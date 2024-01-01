替代項 - neptune.ai
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 雲端平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套雲端運算服務，運行在 Google 內部用於其最終用戶產品（例如 Google 搜尋、Gmail、文件儲存和 YouTube）的相同基礎架構上。除了一套管理工具外，它還提供一系列模組化雲端服務，包括運算、資料儲存、資料分析和機器學習。註冊需要信用卡或銀行帳戶詳細資料。Google Cloud Platform 提供基礎設施即服務、平台即服務和無伺服器運算環境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 發布了 App Engine，這是一個用於在 Google 管理的資料中心中開發和託管 Web 應用程式的平台，這是該公司的第一個雲...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始創建者創立的公司。 Databricks 源自加州大學柏克萊分校的 AMPLab 項目，該專案參與了 Apache Spark 的開發，這是一個建構在 Scala 之上的開源分散式運算框架。 Databricks 開發了一個用於 Spark 的基於 Web 的平台，該平台提供自動化叢集管理和 IPython 風格的筆記本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，該公司還聯合舉辦大規模的Spark線上開放課程，並舉辦全球最大的Spark會議—Spark高峰會。
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
將您的數據帶入人工智慧時代。 透過在單一人工智慧驅動的平台上將每個資料來源和分析服務連接在一起，重塑每個人存取、管理和處理資料和見解的方式。
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
使用最高品質的訓練資料更快地建立、微調、迭代和管理您的 AI 模型。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
SAP
sap.com
在 SAP，我們的目標是幫助世界更好地運作並改善人們的生活。我們的承諾是創新，幫助我們的客戶發揮最佳水準。 SAP 致力於協助每位客戶成為營運最佳的企業。我們設計解決方案來推動創新、促進平等並跨越國界和文化傳播機會。與我們的客戶和合作夥伴一起，我們可以改變產業、發展經濟、改善社會並保護我們的環境。
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi 生產世界上最快、最強大的數學優化求解器– Gurobi Optimizer – 40 多個不同行業的領先全球公司使用它來快速解決複雜的現實問題並做出自動化決策，以優化其效率和盈利能力。 作為數學優化軟體的市場領導者，我們的目標不僅是提供最好的求解器，而且還提供最好的支援——以便公司能夠充分利用數學優化的力量（單獨或與機器等其他人工智慧技術相結合）學習）來推動最佳的業務決策和結果。 Gurobi 成立於 2008 年，業務遍及美國、歐洲和亞洲，在全球擁有超過 2,500 家客戶，其中包括 SAP。法國航空、Uber 和國家橄欖球聯盟 (NFL)。
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry 是一個雲端原生PaaS，供機器學習團隊在自己的雲端/本地基礎設施上建置、部署和交付ML/LLM 應用程序，並透過正確的治理控制以更快、可擴展、經濟高效的方式，使他們能夠實現90比其他團隊更快實現價值 %。 TrueFoundry 抽象化所需的工程並提供 GenAI 加速器 - LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM Finetune、RAG Playground 和應用程式模板，使組織能夠加快整體 GenAI/LLMOps 框架的佈局。企業可以在其內部系統中即插即用這些加速器，也可以在我們的加速器之上進行構建，以便為 Gen...
SAS
sas.com
借助全球最值得信賴的分析合作夥伴提供的更快、更有效率的人工智慧和分析，完成更多工作。使用 SAS 產生答案的速度與世界產生資料的速度一樣快。憑藉著四十多年的分析創新，SAS 一直為世界各地的客戶提供 THE POWER TO KNOW®。
Datature
datature.io
Datature 簡化了人們建構深度學習能力的方式。使用我們的端到端 #nocode mlops 平台 Nexus，我們讓每個人都能創造自己的人工智慧突破。