替代項 - ngrow
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款業務管理軟體，包括 CRM、電子商務、計費、會計、製造、倉庫、專案管理和庫存管理。社群版本是自由軟體，根據 GNU LGPLv3 許可。還有一個專有的“企業”版本，它具有額外的功能和服務。該框架和核心 ERP 模組的源代碼由總部位於比利時的 Odoo S.A. 策劃。
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo（以前稱為 Sendinblue）可協助您發展業務。透過電子郵件、簡訊、聊天等方式建立客戶關係。在需要時使用您需要的工具。免費試用。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
行動推播通知、網路推播和應用程式內訊息傳遞領域的全球領導者。受到 80 萬企業的信賴，每天發送 50 億則推播通知。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 為電子郵件行銷軟體、登陸頁面建立器、網路研討會託管等提供線上平台。無需信用卡即可免費試用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免費試用 AWeber，獲取所有解決方案來擴大您的電子郵件清單、與您的受眾互動並增加銷售額。無需信用卡。
Sendbird
sendbird.com
讓您的應用程式具有社交性。從 Reddit 到 Paytm 再到 Headspace，每個深受喜愛的應用程式都離不開強大社群的支援。透過將聊天、語音或視訊添加到您的應用程式中，更貼近您的需求。
Courier
courier.com
Courier 是設計和傳遞通知的最聰明方式。設計一次，然後透過一個 API 交付到任何管道 - 電子郵件、Slack、簡訊、推送等。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
電子商務電子郵件行銷、自動電子郵件和簡訊 - 切換到 Omnisend 並在不增加工作量的情況下增加您的銷售額。
Braze
braze.com
即時提供相關的個人化客戶體驗。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Sender
sender.net
在您的電子郵件清單和收入之間架起橋樑。 Sender 讓您能夠快速、輕鬆地與客戶保持聯繫並發展您的業務，同時花費更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
User.com
user.com
User.com 是一款先進的行銷和銷售自動化軟體。我們幫助公司簡化內部流程並更快地發展業務。
GoZen
gozen.io
利用人工智慧驅動的自然成長平台將您的銷售額和收入提高 10 倍。 透過創建 SEO 友善的內容、建立受眾、自動化參與和銷售，在沒有廣告的情況下有機地發展您的業務。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Iterable
iterable.com
與您的客戶建立聯繫，就像您真正了解他們一樣。 Iterable 是一個跨通路行銷平台，可支援統一的客戶體驗，並使您能夠創建、優化和衡量整個客戶旅程中的每一次互動。
UserWise
userwise.io
易於使用的 liveops 工具讓您的玩家著迷。一站式對玩家進行細分、安排活動並查看結果。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Airship
airship.com
透過為企業品牌建立的客戶互動平台，在客戶生命週期的每個階段傳遞有意義的訊息。了解更多。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly 讓企業可以透過 WhatsApp 輕鬆建立和發送自動化、互動式和個人化的行銷活動。這促進了雙向對話（與簡訊和電子郵件不同），潛在客戶和客戶可以選擇他們的購買旅程，從而提高參與度和轉換率。 Connectly 也將客戶通訊集中在一個統一的收件匣中（跨 WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger 和 Instagram），使公司能夠細分受眾並根據其智慧報告做出數據驅動的決策。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Truepush
truepush.com
使用 Truepush 工具發送無限量的免費推播通知並透過推播廣告獲利。 透過我們的推播廣告為您的網站添加額外的收入管道。使用 Truepush 工具吸引用戶，每月最多可節省 1200 美元。
Knock
knock.app
開發人員的通知基礎設施。 Knock 是靈活、可靠的通知基礎架構，專為隨您擴充而建置。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
透過優化的多通路訊息傳遞和活動編排建立持久且有價值的關係，從而最大限度地提高客戶參與度。
Upsight
upsight.ai
Upsight 統一了全通路分析、整合行銷工具和廣告最佳化，以最大限度地提高收入並提高整個產品組合的績效。
Unifonic
unifonic.com
Unifonic 是一個客戶參與平台，使組織能夠透過卓越的全通路體驗來取悅客戶。它透過統一通訊管道、訊息傳遞應用程式和聊天機器人，簡化了整個客戶旅程中每個接觸點的對話。 Unifonic 的解決方案將客戶溝通管道（包括文字、語音、訊息和網路）整合到一個平台中，使公司能夠建立更牢固的客戶關係。隨著新通路的出現和使用者偏好隨時間的變化，組織依靠 Unifonic 來最大限度地提高客戶參與度並優化通訊投資回報。從網路銀行簡訊到 WhatsApp 客戶服務支持，Unifonic 使組織能夠轉變其客戶體驗，同時使他們能夠專注於核心業務活動，而無需維護昂貴的通訊基礎設施。 Unifonic 將本地企業與其...
Push Monkey
getpushmonkey.com
Native Mobile and Desktop Push Notifications for Chrome, Safari and Firefox. Easiest way to notify your loyal readers about new content
Pushify.com
pushify.com
Pushify 提供了一個儀表板，您可以透過儀表板根據時區跨不同邊界定位使用者。因此，在不同地區的用戶最活躍時定位他們。
Ocamba
ocamba.com
用於廣告服務和推播訊息傳遞的完整企業管理應用程式套件
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush 是一個 SaaS 行動訊息平台（推播和應用程式內），旨在協助金融服務、公用事業和大型企業處理客戶通訊。比任何其他可用替代方案更可靠、可追溯和安全，與簡訊相比可顯著降低成本。
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
網路和行動裝置的通知和彈出視窗起價為每月 1 歐元。 WonderPush 是最快的平台，為 iOS、Android 和網站提供推播通知和彈出視窗。我們強大的解決方案易於設置，使數千名開發人員和行銷人員能夠每秒發送超過 350,000 條通知。我們的定價旨在根據您的業務進行調整，讓您無需任何參與即可發送無限的通知和應用程式內訊息。
Subscribers
subscribers.com
跳過電子郵件收件匣的長隊，將訊息直接發送給您的網站訪客，即使他們離開您的網站也是如此。訂閱者是一種非常有效的工具，可以使用有針對性的網路推播通知重新吸引網站訪客並推動購買。什麼是網路推播通知？網路推播通知是透過網站或網路應用程式直接傳送給您的客戶和潛在客戶的網站瀏覽器的可點擊訊息。即使客戶離開您的網站，網路推播通知也可以傳送到客戶的桌面或 Android 裝置。你們有很好的夥伴。訂閱者已經為當前用戶發起了數百萬次推播活動，其中包括從業餘專案到網路上最知名的人士。以下是訂閱者可以為您做的事情： 將您的通知設定為自動駕駛：朝九晚五之間有 1,000 件事要做，您沒有空閒時間。我們讓您輕鬆傳送最新、...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad 是將推播通知新增至網站和網路應用程式最簡單的方法。每天發送數百萬條網路推播通知。 Pushpad 是適合 Web 應用程式開發人員和任何規模想要發送推播通知的網站的專業解決方案。
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify 提供了一個精實的儀表板，可以在其中自動化管理客戶互動工具。 Feedify 允許建立通知、彈出視窗、調查、回饋工具（售前和售後），可以透過地理位置、瀏覽器、裝置、國家/地區、時區等縮小範圍。
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush 是市場領先的自託管 Web 推播通知解決方案，可讓您發送可追蹤的推播通知。 LaraPush 讓您可以透過桌面瀏覽器和 Android 手機上的網路和行動推播通知免費* 聯絡您的使用者。 🌀 LaraPush 與其他服務有何不同？其他 SaaS 推播服務每月都會產生經常性費用。此外，他們根據您添加的網域數量向您收費，根據您擁有的訂閱者數量向您收費，訂閱者數量會隨著時間的推移而增加，成本呈指數級增加。但 Larapush 不是 SAAS。 Larapush 是一個自架推播通知面板 🌐 註冊無限網域 👥 收集無限訂閱 🪧 發送無限通知 ♾️ 只要您願意 💵 只需支付一次...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush 是一家推播通知服務供應商，可協助企業使用網路推播通知提高客戶參與度。 SmartPush 包括分段、自動訊息、個人化通知和即時報告等功能，讓企業可以輕鬆地在正確的時間以正確的訊息立即聯繫用戶。
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell 是一款適用於網路、行動裝置和應用程式內的靈活通知收件匣，可在一天內完成部署，為您節省數百小時的手動編碼和複雜的實施時間 - 一切都在您的品牌下。與其他通知系統不同，MagicBell 了解用戶的偏好，並透過智慧通知保護他們免受不必要的數位雜訊的影響，讓您的產品使用體驗更加愉快。
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh 是為高成就者而設的頂級行動客戶互動平台。它使全通路訊息變得簡單，允許行銷人員和產品經理從一個平台發送推播通知、應用程式內訊息、電子郵件、簡訊和 WhatsApp。規劃並簡化跨管道的受眾互動。透過 Pushwoosh 細分、溝通、實驗、吸引、轉換和留住行動應用用戶和網站訪客，實現您所追求的成長！
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
你好！歡迎來到 Gravitec.net！專注於自動化和個人化的推播通知服務。我們相信，照顧好您的客戶只會讓您受益！這就是為什麼我們竭盡全力讓您的讀者滿意。設定每日和每週摘要，其中包含您最熱門的新聞。借助 RSS to Push，確定讀者的興趣並僅自動分享最相關的內容。在貝爾的幫助下詢問訂閱者他們對自己感興趣的是什麼！順便說一句，Gravitec.net 提供 3 級細分，因此您可以與讀者盡可能親密。不要忘記我們與 WordPress 的極其輕鬆的整合。只需點擊幾下即可安裝我們的插件。無需編碼！我們的客戶平均獲得 20% 的額外網站流量。想像一下，透過簡單地自動化一切，您可以節省多少資源。
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier 用於通知。 Engagespot 協助開發人員使用單一 API 建立多通路產品通知。 透過 Engagespot，您可以： * 在幾分鐘內將電子郵件、應用程式內、簡訊、推播、WhatsApp、Slack 等多種通知管道整合到您的產品中。 * 內建範本編輯器，可跨不同管道管理應用程式的通知內容。 * 統一的日誌記錄和監控，讓您可以完整追蹤不同管道的通知傳遞和效能。 * 強大的通知首選項管理 API 可協助您的用戶從您的應用程式設定他們的通知首選項。 * 通知批次 API 將類似的頻繁通知合併為一個通知，以避免向使用者發送垃圾郵件。 簡而言之，Engagespot 可以幫助您在...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
在您的應用程式內提供下一代客戶體驗。 Atomic.io 是您的應用程式內客戶互動工具，可讓您在最安全的管道（您的應用程式）內快速向客戶發送超個人化、可操作的訊息。 Atomic.io 的閱讀率高達 94%，轉換率比電子郵件高 14 倍，事實證明 Atomic.io 可以提高客戶參與度。我們正在為一些最大的品牌提供應用程式內互動，例如 ANZ、Westpac、Movember、Foodstuff、Fisher Funds、BNZ 和 Kiwi Bank。 Atomic.io 可輕鬆整合到您現有的 Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder，讓您可以輕鬆...