替代項 - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter 是一款智慧筆記應用程序，可協助您記住、搜尋和分享您的語音對話。 Otter 創建的智慧語音筆記結合了音訊、轉錄、說話者識別、內聯照片和關鍵字詞。它可以幫助商務人士、記者和學生在會議、採訪、講座以及任何重要對話中更加專注、協作和高效。
Krisp
krisp.ai
在遠端會議、播客和錄音期間享受沒有背景噪音和迴聲的高清語音。 Krisp 可防止噪音幹擾，提高生產力和專業水平。
Hour One
hourone.ai
在 15 分鐘內創建 AI 影片內容。 在幾分鐘內將任何文字、幻燈片或提示轉變為專業簡報者主導的影片。任何語言
Deepgram
deepgram.com
將語音 AI 建置到您的應用程式中。 從新創公司到 NASA，Deepgram API 每天都用於轉錄和理解數百萬分鐘的音訊。快速、準確、可擴展且經濟高效。開發人員充滿信心地建立並更快交付所需的一切。
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...