improve your online reputation and digital presence with award-win...
Salesforce Marketing Cloud
salesforce.com
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a marketing engagement platform helps marketers, businesses, and brands create and implement strategies to engage with their customers and build long-term relationships. It combines various marketing channels, like email, mobile messaging, chat apps (WhatsApp), and more...
Echobox
echobox.com
Echobox helps publishers around the world save time and increase performance with newsletter and social media automation.
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 透過三管齊下的方法轉變品牌的線上形象：本地列表、聲譽管理和社交媒體管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一個整體儀表板中在所有地點和媒體管道中提供相關且值得信賴的業務內容。品牌現在可以管理和優化其所有營業地點的清單和內容，同時提高其線上評論、排名和參與度。 Synup 將所有線上資料和平台轉變為行銷管道以提高投資回報率。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一個由AI 提供支援的雲端原生統一客戶服務平台，可在30 多個數位、社交和語音管道中實現無縫的客戶和代理體驗，並提供即時的可操作和可擴展的見解，從而無需任何其他單點解決方案。 Sprinklr 服務 – - 讓客戶能夠在他們的首選管道上與您的品牌互動，獲得一致的品牌體驗，從而讓客戶滿意。 - 為客服人員提供統一/360 度客戶視圖，並利用人工智慧的力量來推薦最相關的回應，以提高客服人員的工作效率和體驗。 - 為主管提供有意義且可操作的見解，以推動成長和卓越營運 - 透過在整個企業範圍內擴展的即時聯絡中心見解，幫助領導者發現成長、轉型和創新的機會。
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
在社群媒體上吸引和支持客戶。 管理、發布、分析、成長—透過一體化的社群媒體管理平台連結您的團隊並理清您的工作流程。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
透過通路行銷自動化 一個平台可滿足您所有分散式行銷需求
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 確保您最近的營業地點可見，從而推動從發現到購買等過程中的參與度。